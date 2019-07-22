|
RBB Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2019
07/22/2019 | 09:05pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.51diluted earnings per share, and $9.4 million, or 0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019and June 30, 2018, respectively.
'We are pleased with our operating performance for the second quarter,' said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. 'We made significant progress on our balance sheet initiatives, selling $175.0 millionin residential mortgage loans during the quarter and reducing our reliance on wholesale funding by $235.0 million. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive our deposit growth and we continued to experience low credit costs and well-managed expenses. These factors all contributed to another solid quarter of net income.
'Our integration of First American International Corp. is nearly complete. We have optimized its operational footprint, with the closing of two non-banking offices and one branch and the opening of one new branch. We have also renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor. We are making good progress on introducing our business deposit and commercial lending products to the First American branch network and anticipate future growth from that franchise. Our last project is to implement a common residential mortgage origination platform for both regions.
'With our balance sheet repositioning nearly complete and given our loan pipeline, we are looking forward to resuming growth at a more normalized rate. In addition to organic growth opportunities, we plan to continue to expand our franchise through a combination of acquisitions and de novo branch openings,' concluded Mr. Thian.
Key Performance Ratios
Net income of $10.1 millionfor the second quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.44%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 13.26%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.98% for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.0%, compared to 50.9% for the prior quarter. Normalizing for the 1,035,000 shares issued for options in 2018 and the 3,011,787 shares issued as a result of the First American International Corp. acquisition, diluted earnings per share would have been $0.52for the quarter ended June 30, 2019and $0.48for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $24.3 millionfor the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.9 millionfor the first quarter of 2019. The $1.6 milliondecrease was primarily attributable to a $94.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and a $6.3 milliondecrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $74.3 milliondecrease in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also impacted by a 20 basis point decrease in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts contributed $753,000to net interest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 millionin the first quarter of 2019.
Compared to the second quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased from $17.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.0 billionincrease in average earning assets, partially offset by a 73 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.
Net interest margin was 3.64% for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.84% in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 12 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, and a 14 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from lower average loan yields. Loan discount accretion contributed 11 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 16 basis points in the first quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $5.5 millionfor the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.3 millionfrom $4.2 millionin the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven by an increase in gain on loan sales of $922,000, higher service charges and fees of $402,000, higher net loan servicing fees of $59,000, and an increase in recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations of $49,000. These were partially offset by a decrease in unrealized gain on equity investments of $147,000.
The Company sold $175.0 million in mortgage loans for a net gain of $2.5million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $129.8 millionin mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $1.9 millionduring the first quarter. The Company originated $28.3 million in mortgage loans for sale for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $49.0 millionduring the prior quarter.
The Company sold $10.0 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $616,000during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.7 millionin SBA loans sold for a net gain of $125,000during the first quarter of 2019.
The Company sold $1.6 millionin commercial real estate loans for a net gain of $24,000in the second quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, $8.8 millionloans were sold for a gain of $154,000.
Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $2.7 millionfrom $2.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $1.0 millionin gain on sale of loans and a $776,000increase in service charges and fees, and an increase of $841,000in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the First American International Bank merger.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $14.9 million, compared to $15.3 millionfor the first quarter of 2019. The $426,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $949,000decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and a $235,000decrease in merger and other expenses, partially offset by a $422,000increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, of which $225,000was for prior period New York Cityproperty taxes, a $231,000increase in legal and professional expenses and a $210,000increase in data processing expenses, of which $82,000was for duplicative services which were not yet converted.
Compared to the second quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.2 millionto $14.9 million. The $6.7 millionincrease was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $3.5 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.8 million, data processing expenses of $732,000, and amortization of intangibles of $308,000. The increase in salary expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the First American acquisition. The increase in occupancy expense is mainly due to the First American International Corp. acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NYand our new Irvinelocation in Orange County, CA.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate was 30.3%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000for the second quarter of 2019, 27.1%, including the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $92,000, for the first quarter, and 19.5% for the second quarter of 2018, which included the impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $1.2 million.
