RB35/2018: Art. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of shares

Preparation date: 2018-10-10, at 3:52 p.m.

Current Report no. 35/ 2018

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

TopicArt. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of shares

Art. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of sharesconfidential information

Contents of the report:

Management Board Abadon Real Estate S.A. ("the Company") informs you that on 10 October 2018, it a received notificationfrom Murapol S.A ("Murapol")dated 10 October 2018 on changing share in the total number of votes in the Company, pursuant to art. 69 sec. 1 item 2) of the public offering act and conditions of introducing financialinstruments to organised trading system and on public companies ('the Act') on decreasing by Murapol the numberof shares held and reaching 89.92% of the total number of votes in General Shareholders' Meetings.

The contents of the notification are enclosed by the Issuer.