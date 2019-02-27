RBB Bancorp : to Participate in the Sandler O'Neill & Partners West Coast Financial Services Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', today announced that Alan Thian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sandler O'Neill & Partners West Coast Financial Services Conference on March 5, 2019 in San Diego, CA. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

A copy of the RBB Bancorp investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the News & Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Including FAIC, the Company has total assets of approximately $2.98 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and now Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and eight branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

