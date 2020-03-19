RBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for a second time this month and said it will deploy unconventional policy measures as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag the country into its first recession since the early 1990s.

The RBA on Thursday cut the Official Cash Rate to a record low of 0.25% from 0.50%. RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank will also set price targets in the bond market in an effort to put further downward pressure on yields.

The central bank's board "will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3 percent target band," Mr. Lowe said.

A target of 0.25% was set for the yield on the 3-year Australian government bond. The RBA will start buying bonds from Friday.

A term-funding facility for the banking system, with particular support for credit to small- and medium-sized businesses, is also being set up.

The RBA will provide more detail about its move into alternative policy when Mr. Lowe speaks in a teleconference at 0500 GMT.

