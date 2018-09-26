RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Technology at the 2018 WealthManagement.com Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services (CAS), part of RBC Wealth Management – U.S., announced today that it won the 2018 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for "Best Broker/Dealer Technology."

CAS won the award for BLACK, their integrated financial advisor platform. Within BLACK, RBC has bundled CircleBlack, Riskalyze, MoneyGuidePro®, Redtail and Vestmark into one simple, intuitive platform. Accessible through a single login, BLACK is offered to RBC's clearing & custody clients with a strong desire to leverage the power of technology to enhance client relationships and grow their business. BLACK represents a unique and expandable platform containing a full menu of wealth management solutions developed by industry leading financial technology partners.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our deep commitment to developing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Brett Thorne, Head of RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services. "Built with direct input from our clients, BLACK is a transformative platform that brings a new level of organization and automation to help our clients thrive, and moves us closer to our goal of being among the most trusted and successful clearing and custody institutions in the U.S."

RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services was also a finalist in the Custodian Technology category.

Now in its fourth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like RBC Correspondent & Advisor Services, that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com.

About RBC Correspondent Services and Advisor Services

RBC Correspondent Services is the third-largest clearing provider based on number of broker-dealer clients in the United States. The business specializes in providing comprehensive clearing, custody and execution services to independent broker dealers and their advisors who seek knowledgeable support, powerful trading tools and platforms, expanded investment choices, compelling advisor development programs and high quality proprietary research.

RBC Advisor Services is a full-service custody partner for RIA firms. RBC AS provides tailored access to a sophisticated wealth management and brokerage platform. Offering capabilities and solutions of an industry leader and providing personalized service and support in helping advisors manage their clients' wealth.

RBC Correspondent Services and RBC Advisor Services are divisions of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of, and separate legal entity from, Royal Bank of Canada.

For more information, visit www.rbccorrespondentservices.com or www.rbcadvisorservices.com.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationship, improve their practice, and grow their business - all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards at Events.WealthManagement.com.

About Informa

WealthManagement.com is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

