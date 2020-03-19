RBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic -- Update

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of Australia on Thursday cut interest rates for a second time this month and said it would deploy unconventional policy measures as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag the country into its first recession since the early 1990s.

The RBA cut the official cash rate to a record low of 0.25% from 0.50%. RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said the central bank will also set price targets in the bond market in an effort to put further downward pressure on yields.

The central bank's board "will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made toward full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2-3 percent target band," Mr. Lowe said.

A target of 0.25% was set for the yield on the three-year Australian government bond. The RBA will start buying government bonds from Friday.

A term-funding facility worth at least 90 billion Australian dollars (US$52.0 billion) for the banking system, with particular support for credit to small-and medium-size businesses, is also being set up.

The RBA will provide more details about its move into alternative policy when Mr. Lowe speaks in a teleconference at 0500 GMT.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also announced A$15 billion in additional support for small businesses who are suffering cash flow constraints.

Earlier this week, the RBA moved to support the functioning of bond markets with a liquidity injection, which some said paved the way for the deployment of alternative policy measures.

Australia is in the direct firing line of the coronavirus pandemic, with over a third of its exports going to China, and its economy heavily reliant on tourism and education.

Having suffered drought in recent years, and the severe bush fires in recent months, the economy was already weak before being hit by the disruption due to the virus.

Economists are now forecasting a sharp rise in unemployment over coming months as affected businesses close and global demand slumps.

Unemployment fell to 5.1% in February from 5.3% in January, but the jobless rate is now tipped to exceed 7% in coming months.

The RBA's emergency measures come as the government has deployed significant fiscal stimulus, with more to come in a few days to support firms, cash flow, and to stem job losses.

Australia's household debt is among the highest in the world, leaving the economy exposed, if incomes weaken. A severe shock could see house prices fall by up to 20%, according to some economists.

