RBI cancels Certificate of Registration of Fourteen NBFCs

05/19/2020

The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of the following companies.

Sr. No. Name of the Company Office Address CoR No. Date of issue of CoR Date of Cancellation of CoR
1 Jayabharat Credit Limited 22, Rajabahadur Mansion, 4th floor, Opp. SBI Main Branch, Near Stock Exchange, Samachar Marg, Mumbai -400023 13.01132 June 03, 2008 December 20, 2019
2 Daanee Leasing Limited T - 52, First Floor Samman Bazar, Bhogal, New Delhi - 110014 B-14.01845 August 16, 2000 January 17, 2020
3 Honhar Investments Limited 72-C, Pocket 14-A, Himgiri Apartments, Kalkaji Extension, New Delhi - 110019 A-14.02869 July 2, 2010 January 24, 2020
4 Proficient Leasing and Finance Limited W-11, Cooper Road, Civil Lines, Allahabad - 211001, Uttar Pradesh A.12.00286 November 20, 2007 February 18, 2020
5 Primus Capital Private Limited (Formerly known as Rapid Growth Capital Services Private Limited) 19, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, 2nd Floor, Premier House, Suite No.7, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700013 B-14.02058 April 15, 2009 February 20, 2020
6 Ashutosh Securities Private Limited Shop No. B-7, Property No. B-4, Manak Vihar Extn., Near Scooter Market, New Delhi -110018 14.00535 March 24, 1998 February 26, 2020
7 Bharat Finance and Industries Limited 226/1, AJC Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal- 700020 B-06.00487 September 1, 2008 March 02, 2020
8 Anchal Leasing Private Limited D-170, Office at GF Back Portion, Mayapuri Ph-II, South West Delhi-110064 B.14.03020 May 11, 2004 March 09, 2020
9 Signature Finance Private Limited Parnami Tower, SCO 50-51, 2nd Floor, Old Judicial Complex, Civil Lines, Gurgaon, Haryana-122001 14.01332 October 16, 1998 March 09, 2020
10 Dee Bee Leasing and Hire Purchase Private Limited Lally Niwas, GT Road, Jalandhar City, Punjab B-06.00535 May 22, 2008 March 16, 2020
11 Jindal Finlease Private Limited Shanti Kunj, Kothi No. 1, Preet Vihar, Nabha, Punjab-147201 06.00209 August 18, 1999 March 17, 2020
12 B L S Investments Private Limited 4, Synagogue Street, Room No. 913, 9th Floor, Kolkata - 700 001 B.05.03314 August 02, 2000 April 06, 2020
13 Help Finance Limited 39-B, Backside Market, A Block, New Amritsar, Amritsar, Punjab- 143001 B-06.00277 January 16, 2012 April 08, 2020
14 Ekjot Advances Limited 1, First Floor, 3245/22, Super Cycle Market, Chet Singh Nagar, Gill Road, Ludhiana A-06.00511 June 18, 2007 April 27, 2020

As such, the above companies shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934.

(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager

Press Release: 2019-2020/2377

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:37:02 UTC
