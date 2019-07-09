Log in
RBB Bancorp : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
07/09/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ('the Bank') and RBB Asset Management Company ('RAM'), collectively referred to herein as 'the Company', today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the markets close on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, to discuss the Company's financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 4677186. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 4677186, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 30, 2019.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. RBB has total assets of approximately $3.0 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. Royal Business Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. RBB Bancorp's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rbb-bancorp-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300882067.html

SOURCE RBB Bancorp

Yee Phong (Alan) Thian, Chairman, President and CEO, (213) 627-9888, or David Morris, Executive Vice President and CFO, (714) 670-2488

Disclaimer

RBB Bancorp published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:52:04 UTC