Loan Portfolio
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billionas of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $28.0 millionfrom March 31, 2019, and an increase of $808.4 million from June 30, 2018. The slight decline in loans held for investment from the end of the first quarter was primarily due to loans sold that were previously classified as loans held for investment of $107.7 million, partially offset by an increase in loan production.
Mortgage loans held for sale were $249.6 million as of June 30, 2019, a decrease of $125.8 million from $375.4 millionat March 31, 2019.
Deposits
Deposits were $2.2 billionat June 30, 2019, an increase of $51.0 millionfrom March 31, 2019, and an increase of $810.9 millionfrom June 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $91.3 millionincrease in retail time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $47.9 millionin brokered time deposits. We continue to experience customers moving funds to time deposits from savings, NOW and money market accounts, given the current expectations for lower interest rates. Non-maturity deposits decreased by $1.8 millionin the quarter. As of June 30, 2019, deposits included $135.0 millionin brokered CDs.
In the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $16.7 millionto $435.6 millionas of June 30, 2019. The increase was due to a partial return of deposits that were withdrawn in the first quarter due to customer concern over uncertain international trade issues. Compared to June 30, 2018, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $129.3 millionfrom $306.4 million.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $8.6 million, or 0.31% of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $4.6 million, or 0.16%, of total assets at March 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of a $2.9 millionSBA loan. Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.
Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due decreased to $3.4 million at June 30, 2019, from $5.2 millionat March 31, 2019.
In the second quarter of 2019, there was one charge-off of $32,000attributed to a commercial and industrial loan. There were $109,000in net recoveries in the first quarter.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $357,000for the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a change in the loan mix during the quarter.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $18.6 million, or 0.89% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, compared with $18.2 million, or 0.86%, of total loans at March 31, 2019.
Properties
Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City, with one additional non-banking office vacant but still paying rent.
Corporate Overview
RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange Countyand Ventura Countyin California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattanin New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queensand Manhattanin New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results.
To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 4677186. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 4677186, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 30, 2019.
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the 'Investors' tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
185,643
|
|
|
$
|
250,079
|
|
|
$
|
147,685
|
|
|
$
|
171,553
|
|
|
$
|
72,788
|
Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
205,643
|
|
|
|
250,079
|
|
|
|
147,685
|
|
|
|
171,553
|
|
|
|
72,788
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
600
|
Investment securities available for sale
|
|
|
71,629
|
|
|
|
58,537
|
|
|
|
73,762
|
|
|
|
87,066
|
|
|
|
61,299
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
|
|
8,733
|
|
|
|
9,449
|
|
|
|
9,961
|
|
|
|
9,974
|
|
|
|
9,986
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
249,596
|
|
|
|
375,430
|
|
|
|
434,522
|
|
|
|
378,943
|
|
|
|
281,755
|
Loans held for investment
|
|
|
2,092,438
|
|
|
|
2,120,413
|
|
|
|
2,142,015
|
|
|
|
1,381,218
|
|
|
|
1,284,082
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(18,561)
|
|
|
|
(18,236)
|
|
|
|
(17,577)
|
|
|
|
(16,178)
|
|
|
|
(14,657)
|
Net loans held for investment
|
|
|
2,073,877
|
|
|
|
2,102,177
|
|
|
|
2,124,438
|
|
|
|
1,365,040
|
|
|
|
1,269,425
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
17,214
|
|
|
|
17,342
|
|
|
|
17,307
|
|
|
|
8,119
|
|
|
|
7,502
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
8,899
|
|
|
|
9,707
|
|
|
|
7,738
|
|
|
|
7,738
|
Net deferred tax assets
|
|
|
4,318
|
|
|
|
4,389
|
|
|
|
4,642
|
|
|
|
7,320
|
|
|
|
7,089
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
3,001
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
|
2,170
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
|
|
2,075
|
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
|
1,101
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
293
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
33,963
|
|
|
|
33,769
|
|
|
|
33,578
|
|
|
|
33,380
|
|
|
|
33,180
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
58,383
|
|
|
|
58,383
|
|
|
|
58,383
|
|
|
|
29,940
|
|
|
|
29,940
|
Servicing assets
|
|
|
17,587
|
|
|
|
17,288
|
|
|
|
17,370
|
|
|
|
6,248
|
|
|
|
6,134
|
Core deposit intangibles
|
|
|
6,828
|
|
|
|
7,212
|
|
|
|
7,601
|
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
1,280
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
|
|
32,913
|
|
|
|
31,912
|
|
|
|
32,689
|
|
|
|
27,577
|
|
|
|
25,693
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,801,956
|
|
|
$
|
2,978,118
|
|
|
$
|
2,974,002
|
|
|
$
|
2,136,839
|
|
|
$
|
1,816,872
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
435,629
|
|
|
$
|
418,953
|
|
|
$
|
438,764
|
|
|
$
|
287,274
|
|
|
$
|
306,362
|
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
462,448
|
|
|
|
480,959
|
|
|
|
579,247
|
|
|
|
462,737
|
|
|
|
424,261
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,337,257
|
|
|
|
1,284,428
|
|
|
|
1,126,030
|
|
|
|
814,953
|
|
|
|
693,783
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
2,235,334
|
|
|
|
2,184,340
|
|
|
|
2,144,041
|
|
|
|
1,564,964
|
|
|
|
1,424,406
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
