RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

11/18/2019 | 08:24pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed on Tuesday.

Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's board, who ultimately decided at the Nov. 5 meeting to keep the cash rate unchanged at 0.75%, agreed that a case could have been made to ease policy further, the minutes show. However, they decided to wait and conduct "another full assessment once more evidence of the effects of the earlier monetary easing had become available."

The RBA had made the cut to 0.75% at its October meeting, at which it also signaled a willingness to lower rates further if needed.

At the November meeting, the RBA discussed how global financial markets were indicating a decline in pessimism, which could lead to better-than-expected outcomes for the world economy, the minutes show.

Earlier RBA cuts appeared to be supporting employment and income growth, as well as the gradual return of inflation to the target range. The housing market had also picked up, the minutes said.

Still, further evidence on household spending will be required before a conclusion on the effects of recent tax cuts and low interest rates can be drawn, the minutes said. The central bankers noted the negative effects of lower rates on savers and on confidence.

Risks to global growth forecasts remained tilted to the downside and though the prospect of a partial trade agreement being reached between the U.S. and China improved, the likelihood of a more comprehensive agreement remained uncertain, the minutes said.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

