RBI Governor meets MD & CEOs of Credit Rating Agencies

over Video Conference

The Governor, Reserve Bank of India held a meeting today (June 11, 2020) with the MD/CEOs of Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) through video conference. The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors and other senior officers of RBI.

During the meeting, among other matters, the following issues were discussed.

Credit Rating Agencies' assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors including the financial sector; Perspectives on the overall financial health of the entities rated by the CRAs Major factors that affect credit ratings in current context; and Feedback on ways to further strengthen the rating processes and engagement with key stakeholders.