639
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
483
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
FHLB advances
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
275,000
|
|
|
|
319,500
|
|
|
|
210,000
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
103,878
|
|
|
|
103,793
|
|
|
|
103,708
|
|
|
|
49,637
|
|
|
|
49,601
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
9,590
|
|
|
|
9,548
|
|
|
|
9,506
|
|
|
|
3,492
|
|
|
|
3,470
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
|
17,103
|
|
|
|
16,986
|
|
|
|
21,938
|
|
|
|
13,198
|
|
|
|
12,710
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,408,136
|
|
|
|
2,593,315
|
|
|
|
2,599,381
|
|
|
|
1,841,841
|
|
|
|
1,530,670
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's equity
|
|
|
393,758
|
|
|
|
385,395
|
|
|
|
375,887
|
|
|
|
296,514
|
|
|
|
287,509
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
(664)
|
|
|
|
(1,338)
|
|
|
|
(1,516)
|
|
|
|
(1,307)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
393,820
|
|
|
|
384,803
|
|
|
|
374,621
|
|
|
|
294,998
|
|
|
|
286,202
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,801,956
|
|
|
$
|
2,978,118
|
|
|
$
|
2,974,002
|
|
|
$
|
2,136,839
|
|
|
$
|
1,816,872
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
34,240
|
|
|
$
|
35,839
|
|
|
$
|
21,132
|
Interest on interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
515
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
209
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
603
|
Dividend income on FHLB stock
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
134
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
206
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
35,943
|
|
|
|
37,206
|
|
|
|
22,284
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
1,238
|
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
998
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
7,797
|
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
|
2,410
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
|
|
|
1,929
|
|
|
|
1,933
|
|
|
|
920
|
Interest on other borrowed funds
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
|
129
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
11,626
|
|
|
|
11,294
|
|
|
|
4,457
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
24,317
|
|
|
|
25,912
|
|
|
|
17,827
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
700
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
23,960
|
|
|
|
25,362
|
|
|
|
17,127
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges, fees and other
|
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
446
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
3,120
|
|
|
|
2,198
|
|
|
|
2,085
|
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
|
840
|
|
|
|
58
|
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
5
|
Unrealized gain on equity investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
-
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
199
|
Gain on sale of fixed assets
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,496
|
|
|
|
4,202
|
|
|
|
2,793
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
8,169
|
|
|
|
9,118
|
|
|
|
4,709
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
|
|
2,674
|
|
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
|
834
|
Data processing
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
|
|
487
|
Legal and professional
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
423
|
Office expenses
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
192
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
262
|
Insurance and regulatory assessments
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
213
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
388
|
|
|
|
77
|
OREO expenses
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
-
|
Merger expenses
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
183
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
|
14,899
|
|
|
|
15,325
|
|
|
|
8,191
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
14,557
|
|
|
|
14,239
|
|
|
|
11,729
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
4,415
|
|
|
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
2,292
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,142
|
|
|
$
|
10,380
|
|
|
$
|
9,437
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
Cash Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,074,651
|
|
|
|
20,047,716
|
|
|
|
16,407,439
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,445,013
|
|
|
|
20,436,741
|
|
|
|
17,322,800
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
70,079
|
|
|
$
|
40,206
|
Interest on interest-earning deposits
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
395
|
Interest on investment securities
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
Dividend income on FHLB stock
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
253
|
Interest on federal funds sold and other
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
443
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
73,149
|
|
|
|
42,460
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
|
1,700
|
Interest on time deposits
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
|
4,456
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt
|
|
|
3,862
|
|
|
|
1,833
|
Interest on other borrowed funds
|
|
|
2,776
|
|
|
|
200
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
22,920
|
|
|
|
8,189
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
50,229
|
|
|
|
34,271
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
907
|
|
|
|
884
|
Net interest income after provision for loans losses
|
|
|
49,322
|
|
|
|
33,387
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges, fees and other
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
|
912
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
|
3,900
|
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
|
27
|
Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
11
|
Unrealized gain on equity investments
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
|
-
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
398
|
Gain on sale of fixed assets
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
