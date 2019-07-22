RBB Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019 0 07/22/2019 | 09:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.51diluted earnings per share, and $9.4 million, or 0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019and June 30, 2018, respectively. 'We are pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter,' said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. 'We made significant progress on our balance sheet initiatives, selling $175.0 millionin residential mortgage loans during the quarter and reducing our reliance on wholesale funding by $235.0 million. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive our deposit growth and we continued to experience low credit costs and well-managed expenses. These factors all contributed to another solid quarter of net income. 'Our integration of First American International Corp. is nearly complete. We have optimized its operational footprint, with the closing of two non-banking offices and one branch and the opening of one new branch. We have also renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor. We are making good progress on introducing our business deposit and commercial lending products to the First American branch network and anticipate future growth from that franchise. Our last project is to implement a common residential mortgage origination platform for both regions. 'With our balance sheet repositioning nearly complete and given our loan pipeline, we are looking forward to resuming growth at a more normalized rate. In addition to organic growth opportunities, we plan to continue to expand our franchise through a combination of acquisitions and de novo branch openings,' concluded Mr. Thian. Key Performance Ratios Net income of $10.1 millionfor the second quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.44%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.26%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.98% for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.0%, compared to 50.9% for the prior quarter. Normalizing for the 1,035,000 shares issued for options in 2018 and the 3,011,787 shares issued as a result of the First American International Corp. acquisition, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.52for the quarter ended June 30, 2019and $0.48for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $24.3 millionfor the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.9 millionfor the first quarter of 2019. The $1.6 milliondecrease was primarily attributable to a $94.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and a $6.3 milliondecrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $74.3 milliondecrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also impacted by a 20 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $753,000to net interest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 millionin the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $17.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.0 billionincrease in average earning assets, partially offset by a 73 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Net interest margin was 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.84% in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 12 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from lower average loan yields. Loan discount accretion contributed 11 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 16 basis points in the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $5.5 millionfor the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.3 millionfrom $4.2 millionin the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $922,000, higher service charges and fees of $402,000, higher net loan servicing fees of $59,000, and an increase in recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations of $49,000. These were partially offset by a decrease in unrealized gain on equity investments of $147,000. The Company sold $175.0 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.5million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $129.8 millionin mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $1.9 millionduring the first quarter. The Company originated $28.3 million in mortgage loans for sale for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $49.0 millionduring the prior quarter. The Company sold $10.0 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $616,000during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 millionin SBA loans sold for a net gain of $125,000during the first quarter of 2019. The Company sold $1.6 millionin commercial real estate loans for a net gain of $24,000in the second quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, $8.8 millionloans were sold for a gain of $154,000. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $2.7 millionfrom $2.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 millionin gain on sale of loans and a $776,000increase in service charges and fees, and an increase of $841,000in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the First American International Bank merger. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.9 million, compared to $15.3 millionfor the first quarter of 2019. The $426,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $949,000decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $235,000decrease in merger and other expenses, partially offset by a $422,000increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, of which $225,000was for prior period New York Cityproperty taxes, a $231,000increase in legal and professional expenses and a $210,000increase in data processing expenses, of which $82,000was for duplicative services which were not yet converted. