RBI cancels Certificate of Registration of Fourteen NBFCs
05/19/2020 | 03:38am EDT
The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of the following companies.
Sr. No.
Name of the Company
Office Address
CoR No.
Date of issue of CoR
Date of Cancellation of CoR
1
Jayabharat Credit Limited
22, Rajabahadur Mansion, 4th floor, Opp. SBI Main Branch, Near Stock Exchange, Samachar Marg, Mumbai -400023
13.01132
June 03, 2008
December 20, 2019
2
Daanee Leasing Limited
T - 52, First Floor Samman Bazar, Bhogal, New Delhi - 110014
B-14.01845
August 16, 2000
January 17, 2020
3
Honhar Investments Limited
72-C, Pocket 14-A, Himgiri Apartments, Kalkaji Extension, New Delhi - 110019
A-14.02869
July 2, 2010
January 24, 2020
4
Proficient Leasing and Finance Limited
W-11, Cooper Road, Civil Lines, Allahabad - 211001, Uttar Pradesh
A.12.00286
November 20, 2007
February 18, 2020
5
Primus Capital Private Limited (Formerly known as Rapid Growth Capital Services Private Limited)
19, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, 2nd Floor, Premier House, Suite No.7, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700013
B-14.02058
April 15, 2009
February 20, 2020
6
Ashutosh Securities Private Limited
Shop No. B-7, Property No. B-4, Manak Vihar Extn., Near Scooter Market, New Delhi -110018
14.00535
March 24, 1998
February 26, 2020
7
Bharat Finance and Industries Limited
226/1, AJC Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal- 700020
B-06.00487
September 1, 2008
March 02, 2020
8
Anchal Leasing Private Limited
D-170, Office at GF Back Portion, Mayapuri Ph-II, South West Delhi-110064
B.14.03020
May 11, 2004
March 09, 2020
9
Signature Finance Private Limited
Parnami Tower, SCO 50-51, 2nd Floor, Old Judicial Complex, Civil Lines, Gurgaon, Haryana-122001
14.01332
October 16, 1998
March 09, 2020
10
Dee Bee Leasing and Hire Purchase Private Limited
Lally Niwas, GT Road, Jalandhar City, Punjab
B-06.00535
May 22, 2008
March 16, 2020
11
Jindal Finlease Private Limited
Shanti Kunj, Kothi No. 1, Preet Vihar, Nabha, Punjab-147201
06.00209
August 18, 1999
March 17, 2020
12
B L S Investments Private Limited
4, Synagogue Street, Room No. 913, 9th Floor, Kolkata - 700 001
B.05.03314
August 02, 2000
April 06, 2020
13
Help Finance Limited
39-B, Backside Market, A Block, New Amritsar, Amritsar, Punjab- 143001
B-06.00277
January 16, 2012
April 08, 2020
14
Ekjot Advances Limited
1, First Floor, 3245/22, Super Cycle Market, Chet Singh Nagar, Gill Road, Ludhiana
A-06.00511
June 18, 2007
April 27, 2020
As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934.
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2019-2020/2377
Disclaimer
