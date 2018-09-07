RB30/2018: The Issuer’s subsidiary concluding a general construction works contract

Preparation date: 2018-08-31, at 3:42 p.m.

Current report no. 30 / 2018

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

Topic:The Issuer's subsidiary concludinga general construction works contract

The Management Board of ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A. ("the Issuer") informs you that on 31 August 2018 the Issuer's subsidiary - PARTNER S.A. ("General Contractor")andMURAPOL PROJEKT Sp. z o.o. 12 Sp. k. ("the

Investor")concluded a general construction works contract, pursuant to which the General Contractor undertook to comprehensive performance of two residential multi-family buildings with land development and technicalinfrastructure necessary for operation of these buildings at real estate located in Łódź at ul. Wróblewskiego.

The total remuneration of the General Contractor which it shall receive from the Investor will constitute the budget amount, which among others would include: costs of purchasing materials, direct and indirect construction costs, margin to be added and as of the day of signing the contract is in total about PLN 17 million net. The planned date of works completion is August 2019.