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.2 millionto $14.9 million. The $6.7 millionincrease was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.8 million, data processing expenses of $732,000, and amortization of intangibles of $308,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the First American acquisition. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to the First American International Corp. acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NYand our new Irvinelocation in Orange County, CA. Income Taxes The effective tax rate was 30.3%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000for the second quarter of 2019, 27.1%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $92,000, for the first quarter, and 19.5% for the second quarter of 2018, which included the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.2 million. Loan Portfolio Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billionas of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $28.0 millionfrom March 31, 2019, and an increase of $808.4 million from June 30, 2018. The slight decline in loans held for investment from the end of the first quarter was primarily due to loans sold that were previously classified as loans held for investment of $107.7 million, partially offset by an increase in loan production. Mortgage loans held for sale were $249.6 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $125.8 million from $375.4 millionat March 31, 2019. Deposits Deposits were $2.2 billionat June 30, 2019, an increase of $51.0 millionfrom March 31, 2019, and an increase of $810.9 millionfrom June 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $91.3 millionincrease in retail time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $47.9 millionin brokered time deposits. We continue to experience customers moving funds to time deposits from savings, NOW and money market accounts, given the current expectations for lower interest rates. Non-maturity deposits decreased by $1.8 millionin the quarter. As of June 30, 2019, deposits included $135.0 millionin brokered CDs. In the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $16.7 millionto $435.6 millionas of June 30, 2019. The increase was due to a partial return of deposits that were withdrawn in the first quarter due to customer concern over uncertain international trade issues. Compared to June 30, 2018, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $129.3 millionfrom $306.4 million. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $8.6 million, or 0.31% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.6 million, or 0.16%, of total assets at March 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of a $2.9 millionSBA loan. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.2 millionat March 31, 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, there was one charge-off of $32,000attributed to a commercial and industrial loan. There were $109,000in net recoveries in the first quarter. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $357,000for the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a change in the loan mix during the quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.6 million, or 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, compared with $18.2 million, or 0.86%, of total loans at March 31, 2019. Properties Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City, with one additional non-banking office vacant but still paying rent. Corporate Overview RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange Countyand Ventura Countyin California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattanin New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queensand Manhattanin New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 4677186. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 4677186, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 30, 2019. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the 'Investors' tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. Disclosure This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures. Safe Harbor Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in Californiaor other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recently completed acquisition of FAIC, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 185,643 $ 250,079 $ 147,685 $ 171,553 $ 72,788 Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents 20,000 - - - - Total cash and cash equivalents 205,643 250,079 147,685 171,553 72,788 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,196 1,196 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 71,629 58,537 73,762 87,066 61,299 Investment securities held to maturity 8,733 9,449 9,961 9,974 9,986 Mortgage loans held for sale 249,596 375,430 434,522 378,943 281,755 Loans held for investment 2,092,438 2,120,413 2,142,015 1,381,218 1,284,082 Allowance for loan losses (18,561) (18,236) (17,577) (16,178) (14,657) Net loans held for investment 2,073,877 2,102,177 2,124,438 1,365,040 1,269,425 Premises and equipment, net 17,214 17,342 17,307 8,119 7,502 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 8,899 9,707 7,738 7,738 Net deferred tax assets 4,318 4,389 4,642 7,320 7,089 Income tax receivable 3,001 - 656 1,845 2,170 Other real estate owned (OREO) 2,075 2,056 1,101 293 293 Cash surrender value of life insurance 33,963 33,769 33,578 33,380 33,180 Goodwill 58,383 58,383 58,383 29,940 29,940 Servicing assets 17,587 17,288 17,370 6,248 6,134 Core deposit intangibles 6,828 7,212 7,601 1,203 1,280 Accrued interest and other assets 32,913 31,912 32,689 27,577 25,693 Total assets $ 2,801,956 $ 2,978,118 $ 2,974,002 $ 2,136,839 $ 1,816,872 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 435,629 $ 418,953 $ 438,764 $ 287,274 $ 306,362 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 462,448 480,959 579,247 462,737 424,261 Time deposits 1,337,257 