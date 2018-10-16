RB34/2018: Notification about transaction made by an entity affiliated with persons who hold manager

Preparation date 2018-10-10, at 3:44 p.m.

Current Report no. 34/ 2018

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

Topic: Notification about transaction made by an entity affiliated with persons who hold managerial responsibilities

Art. 19 sec. 3 MAR - information on trasactions performed by persons who hold managerial responsibilitiesconfidential information

Contents of the report:

Management Board of ABADON REAL ESTATES.A ("the Company") informs you that on 10 October 2018, it received a notification on transaction on theCompany'sshares from MURAPOL S.A., i.e. an entity affiliated with persons who hold managerial responsibilities in the Company - Mr. Nikodem Iskra -President of the Management Board, Mr. Michał Feist- Vice-

President of the Management Board, Mr. Wiesław Cholewa-Member of the Company's Supervisory Board and Mr. Leszek Kołodziej-Member of the Compay's Supervisory Board. The contents of the notification are enclosed by the Issuer.