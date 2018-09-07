Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RB30/2018: The Issuer’s subsidiary concluding a general construction works contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

Preparation date: 2018-08-31, at 3:42 p.m.

Current report no. 30 / 2018

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

Topic:The Issuer's subsidiary concludinga general construction works contract

Art. 17 section 1 MAR-confidential information

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A. ("the Issuer") informs you that on 31 August 2018 the Issuer's subsidiary - PARTNER S.A. ("General Contractor")andMURAPOL PROJEKT Sp. z o.o. 12 Sp. k. ("the

Investor")concluded a general construction works contract, pursuant to which the General Contractor undertook to comprehensive performance of two residential multi-family buildings with land development and technicalinfrastructure necessary for operation of these buildings at real estate located in Łódź at ul. Wróblewskiego.

The total remuneration of the General Contractor which it shall receive from the Investor will constitute the budget amount, which among others would include: costs of purchasing materials, direct and indirect construction costs, margin to be added and as of the day of signing the contract is in total about PLN 17 million net. The planned date of works completion is August 2019.

Disclaimer

Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pWELLS FARGO : Selects Al Kenrick to Lead Middle Market Banking in Silicon Valley and Central Coast
PU
03:12pSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:12pPALATIN TECHNOLOGIES : Global Biotechnology Market Grows as Demand for Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Increases
PU
03:12pHRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Within next year Hrvatski Telekom will provide Internet speeds of at least 20Mbit/s to 1GBit/s
PU
03:12pUNIPETROL : Changes to UNIPETROL, a.s. Board of Directors
PU
03:12pZEAL NETWORK : Up for two awards
PU
03:12pING GROEP : to pay 775 million euros fine in money-launder case
AQ
03:11pCFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on Scott P. Evans
PR
03:08pREXEL : Press release
GL
03:07pHONG KONG LIFE SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES LIM : list of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
5DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.