1,284,428 1,126,030 814,953 693,783 Total deposits 2,235,334 2,184,340 2,144,041 1,564,964 1,424,406 Reserve for unfunded commitments 621 639 688 550 483 Income tax payable 1,610 3,009 - - - FHLB advances 40,000 275,000 319,500 210,000 40,000 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 103,878 103,793 103,708 49,637 49,601 Subordinated debentures 9,590 9,548 9,506 3,492 3,470 Accrued interest and other liabilities 17,103 16,986 21,938 13,198 12,710 Total liabilities 2,408,136 2,593,315 2,599,381 1,841,841 1,530,670 Shareholders' equity: Shareholder's equity 393,758 385,395 375,887 296,514 287,509 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax (10) (664) (1,338) (1,516) (1,307) Total shareholders' equity 393,820 384,803 374,621 294,998 286,202 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,801,956 $ 2,978,118 $ 2,974,002 $ 2,136,839 $ 1,816,872 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 34,240 $ 35,839 $ 21,132 Interest on interest-bearing deposits 515 468 209 Interest on investment securities 685 588 603 Dividend income on FHLB stock 379 198 134 Interest on federal funds sold and other 124 113 206 Total interest income 35,943 37,206 22,284 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 1,238 1,294 998 Interest on time deposits 7,797 5,953 2,410 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 1,929 1,933 920 Interest on other borrowed funds 662 2,114 129 Total interest expense 11,626 11,294 4,457 Net interest income 24,317 25,912 17,827 Provision for loan losses 357 550 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,960 25,362 17,127 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 1,222 820 446 Gain on sale of loans 3,120 2,198 2,085 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 899 840 58 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 55 6 5 Unrealized gain on equity investments - 147 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 194 191 199 Gain on sale of fixed assets 6 - - 5,496 4,202 2,793 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,169 9,118 4,709 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,674 2,252 834 Data processing 1,219 1,009 487 Legal and professional 656 425 423 Office expenses 294 336 192 Marketing and business promotion 316 362 262 Insurance and regulatory assessments 284 298 213 Amortization of intangibles 385 388 77 OREO expenses 81 81 - Merger expenses 15 71 183 Other expenses 806 985 811 14,899 15,325 8,191 Income before income taxes 14,557 14,239 11,729 Income tax expense 4,415 3,859 2,292 Net income $ 10,142 $ 10,380 $ 9,437 Net income per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,074,651 20,047,716 16,407,439 Diluted 20,445,013 20,436,741 17,322,800 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 70,079 $ 40,206 Interest on interest-earning deposits 983 395 Interest on investment securities 1,273 1,163 Dividend income on FHLB stock 577 253 Interest on federal funds sold and other 237 443 Total interest income 73,149 42,460 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 2,532 1,700 Interest on time deposits 13,750 4,456 Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt 3,862 1,833 Interest on other borrowed funds 2,776 200 Total interest expense 22,920 8,189 Net interest income 50,229 34,271 Provision for loan losses 907 884 Net interest income after provision for loans losses 49,322 33,387 Noninterest income: Service charges, fees and other 2,042 912 Gain on sale of loans 5,318 3,900 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 1,739 27 Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations 61 11 Unrealized gain on equity investments 147 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 385 398 Gain on sale of fixed assets 6 - 9,698 5,248 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,287 9,660 Occupancy and equipment expenses 4,926 1,626 Data processing 2,228 960 Legal and professional 1,081 680 Office expenses 630 363 Marketing and business promotion 678 465 Insurance and regulatory assessments 582 422 Amortization of intangibles 773 158 OREO expenses 162 7 Merger expenses 86 223 Other expenses 1,791 1,916 30,224 16,480 Income before income taxes 28,796 22,155 Income tax expense 8,274 3,872 Net income $ 20,522 $ 18,283 Net income per share Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.06 Cash Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,061,258 16,246,063 Diluted 20,440,900 17,248,125 RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 120,818 $ 1,018 3.38 % $ 92,692 $ 779 3.41 % $ 79,065 $ 549 2.78 % Securities (2) Available for sale 87,347 610 2.80 % 68,708 508 3.00 % 74,836 519 2.78 % Held to maturity 9,127 84 3.69 % 9,629 89 3.75 % 9,992 92 3.68 % Mortgage loans held for sale 355,168 4,245 4.79 % 449,828 5,490 4.95 % 209,423 2,428 4.65 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 1,763,749 24,394 5.55 % 1,764,813 24,486 5.63 % 885,630 12,635 5.72 % Commercial (4) 347,236 5,601 6.47 % 352,428 5,864 6.75 % 377,077 6,069 6.46 % Total loans 2,110,985 29,995 5.70 % 2,117,241 30,350 5.81 % 1,262,707 18,704 5.94 % Total earning assets 2,683,445 $ 35,952 5.37 % 2,738,098 $ 37,216 5.51 % 1,636,023 $ 22,292 5.47 % Noninterest-earning assets 166,719 176,813 100,442 Total assets $ 2,850,164 $ 2,914,911 $ 1,736,465 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 387,363 $ 1,188 1.23 % $ 413,952 $ 1,241 1.22 % $ 387,116 $ 968 1.00 % Savings deposits 97,584 50 0.21 % 100,623 53 0.21 % 29,499 30 0.40 % Time deposits 1,338,631 7,797 2.34 % 1,139,214 5,953 2.12 % 666,493 2,410 1.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,823,578 9,035 1.99 % 1,653,789 7,247 1.78 % 1,083,108 3,408 1.26 % FHLB short-term advances 95,220 662 2.79 % 339,406 2,114 2.53 % 34,011 129 1.52 % Long-term debt 103,826 1,748 6.75 % 103,742 1,747 6.83 % 49,583 849 6.87 % Subordinated debentures 9,564 181 7.59 % 9,523 186 7.92 % 3,459 71 8.