08/28/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 28, 2020

RBI launches the September 2020 round of Consumer Confidence Survey

The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS). The September 2020 roundof the survey is now being launched. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households, regarding their sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income and spending. The survey is conducted regularly in 13 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey covers approximately 5,400 respondents across 13 cities. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.

The agency, M/s Hansa Research Group Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai has been engaged to conduct the survey of this round on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India over telephone (instead of regular personal interview mode) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. For this purpose, the selected households will be approached by the agency over telephone and they will be requested to provide their responses over telephone. Other individuals, who are not approached by the agency, can also participate in this survey by providing their responses using the linked survey schedule. The filled in survey schedulemay be e- mailed as per the contact details given below. In case of any query/clarification, kindly contact at the following address:

The Director,

Division of Household Surveys,

Department of Statistics and Information Management,

Reserve Bank of India,

C-8, 2nd Floor,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai-400051;

Phone: 022-2657 8398, 022-2657 8520;

Please click hereto send email.

Press Release: 2020-2021/250

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 17:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
