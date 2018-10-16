Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RB35/2018: Art. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Preparation date: 2018-10-10, at 3:52 p.m.

Current Report no. 35/ 2018

Abbreviated name of the issuer: Abadon Real Estate S.A.

TopicArt. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of shares

Art. 70 item 1 of the Public Offering Act - purchasing or selling a large block of sharesconfidential information

Contents of the report:

Management Board Abadon Real Estate S.A. ("the Company") informs you that on 10 October 2018, it a received notificationfrom Murapol S.A ("Murapol")dated 10 October 2018 on changing share in the total number of votes in the Company, pursuant to art. 69 sec. 1 item 2) of the public offering act and conditions of introducing financialinstruments to organised trading system and on public companies ('the Act') on decreasing by Murapol the numberof shares held and reaching 89.92% of the total number of votes in General Shareholders' Meetings.

The contents of the notification are enclosed by the Issuer.

Disclaimer

Abadon Real Estate SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 08:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aDXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Imdaad wins $3.84mn contract with DXB Entertainments
AQ
06:00aDXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Imdaad wins $3.84mn contract with DXB Entertainments
AQ
06:00aGermany issues 800m euro fine against Audi, concluding emissions proceedings
AQ
06:00aWESTWING GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:58aCHINA VANGUARD YOU CHAMPION : Form of proxy
PU
05:56aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
05:55aVolvo warns some vehicle engines may exceed emission limits
RE
05:54aMore banking executives pull out of Saudi investment conference
RE
05:53aDASSAULT AVIATION : Falcon 8X Certified for EFVS to 100 ft Operations
PU
05:52aOPEC urges producers to ramp up investment amid shrinking spare oil capacity
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
4PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shares hit by Legoland weakness, concern over cost pressures

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.