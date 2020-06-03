Log in
RBI announces rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2031

06/03/2020 | 09:26am EDT

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bonds, 2031 (GOI FRB 2031) applicable for the half year June 7, 2020 to December 6, 2020 shall be 4.51 percent per annum.

It may be recalled that FRB, 2031 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. June 7, 2020) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1%). The Weighted average yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year. The coupon rate has been fixed accordingly.

(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager

Press Release: 2019-2020/2446

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 13:25:03 UTC