9,698
|
|
|
|
5,248
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
17,287
|
|
|
|
9,660
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
|
|
4,926
|
|
|
|
1,626
|
Data processing
|
|
|
2,228
|
|
|
|
960
|
Legal and professional
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
680
|
Office expenses
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
363
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
465
|
Insurance and regulatory assessments
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
|
422
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
158
|
OREO expenses
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
7
|
Merger expenses
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
223
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
|
1,916
|
|
|
|
30,224
|
|
|
|
16,480
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
28,796
|
|
|
|
22,155
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
8,274
|
|
|
|
3,872
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,522
|
|
|
$
|
18,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
Cash Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,061,258
|
|
|
|
16,246,063
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,440,900
|
|
|
|
17,248,125
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
|
|
$
|
120,818
|
|
|
$
|
1,018
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
|
$
|
92,692
|
|
|
$
|
779
|
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
$
|
79,065
|
|
|
$
|
549
|
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
Securities (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale
|
|
|
87,347
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
|
68,708
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
|
74,836
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
Held to maturity
|
|
|
9,127
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
3.69
|
%
|
|
|
9,629
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
3.75
|
%
|
|
|
9,992
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
355,168
|
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
4.79
|
%
|
|
|
449,828
|
|
|
|
5,490
|
|
|
4.95
|
%
|
|
|
209,423
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
Loans held for investment: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
1,763,749
|
|
|
|
24,394
|
|
|
5.55
|
%
|
|
|
1,764,813
|
|
|
|
24,486
|
|
|
5.63
|
%
|
|
|
885,630
|
|
|
|
12,635
|
|
|
|
5.72
|
%
|
Commercial (4)
|
|
|
347,236
|
|
|
|
5,601
|
|
|
6.47
|
%
|
|
|
352,428
|
|
|
|
5,864
|
|
|
6.75
|
%
|
|
|
377,077
|
|
|
|
6,069
|
|
|
|
6.46
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
2,110,985
|
|
|
|
29,995
|
|
|
5.70
|
%
|
|
|
2,117,241
|
|
|
|
30,350
|
|
|
5.81
|
%
|
|
|
1,262,707
|
|
|
|
18,704
|
|
|
|
5.94
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
|
2,683,445
|
|
|
$
|
35,952
|
|
|
5.37
|
%
|
|
|
2,738,098
|
|
|
$
|
37,216
|
|
|
5.51
|
%
|
|
|
1,636,023
|
|
|
$
|
22,292
|
|
|
|
5.47
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
166,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,850,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,914,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,736,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW and money market deposits
|
|
$
|
387,363
|
|
|
$
|
1,188
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
$
|
413,952
|
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
$
|
387,116
|
|
|
$
|
968
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
97,584
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
100,623
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
29,499
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,338,631
|
|
|
|
7,797
|
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
|
|
1,139,214
|
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
666,493
|
|
|
|
2,410
|
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
1,823,578
|
|
|
|
9,035
|
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
1,653,789
|
|
|
|
7,247
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
1,083,108
|
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
FHLB short-term advances
|
|
|
95,220
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
2.79
|
%
|
|
|
339,406
|
|
|
|
2,114
|
|
|
2.53
|
%
|
|
|
34,011
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
103,826
|
|
|
|
1,748
|
|
|
6.75
|
%
|
|
|
103,742
|
|
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
6.83
|
%
|
|
|
49,583
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
6.87
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
9,564
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
7.59
|
%
|
|
|
9,523
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
7.92
|
%
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
8.26
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,032,188
|
|
|
|
11,626
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
2,106,460
|
|
|
|
11,294
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
|
1,170,161
|
|
|
|
4,457
|
|
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
408,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
405,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
271,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
19,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
427,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
425,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
284,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
390,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
383,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
281,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,850,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,914,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,736,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,326
|
|
|
3.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,922
|
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,835
|
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.37
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
|
(2)
|
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
|
(3)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|
(4)
|
Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company.
