RBF Economic Review - May 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has severely disrupted global economic activity causing what is now termed the "great lockdown," with countries implementing various travel and border restrictions. The pandemic-driven economic contractions have resulted in countries, including Fiji's trading partners introducing several fiscal and monetary measures in an effort to mitigate the economic fallout. More recently, despite concerns of a second wave of infections, most countries have gradually eased lockdown restrictions on reports of a drop in new COVID-19 cases. However, the lifting of global restrictions is expected to differ in speed and magnitude, yielding uneven economic recovery within, as well as, across countries.

The suspension of global activity has continued to dictate price movements in the commodity markets. As at 28 May, Brent crude oil prices picked up to US$35.72 per barrel (from US$25.27 per barrel in April), owing to reduced global production, a weaker dollar and prospects of economies lifting lockdown restrictions. Gold prices rose further to US$1,736.80 per fine ounce on 28 May (from US$1,694.20 in April) due to higher demand for the precious metal as a safe haven asset. In April, the Food and Agriculture Organisation Food Price Index declined by 3.0 percent on account of more pronounced contractions in sugar prices.

On the domestic front, similar to a number of other countries, the Fijian economy is projected to record a large contraction this year, and partial indicators to date corroborate this. While the economy is anticipated to note some recovery in 2021, this is highly contingent on the resumption of global travel before year-end.

On sectoral performances, latest indicators highlight persistent weakening in major industries. Cumulative to April, pine wood supply (-28.0%), woodchip (-18.4%) and sawn timber (-43.0%) contracted on account of subdued global and local