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,032,188 11,626 2.29 % 2,106,460 11,294 2.17 % 1,170,161 4,457 1.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 408,219 405,190 271,920 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,183 19,987 12,930 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 427,402 425,177 284,850 Shareholders' equity 390,574 383,274 281,454 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,850,164 $ 2,914,911 $ 1,736,465 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 24,326 3.08 % $ 25,922 3.34 % $ 17,835 3.94 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.84 % 4.37 % (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company. BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Earning assets: Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1) $ 111,601 $ 1,798 3.25 % $ 85,509 $ 1,092 2.58 % Securities (2) Available for sale 78,079 1,118 2.89 % 72,453 996 2.77 % Held to maturity 9,377 173 3.72 % 9,997 184 3.71 % Mortgage loans held for sale 402,237 9,735 4.88 % 184,315 4,266 4.67 % Loans held for investment: (3) Real estate 1,764,278 48,879 5.59 % 865,589 23,732 5.53 % Commercial (4) 349,818 11,465 6.61 % 380,740 12,208 6.47 % Total loans 2,114,097 60,344 5.76 % 1,246,329 35,940 5.82 % Total earning assets 2,715,391 $ 73,168 5.43 % 1,598,603 $ 42,478 5.36 % Noninterest-earning assets 166,967 95,754 Total assets $ 2,882,358 $ 1,694,357 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW and money market deposits $ 400,584 $ 2,430 1.22 % $ 365,909 $ 1,636 0.90 % Savings deposits 99,095 102 0.21 % 30,709 65 0.43 % Time deposits 1,239,474 13,750 2.24 % 653,837 4,456 1.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,739,153 16,282 1.89 % 1,050,455 6,157 1.18 % FHLB short-term advances 216,638 2,776 2.58 % 32,565 200 1.24 % Long-term debt 103,784 3,495 6.79 % 49,567 1,698 6.91 % Subordinated debentures 9,544 367 7.75 % 3,449 135 7.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,069,119 $ 22,920 2.23 % 1,136,036 $ 8,190 1.45 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 406,713 269,957 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 19,582 12,114 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 426,295 282,071 Shareholders' equity 386,944 276,250 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,882,358 $ 1,694,357 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 50,248 3.20 % $ 34,288 3.91 % Net interest margin 3.73 % 4.33 % (1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company. RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 Dividends declared $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Basic, excluding merger expense $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 Diluted, excluding merger expense $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.55 Book value $ 19.61 $ 19.17 $ 17.30 Tangible book value $ 16.37 $ 15.90 $ 15.41 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,074,651 20,047,716 16,407,439 Diluted 20,445,013 20,436,741 17,322,800 Shares outstanding at period end 20,077,524 20,073,991 16,544,627 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.43 % 1.44 % 2.18 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 10.42 % 10.98 % 13.45 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 12.51 % 13.26 % 15.13 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.77 % 0.58 % 0.65 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 2.10 % 2.13 % 1.89 % Yield on average earning assets 5.37 % 5.51 % 5.47 % Cost of average deposits 1.62 % 1.43 % 1.01 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.99 % 1.78 % 1.26 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.29 % 2.17 % 1.53 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Net interest spread 3.08 % 3.34 % 3.94 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.84 % 4.37 % Efficiency ratio 49.97 % 50.89 % 39.72 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 19.61 % 19.69 % 16.67 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Per share data (common stock) Earnings Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.06 Basic, excluding merger expense $ 1.03 $ 1.14 Diluted, excluding merger expense $ 1.01 $ 1.07 Dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Book value $ 19.61 $ 17.30 Tangible book value $ 16.37 $ 15.41 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,061,258 16,246,063 Diluted 20,440,900 17,248,125 Shares outstanding at period end 20,077,524 16,544,627 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 1.44 % 2.18 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 10.70 % 13.35 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 12.88 % 15.05 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.68 % 0.62 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 2.11 % 1.96 % Yield on average earning assets 5.43 % 5.36 % Cost of average deposits 1.53 % 0.94 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.89 % 1.18 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.23 % 1.45 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.13 % 0.11 % Net interest spread 3.20 % 3.90 % Net interest margin 3.73 % 4.33 % Efficiency ratio 50.43 % 41.70 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 19.61 % 16.01 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Loan to deposit ratio 93.61 % 97.07 % 90.15 % Core deposits / total deposits 67.22 % 66.79 % 82.43 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio 18.46 % 22.81 % 17.43 % Credit Quality Data: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 4,230 $ 5,666 $ 1,064 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans $ 6,354 $ 2,586 $ 6,553 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.12 % 0.51 % Nonperforming assets $ 8,429 $ 4,642 $ 6,846 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.16 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.86 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 