|
BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
& Fees
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)
|
|
$
|
111,601
|
|
|
$
|
1,798
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
$
|
85,509
|
|
|
$
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
Securities (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for sale
|
|
|
78,079
|
|
|
|
1,118
|
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
|
|
72,453
|
|
|
|
996
|
|
|
|
2.77
|
%
|
Held to maturity
|
|
|
9,377
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
3.72
|
%
|
|
|
9,997
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
3.71
|
%
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
|
402,237
|
|
|
|
9,735
|
|
|
4.88
|
%
|
|
|
184,315
|
|
|
|
4,266
|
|
|
|
4.67
|
%
|
Loans held for investment: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
1,764,278
|
|
|
|
48,879
|
|
|
5.59
|
%
|
|
|
865,589
|
|
|
|
23,732
|
|
|
|
5.53
|
%
|
Commercial (4)
|
|
|
349,818
|
|
|
|
11,465
|
|
|
6.61
|
%
|
|
|
380,740
|
|
|
|
12,208
|
|
|
|
6.47
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
2,114,097
|
|
|
|
60,344
|
|
|
5.76
|
%
|
|
|
1,246,329
|
|
|
|
35,940
|
|
|
|
5.82
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
|
|
2,715,391
|
|
|
$
|
73,168
|
|
|
5.43
|
%
|
|
|
1,598,603
|
|
|
$
|
42,478
|
|
|
|
5.36
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
166,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,882,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,694,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW and money market deposits
|
|
$
|
400,584
|
|
|
$
|
2,430
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
$
|
365,909
|
|
|
$
|
1,636
|
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
99,095
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
30,709
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
1,239,474
|
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
|
2.24
|
%
|
|
|
653,837
|
|
|
|
4,456
|
|
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
1,739,153
|
|
|
|
16,282
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
|
1,050,455
|
|
|
|
6,157
|
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
FHLB short-term advances
|
|
|
216,638
|
|
|
|
2,776
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
|
|
32,565
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
103,784
|
|
|
|
3,495
|
|
|
6.79
|
%
|
|
|
49,567
|
|
|
|
1,698
|
|
|
|
6.91
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
|
9,544
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
7.75
|
%
|
|
|
3,449
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
7.92
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,069,119
|
|
|
$
|
22,920
|
|
|
2.23
|
%
|
|
|
1,136,036
|
|
|
$
|
8,190
|
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
406,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
269,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
19,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
426,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
282,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
386,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
276,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,882,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,694,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income / interest rate spreads
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
50,248
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,288
|
|
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.
|
(2)
|
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.
|
(3)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|
(4)
|
Includes purchased receivables, which are short term loans made to investment grade companies and are used for cash - management purposes by the Company.
