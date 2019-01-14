RAVE Reviews : Releases Ranking of Best Ski Goggles

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published its ranking of the "Best Ski Goggles," available at https://www.ravereviews.org/gear/best-ski-goggles/.

Have you ever dealt with a terrible pair of ski goggles? You know, the ones that fog up the first time you accidentally breathe upwards? If you're sliding down an icy mountain on waxy skis or a board, you should probably be able to see where you're going. Smacking into a tree or wandering down a closed trail with a 30ft drop isn't the ideal mountaintop experience.

As your skis take a casual stroll to the lodge without you, you'll be left sitting in the snow contemplating what went wrong. RAVE has the answer. You most likely bought a crappy pair of goggles. RAVE reviewed the best ski goggles this winter so that maybe you can avoid being left behind to pick bark out of your teeth (or teeth out of the bark).

"Goggles are a crucial piece of equipment that is often taken for granted," said Hillary Miller, Managing Editor for RAVE Reviews. "Being able to see on the mountain is worth the time and cost."

In determining which goggles to feature, RAVE compared reviews from multiple sources across the web and then added in factors such as quality, features, and pricing.

The full list of featured companies includes:

Smith Optics I/O Mag ChromaPop - Ketchum, ID

Anon M3 MFI - Burlington, VT

Oakley Flight Deck - Foothill Ranch, Lake Forest, CA

Dragon Alliance NFX2 - San Clemente, CA

Retrospec Traverse G1 - Los Angeles, CA

POC Orb Clarity - Stockholm, Sweden

Julbo Aerospace Photochromic - Williston, VT

Zeal Optics Voyager - Boulder, CO

OutdoorMaster PRO - Guangdong, China

Giro Axis - Scotts Valley, CA

Von Zipper Capsule - Irvine, CA

Unigear OTG - Montreal, Canada

Scott Recoil - Givisiez, Switzerland

Fuel Optics High Performance

Tough Outdoors Dual-Layer Lens