292.12 % 705.18 % 223.67 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period) 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company Tangible common equity to tangible assets 12.01 % 10.96 % 14.28 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.19 % 11.61 % 15.23 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 16.96 % 16.29 % 18.29 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 17.45 % 16.77 % 18.54 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 23.77 % 22.98 % 23.16 % Regulatory capital ratios-bank only Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.17 % 13.43 % 14.84 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 20.31 % 19.39 % 18.06 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 20.31 % 19.39 % 18.06 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 21.30 % 20.35 % 19.14 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd

Quarter Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 34,240 $ 35,839 $ 33,829 $ 23,445 $ 21,132 Investment securities and other 1,703 1,367 1,352 1,028 1,152 Total interest income 35,943 37,206 35,181 24,473 22,284 Interest expense Deposits 9,035 7,247 6,661 4,139 3,408 Interest on subordinated debentures and other 1,929 1,747 1,325 925 920 Other borrowings 662 2,300 1,613 793 129 Total interest expense 11,626 11,294 9,599 5,857 4,457 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 24,317 25,912 25,582 18,616 17,827 Provision for loan losses 357 550 1,890 1,695 700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,960 25,362 23,692 16,921 17,127 Noninterest income 5,496 4,202 5,489 2,105 2,793 Noninterest expense 14,899 15,325 15,503 8,654 8,191 Earnings before income taxes 14,557 14,239 13,678 10,372 11,729 Income taxes 4,415 3,859 4,188 2,041 2,292 Net income $ 10,142 $ 10,380 $ 9,490 $ 8,331 $ 9,437 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.54 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ - $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Cash dividends declared $ 2,007 $ 2,007 $ - $ 1,489 $ 1,470 Yield on average assets, annualized 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.35 % 1.73 % 2.18 % Yield on average earning assets 5.37 % 5.51 % 5.45 % 5.40 % 5.47 % Cost of average deposits 1.62 % 1.43 % 1.28 % 1.17 % 1.01 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 1.99 % 1.78 % 1.61 % 1.46 % 1.26 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 2.29 % 2.17 % 1.91 % 1.75 % 1.53 % Accretion on loans to average earning assets 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.05 % 0.23 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.84 % 3.88 % 4.11 % 4.37 % RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loan Portfolio Detail As of June 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2018 As of June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 283,919 13.6 $ 269,556 12.7 $ 304,084 14.2 $ 299,817 21.7 $ 311,186 24.2 SBA 79,474 3.8 82,571 3.9 84,500 3.9 87,406 6.3 97,142 7.6 Construction and land development 118,807 5.7 125,686 5.9 113,235 5.3 110,710 8.0 94,901 7.4 Commercial real estate (1) 756,452 36.2 756,313 35.7 758,721 35.4 524,174 38.0 492,993 38.4 Single-family residential mortgages 853,404 40.7 885,951 41.8 881,249 41.2 359,111 26.0 287,860 22.4 Other loans 382 0.0 336 0.0 226 0.0 - - - - Total loans (2) $ 2,092,438 100.0 $ 2,120,413 100.0 $ 2,142,015 100.0 $ 1,381,218 100.0 $ 1,284,082 100.0 Allowance for loan losses (18,561) (18,236) (17,577) (16,178) (14,657) Total loans, net $ 2,073,877 $ 2,102,177 $ 2,124,438 $ 1,365,040 $ 1,269,425 (1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs. Three months ended Six months ended Change in Allowance for Loan Losses June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning balance $ 18,236 $ 13,957 $ 17,577 $ 13,773 Additions to the allowance charged to expense 357 700 907 884 Recoveries (charged-off) on loans (32) - 77 - Ending balance 18,561 14,657 18,561 14,657 Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019and 2018. June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 393,820 $ 286,202 Adjustments Goodwill (58,383) (29,940) Core deposit intangible (6,828) (1,280) Tangible common equity $ 328,609 $ 254,982 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 2,801,956 $ 1,816,872 Adjustments Goodwill (58,383) (29,940) Core deposit intangible (6,828) (1,280) Tangible assets $ 2,736,745 $ 1,785,652 Common shares outstanding 20,077,524 16,544,627 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 12.01 % 14.28 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.37 $ 15.41 SOURCE RBB Bancorp Related Links http://www.royalbusinessbankusa.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RBB Bancorp published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 01:04:06 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 10:31p CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CTP) Drilling Update - Project Range & Dukas AQ 10:26p INTERMIN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : IRC) Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2019 AQ 10:20p YAMAHA MOTOR : Begins Trial of Agricultural UGVs in Hamamatsu City PU 10:20p TOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation to Study Vehicle Data to Inform Road Maintenance Inspection in Akaiwa City, Okayama AQ 10:20p Speedcast Government Awarded IDIQ Subcontract to Support U.S. Government Customer AW 10:02p LLamasoft to Host Fifth Annual LLamaCon China Supply Chain Design & Optimization Conference in Shanghai BU 10:01p EXTRAHOP : Honored as One of Washington's Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine BU 10:00p HUNT MINING : Patagonia gold corp. (formerly hunt mining corp.) announces effective date of scheme of arrangement and name change PU 09:54p Oil prices ease as traders weigh Middle East tensions, demand RE 09:52p Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales RE