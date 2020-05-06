Log in
RBI announces rate of interest on GOI Floating Rate Bonds, 2024

05/06/2020 | 09:09am EDT

�ेस�काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय,एस.बी.एस.मागर्,मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication,Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone:022- 22660502

ई-मेल/email:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 06, 2020

RBI announces rate of interest on GOI Floating Rate Bonds, 2024

The rate of interest on the Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2024 (GOI FRB 2024) applicable for the half year May 07, 2020 to Nov 06, 2020 shall be 3.62 percent per annum.

It may be recalled that the coupon rate for payment of interest on subsequent semi- annual periods for the GOI FRB, 2024, shall be set at the average rate (rounded off up to two decimal places) of the implicit yields, at the cut-off prices of the last three auctions of Government of India 182 day Treasury Bills, held up to the commencement of the respective semi-annual coupon periods, which is May 07, 2020 to Nov 06, 2020. The implicit yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year. The coupon rate has been fixed accordingly.

Press Release: 2019-2020/2328

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 13:08:08 UTC