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Per share data (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
Dividends declared
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Basic, excluding merger expense
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Diluted, excluding merger expense
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
Book value
|
|
$
|
19.61
|
|
|
$
|
19.17
|
|
|
$
|
17.30
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
$
|
16.37
|
|
|
$
|
15.90
|
|
|
$
|
15.41
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,074,651
|
|
|
|
20,047,716
|
|
|
|
16,407,439
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,445,013
|
|
|
|
20,436,741
|
|
|
|
17,322,800
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
|
20,077,524
|
|
|
|
20,073,991
|
|
|
|
16,544,627
|
|
Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, annualized
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
|
|
10.42
|
%
|
|
|
10.98
|
%
|
|
|
13.45
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
|
|
12.51
|
%
|
|
|
13.26
|
%
|
|
|
15.13
|
%
|
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
|
|
2.10
|
%
|
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
5.37
|
%
|
|
|
5.51
|
%
|
|
|
5.47
|
%
|
Cost of average deposits
|
|
1.62
|
%
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
|
3.08
|
%
|
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
|
3.94
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
4.37
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
49.97
|
%
|
|
|
50.89
|
%
|
|
|
39.72
|
%
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
|
19.61
|
%
|
|
|
19.69
|
%
|
|
|
16.67
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Per share data (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
$
|
1.06
|
|
Basic, excluding merger expense
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
Diluted, excluding merger expense
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
Dividends declared
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
Book value
|
|
$
|
19.61
|
|
|
$
|
17.30
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
$
|
16.37
|
|
|
$
|
15.41
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,061,258
|
|
|
|
16,246,063
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,440,900
|
|
|
|
17,248,125
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
|
20,077,524
|
|
|
|
16,544,627
|
|
Performance ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, annualized
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized
|
|
10.70
|
%
|
|
|
13.35
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized
|
|
12.88
|
%
|
|
|
15.05
|
%
|
Noninterest income to average assets, annualized
|
|
0.68
|
%
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized
|
|
2.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
5.43
|
%
|
|
|
5.36
|
%
|
Cost of average deposits
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
|
0.94
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
|
1.18
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2.23
|
%
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
Net interest spread
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
4.33
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
50.43
|
%
|
|
|
41.70
|
%
|
Common stock dividend payout ratio
|
|
19.61
|
%
|
|
|
16.01
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
|
93.61
|
%
|
|
97.07
|
%
|
|
90.15
|
%
|
Core deposits / total deposits
|
|
67.22
|
%
|
|
66.79
|
%
|
|
|
82.43
|
%
|
Net non-core funding dependence ratio
|
|
|
18.46
|
%
|
|
|
22.81
|
%
|
|
|
17.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$
|
4,230
|
|
|
$
|
5,666
|
|
|
$
|
1,064
|
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans
|
|
$
|
6,354
|
|
|
$
|
2,586
|
|
|
$
|
6,553
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
8,429
|
|
|
$
|
4,642
|
|
|
$
|
6,846
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
|
292.12
|
%
|
|
705.18
|
%
|
|
223.67
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
|
-0.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory and other capital ratios-Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
12.01
|
%
|
|
|
10.96
|
%
|
|
|
14.28
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
12.19
|
%
|
|
|
11.61
|
%
|
|
|
15.23
|
%
|
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
16.96
|
%
|
|
|
16.29
|
%
|
|
|
18.29
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
17.45
|
%
|
|
|
16.77
|
%
|
|
|
18.54
|
%
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
23.77
|
%
|
|
|
22.98
|
%
|
|
|
23.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory capital ratios-bank only
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
14.17
|
%
|
|
|
13.43
|
%
|
|
|
14.84
|
%
|
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
20.31
|
%
|
|
|
19.39
|
%
|
|
|
18.06
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
20.31
|
%
|
|
|
19.39
|
%
|
|
|
18.06
|
%
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
|
|
21.30
|
%
|
|
|
20.35
|
%
|
|
|
19.14
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
2nd
Quarter
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$
|
34,240
|
|
|
$
|
35,839
|
|
|
$
|
33,829
|
|
|
$
|
23,445
|
|
|
$
|
21,132
|
|
Investment securities and other
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
|
1,367
|
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
35,943
|
|
|
|
37,206
|
|
|
|
35,181
|
|
|
|
24,473
|
|
|
|
22,284
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
9,035
|
|
|
|
7,247
|
|
|
|
6,661
|
|
|
|
4,139
|
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
Interest on subordinated debentures and other
|
|
|
1,929
|
|
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
|
920
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
1,613
|
|
|
|
793
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
11,626
|
|
|
|
11,294
|
|
|
|
9,599
|
|
|
|
5,857
|
|
|
|
4,457
|
|
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
|
|
|
24,317
|
|
|
|
25,912
|
|
|
|
25,582
