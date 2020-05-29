|
RBF Economic Review - May 2020
05/29/2020 | 02:16am EDT
Vol. 37
No. 05
Month Ended May 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has severely disrupted global economic activity causing what is now termed the "great lockdown," with countries implementing various travel and border restrictions. The pandemic-driven economic contractions have resulted in countries, including Fiji's trading partners introducing several fiscal and monetary measures in an effort to mitigate the economic fallout. More recently, despite concerns of a second wave of infections, most countries have gradually eased lockdown restrictions on reports of a drop in new COVID-19 cases. However, the lifting of global restrictions is expected to differ in speed and magnitude, yielding uneven economic recovery within, as well as, across countries.
The suspension of global activity has continued to dictate price movements in the commodity markets. As at 28 May, Brent crude oil prices picked up to US$35.72 per barrel (from US$25.27 per barrel in April), owing to reduced global production, a weaker dollar and prospects of economies lifting lockdown restrictions. Gold prices rose further to US$1,736.80 per fine ounce on 28 May (from US$1,694.20 in April) due to higher demand for the precious metal as a safe haven asset. In April, the Food and Agriculture Organisation Food Price Index declined by 3.0 percent on account of more pronounced contractions in sugar prices.
On the domestic front, similar to a number of other countries, the Fijian economy is projected to record a large contraction this year, and partial indicators to date corroborate this. While the economy is anticipated to note some recovery in 2021, this is highly contingent on the resumption of global travel before year-end.
On sectoral performances, latest indicators highlight persistent weakening in major industries. Cumulative to April, pine wood supply (-28.0%), woodchip (-18.4%) and sawn timber (-43.0%) contracted on account of subdued global and local
demand. Local gold production contracted (-8.3%) in the year to April, owing to power supply constraints, adverse weather conditions and COVID- 19 related supply chain disruptions. The closure of international borders led to visitor arrivals contracting significantly by 43.5 percent up to April.
Subdued demand as well as lower household and business confidence can also be seen in consumption and investment indicators to date. Cumulative to April, domestic cement production (-31.3%) and sales (-20.4%), and new lending for building & construction (-29.9%) recorded marked declines over the year. In the same period, contractions were also noted in commercial banks' new lending for consumption purposes (-4.4%), net VAT collections (-23.4%), as well as registrations for new (-40.2%) and second-hand(-64.0%) vehicles.
In step, overall labour market conditions have worsened with further announcements of layoffs. The notable uptake of the Fiji National Provident Fund's (FNPF) COVID-19 Withdrawal Scheme corroborate an increase in unemployment levels. As at 27 May, 88,939 COVID-19 Withdrawal applications have been lodged with the FNPF. These applications mainly include FNPF members in the tourism, taxi and small and micro enterprises sectors that have experience reduced hours, lowered income or have been laid-off temporarily or permanently.
Monetary aggregates reflect current economic conditions. In April, domestic credit growth slowed by 4.2 percent (from 7.9% in April 2019) on account of reduced lending to private sector business entities and private individuals. In the same period, both the commercial banks' new lending and deposit rates fell annually.
Excess liquidity in the banking system stood at $718.6 million in April on account of RBF's purchases of infrastructure bonds and higher foreign reserves along with the reduction in currency in
circulation, while statutory reserve deposits increased over the month. As at 28 May, excess liquidity stood at $807.8 million.
Over the month in April, the Fijian dollar (FJD) strengthened against the Euro (3.7%), US dollar (USD) (2.1%), Japanese Yen (JPY) (0.9%) and the New Zealand dollar (NZD) (0.2%) but weakened against the Australian dollar (AUD) (-3.8%). Annually, the FJD appreciated against the NZD (4.6%) and AUD (3.7%) but fell against the JPY (-8.2%), the USD (-3.8%) and the Euro (-1.1%).
Consequently, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER)1 index remained relatively stable in April, falling marginally over the month (-0.07%) and year (-0.4%), indicating a general weakening of the FJD. Meanwhile, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER)2 index was slightly higher over the month (0.8%) but remained lower over the year (-3.9%), denoting a gain in trade competitiveness largely on account of the persistent negative domestic inflation since October 2019.
Cumulative to March, Fiji's merchandise trade deficit (excluding aircraft) narrowed by 9.9 percent to $657.7 million mainly due to a larger contraction in imports (-$137.7m) relative to the fall in exports (-$65.5m).3
The Reserve Bank's dual monetary policy objectives, of stable inflation and adequate foreign reserves remains intact. Annual headline inflation remained in negative territory for the seventh consecutive month in April (-1.3%), underpinned by lower prices of yaqona, vegetables, kerosene and diesel.
However, on a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 1.3 percent (from -0.4 percent in March) due to slightly higher prices noted in food & non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages, tobacco & narcotics categories, to some extent reflecting the impact of Tropical Cyclone Harold. As at 28 May, foreign reserves stood at $2,212.2 million, sufficient the cover 6.9 months of retained imports. Current reserves level have been underpinned by import compression due to both low domestic demand and commodity prices, and higher offshore Government borrowing, which will more-than-offset weakened export receipts.
Against this backdrop and outlook, the existing accommodative monetary policy stance was deemed appropriate and complemented Government's efforts to stabilise the economy. Therefore, the Reserve Bank kept its Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 0.25 percent in May.
RESERVE BANK OF FIJI
1 The NEER is the sum of the indices of each trading partner country's currency against the Fiji dollar, adjusted by their respective weights in the basket. This index measures the overall movement of the Fiji dollar against the basket of currencies. An increase in this index indicates a slight appreciation of the Fiji dollar against the basket of currencies and vice versa.
