RB31/.2018: The Issuer’s indirect subsidiary conclusion of an agreement as part of the expansion

Preparation date: 12/09/2018 at 08:11pm

Current report no. 31 / 2018

Abridged name of the issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

Subject:The Issuer'sindirect subsidiary conclusion of an agreement as part of the expansion and modernisation of the Lubelska Land Oncology Centre

Art. 17(1) of the MAR ‒ confidential information.

Content of report:

The Management Board of ABADON REAL ESTATE S.A. ("Issuer")informs you that on 12 September 2018, AWBUDS.A. ‒ a subsidiary of the Issuer ‒ informed that a bilaterally signed agreement on carrying out of sanitary worksas part of the expansion and modernisationof the Lubelska Land Oncology Centre ("Agreement") was deliveredto an indirect subsidiary of the Issuer, i.e. INSTAL -LUBLIN Sp. z o.o. ("Indirect Subsidiary"). The Agreement wasconcluded between the Indirect Subsidiary, as the contractor, andBUDIMEX S.A., as the ordering party ("Ordering

Party"), and is dated 20 August 2018.

The object of the Agreement should be performed by 06 September 2019. In consideration for performance of the object of the Agreement, the Indirect subsidiary will receive cost estimate remuneration in the estimated amount of net PLN 22.8 million. The final amount of remuneration due to the Indirect Subsidiary will be specified taking into account lump-sum unit prices set out in the Agreement and the scope of works carried out in line with technical specification and project documentation. If it is impossible to apply lump-sum unit prices, the remuneration of the Indirect Subsidiary will be set on the basis of cost estimates prepared by the Indirect Subsidiary based on the assumptions set out in the Agreement.

The Agreement provides for contractual penalties due, among others, in case of delays in complying with the date of finishing works covered by the object of the Agreement or dates of completion of stages/elements of works and remedying defects. If the Indirect Subsidiary complies with the date of completion of performance of the object of the Agreement, the Ordering Party will refrain from claiming contractual penalties for a delay in completion of individual stages/elements of works and will cancel charged penalties for a delay. If the Ordering Party withdraws from the Agreement for reasons attributable to the Indirect Subsidiary, and also if the Indirect Subsidiary withdraws from the Agreement for reasons beyond the control of the Ordering Party, the Indirect Subsidiary will pay to the Ordering Party a contractual penalty of 10% of net contractual remuneration. On account of the existence of defects in the object of acceptance which do not qualify for remedying, but enable use of the object of the Agreement, the Indirect Subsidiary will pay the Ordering Party a contractual penalty of 25% of gross remuneration due to the Indirect Subsidiary for a relevant scope of works in which these defects occur. The Agreement provides for a limit of contractual penalties up to 15% of total net contractual remuneration. The Agreement stipulates the Ordering Party's right to pursue damages exceeding the amount ofstipulated contractual penalties, up to the amount of suffered damage.