|
|
|
|
18,616
|
|
|
|
17,827
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
|
|
1,695
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|
23,960
|
|
|
|
25,362
|
|
|
|
23,692
|
|
|
|
16,921
|
|
|
|
17,127
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
5,496
|
|
|
|
4,202
|
|
|
|
5,489
|
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
|
|
2,793
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
14,899
|
|
|
|
15,325
|
|
|
|
15,503
|
|
|
|
8,654
|
|
|
|
8,191
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
14,557
|
|
|
|
14,239
|
|
|
|
13,678
|
|
|
|
10,372
|
|
|
|
11,729
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
4,415
|
|
|
|
3,859
|
|
|
|
4,188
|
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
|
2,292
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,142
|
|
|
$
|
10,380
|
|
|
$
|
9,490
|
|
|
$
|
8,331
|
|
|
$
|
9,437
|
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.58
|
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
Cash dividends declared
|
|
$
|
2,007
|
|
|
$
|
2,007
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
1,489
|
|
|
$
|
1,470
|
|
Yield on average assets, annualized
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.44
|
%
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
Yield on average earning assets
|
|
5.37
|
%
|
|
|
5.51
|
%
|
|
|
5.45
|
%
|
|
|
5.40
|
%
|
|
|
5.47
|
%
|
Cost of average deposits
|
|
1.62
|
%
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing deposits
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
|
1.61
|
%
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
|
|
1.91
|
%
|
|
|
1.75
|
%
|
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
Accretion on loans to average earning assets
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
|
4.37
|
%
|
RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Loan Portfolio Detail
|
|
As of June 30,
2019
|
|
|
As of March 31,
2019
|
|
|
As of December 31,
2018
|
|
|
As of September 30,
2018
|
|
|
As of June 30,
2018
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$
|
283,919
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
$
|
269,556
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
$
|
304,084
|
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
$
|
299,817
|
|
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
$
|
311,186
|
|
|
|
24.2
|
SBA
|
|
|
79,474
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
82,571
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
84,500
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
87,406
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
97,142
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
Construction and land development
|
|
|
118,807
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
125,686
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
113,235
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
110,710
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
94,901
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
|
|
756,452
|
|
|
|
36.2
|
|
|
|
756,313
|
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
|
758,721
|
|
|
|
35.4
|
|
|
|
524,174
|
|
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
|
492,993
|
|
|
|
38.4
|
Single-family residential mortgages
|
|
|
853,404
|
|
|
|
40.7
|
|
|
|
885,951
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
881,249
|
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
|
359,111
|
|
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
287,860
|
|
|
|
22.4
|
Other loans
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Total loans (2)
|
|
$
|
2,092,438
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
2,120,413
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
2,142,015
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,381,218
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
$
|
1,284,082
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
(18,561)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18,236)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(17,577)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(16,178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,657)
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans, net
|
|
$
|
2,073,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,102,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,124,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,365,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,269,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.
|
(2)
|
Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Change in Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
18,236
|
|
|
$
|
13,957
|
|
|
$
|
17,577
|
|
|
$
|
13,773
|
Additions to the allowance charged to expense
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
907
|
|
|
|
884
|
Recoveries (charged-off) on loans
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
-
|
Ending balance
|
|
|
18,561
|
|
|
|
14,657
|
|
|
|
18,561
|
|
|
|
14,657
Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)
The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019and 2018.
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
393,820
|
|
|
$
|
286,202
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
(58,383)
|
|
|
|
(29,940)
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
(6,828)
|
|
|
|
(1,280)
|
|
Tangible common equity
|
|
$
|
328,609
|
|
|
$
|
254,982
|
|
Tangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets-GAAP
|
|
$
|
2,801,956
|
|
|
$
|
1,816,872
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
(58,383)
|
|
|
|
(29,940)
|
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
(6,828)
|
|
|
|
(1,280)
|
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$
|
2,736,745
|
|
|
$
|
1,785,652
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
20,077,524
|
|
|
|
16,544,627
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
|
|
|
12.01
|
%
|
|
|
14.28
|
%
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
$
|
16.37
|
|
|
$
|
15.41
|
|
|