The REER index is the sum of each component of the NEER index, adjusted by the relative price differential between Fiji and each of Fiji's major trading partners. The index measures the competitiveness of the Fiji dollar against the basket of currencies. A decline in the REER index indicates an improvement in Fiji's international competitiveness while an increase in the index indicates a deterioration in Fiji's international competitiveness.
Excluding aircraft.
Vol.37 No.5 2020
FIJI: ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL STATISTICS
KEY INDICATORS
Apr-19
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
1. Sectoral Performance Indicators
(year-on-year % change)
Visitor Arrivals
5.8
2.5
-0.7
-18.7
-43.5
Electricity Production
6.6
1.7
2.2
0.0
-5.7
Gold Production
-15.8
20.6
7.5
-1.9
-8.3
Cane Production^
n.a
n.a
n.a
n.a
n.a
Sugar Production^
n.a
n.a
n.a
n.a
n.a
Pinewood Intake
-1.1
-37.9
-40.2
-35.5
-28.0
Woodchip
-11.6
-48.3
-27.0
-14.0
-18.4
Mahogany
11.4
n.a
399.0
169.7
15.2
Cement Production
-1.0
-2.6
2.7
-27.3
-31.3
2. Consumption Indicators
(year-on-year % change)
Net VAT Collections
14.8
-15.1
-14.7
-19.2
-23.4
New Consumption Lending
-2.2
-18.1
-11.7
1.9
-4.4
New Vehicle Registrations****
-38.4
-23.6
-26.7
-30.8
-40.2
Secondhand Vehicle Registrations****
1.8
-53.9
-51.8
-58.0
-64.0
Personal Remittances
5.7
38.8
26.3
6.1
-2.7
Electricity Consumption
6.8
n.a
n.a
n.a
n.a
3. Investment Indicators
(year-on-year % change)
Domestic Cement Sales
-5.7
-4.6
-8.7
-17.0
-20.4
New Investment Lending
-8.4
94.0
54.6
41.4
25.5
New Lending to Building & Construction
-12.1
-30.6
-18.5
-23.4
-29.9
4. Labour Market
(year-on-year % change)
RBF Job Advertisement Survey
-4.5
-14.7
-27.4
-35.8
-42.5
5. Consumer Prices* (year-on-year % change)1/
All Items
2.1
-1.9
-3.0
-2.8
-1.3
Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage
2.0
-1.4
-6.1
-5.6
-1.0
Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco & Narcotics
13.1
-5.6
-8.1
-7.8
-7.5
6. Reserves***
(end of period)
Foreign Reserves ($m)2/
1,944.3
2,253.8
2,265.3
2,198.2
2,216.1
Months of retained imports of goods and non-factor services (MORI)
4.2
7.1
7.1
6.9
6.9
7. Exchange Rates and Indexes***
(mid rates, F$1 equals)
(end of period)
US dollar
0.4679
0.4566
0.4509
0.4385
0.4478
Australian dollar
0.6611
0.6796
0.6847
0.7108
0.6838
New Zealand dollar
0.6893
0.7034
0.7140
0.7290
0.7304
Euro
0.4168
0.4138
0.4104
0.3971
0.4117
Japanese yen
51.76
49.70
49.58
47.32
47.74
Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index
84.69
84.42
84.35
84.40
100.26
Real Effective Exchange Rate Index
105.15
103.29
99.64
99.23
84.34
8. Liquidity***
(end of period)
Banks' Demand Deposits ($m)
290.6
672.2
661.5
590.0
718.6
9. Money and Credit***
(year-on-year % change)
Broad Money
0.5
3.0
4.4
4.4
4.7
Net Foreign Assets
-16.1
8.9
16.9
13.7
16.3
Domestic Credit
7.9
4.2
4.2
4.8
4.2
Private Sector Credit
8.5
4.1
2.9
2.4
1.8
Narrow Money
0.3
3.1
5.3
7.9
6.6
10. Interest Rates(% p.a.) ***
(monthly weighted average)
Lending Rate
5.81
6.32
6.30
6.28
6.25
Savings Deposit Rate
0.90
1.07
1.09
1.83
0.81
Time Deposit Rate
3.70
4.29
4.29
4.15
4.05
Repurchase Rate
1.00
1.00
1.00
0.50
0.50
Overnight inter-bank Rate
1.00
0.75
n.t
n.t
n.t
3 month Government T-Bills
n.i
2.25
n.i
n.i
n.i
12 month Government T-Bills
n.i
3.55
3.53
3.43
3.40
5-year Government Bond Yield
n.i
n.i
n.i
n.i
n.i
10-year Government Bond Yield
n.i
n.i
6.0
5.88
n.i
11. Commodity Prices(US$) **
(end of period)
UK Gold Price/fine ounce
1,295.4
1,587.2
1,566.7
1,596.6
1,694.2
CSCE No. 11 Sugar Spot Price/Global (US cents/pound)
12.5
14.6
14.5
10.4
10.4
Crude Oil/barrel
68.4
58.2
50.5
22.7
25.3
1/ 2014 rebase. Previous data have 2011 base.
2/ Foreign reserves includes monetary gold, Special Drawing Rights, reserve position in the Fund and foreign exchange assets consisting of currency and deposits actually held by the Reserve Bank.
Note:
n.i
No issue
n.a
Not available
n.t
No trading
Sources:
*
Fiji Bureau of Statistics
**
Bloomberg
***
Reserve Bank of Fiji
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Fiji published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:15:10 UTC
