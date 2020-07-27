RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for June 2020 0 07/27/2020 | 09:31am EDT Send by mail :

Data on ECB/FCCB for the month of June 2020 I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* ECB/ FCCB Borrower Economic sector of borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category Amount in USD (Appx) 1 ECB Schmalz India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 15,98,594 New Project 5 Years 11 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 2 ECB Avary Technology (India) Private Manufacture of computer, electronic and 2,00,00,000 Import of Capital 1 Year Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited optical products Goods Equity Holder 3 ECB Advanex India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 8,00,000 Import of Capital 7 Years 10 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Goods Equity Holder 4 ECB Sonata Finance Private Limited Financial service activities, except insurance 1,12,57,707 Micro Finance 3 Years 6 Months Others and pension funding 5 ECB Frenzelit India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 1,84,875 Working Capital 9 Years 10 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 6 ECB Classmethod India Private Limited Computer programming, consultancy and 27,882 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign related activities Equity Holder 7 ECB Enpay Transformer Components Manufacture of computer, electronic and 16,88,656 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign India Pvt. Ltd optical products Equity Holder 8 ECB Rafael India Services Private Limited Office administrative, office support and 50,000 Working Capital 5 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign other business support activities Equity Holder 9 ECB Laulagun Bearings India Private Manufacture of machinery and equipment 5,62,885 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited n.e.c. Equity Holder 10 ECB New Hope Kolkata Animal Feed Pvt Manufacture of food products 27,73,125 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Ltd Equity Holder 11 ECB CTR HouseHold Technologies India Manufacture of electrical equipment 7,50,000 Working Capital 5 Years 3 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Pvt Ltd Equity Holder 12 ECB Halliburton India Operations Private Mining support service activities 1,75,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 13 ECB Husk Power Systems Private Limited Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning 4,95,201 Infrastructure 8 Years Others supply development 14 ECB Alia Premedia Services Private Other professional, scientific and technical 30,00,000 Rupee Expenditure 6 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited activities Loc.CG Equity Holder 15 ECB Tiger India Private Limited Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 1,85,879 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign and motorcycles Equity Holder 16 ECB Indugoma Rubber Pvt Ltd Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 7,88,039 Working Capital 8 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 17 ECB Johnson Matthey India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 13,20,53,582 Working Capital 8 Years 8 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Equity Holder 18 ECB Jahwa Electronics India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of computer, electronic and 40,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 2 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign optical products Equity Holder 19 ECB Opple Lighting India Private Limited Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 28,50,000 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign and motorcycles Equity Holder 20 ECB Kumagai India Private Limited Construction of buildings 41,82,269 Refinancing of Rupee 9 Years 9 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign loans Equity Holder 21 ECB Netsmartz Ventures India Private Computer programming, consultancy and 40,00,000 New Project 16 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited related activities Equity Holder 22 ECB Rusintelsys Private Limited Other professional, scientific and technical 44,39,641 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign activities Equity Holder I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* ECB/ FCCB Borrower Economic sector of borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category Amount in USD (Appx) 23 ECB Resham Roosen India Private Manufacture of fabricated metal products, 5,62,885 Modernisation 10 Years 4 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited except machinery and equipment Equity Holder 24 ECB Amapai Corporation India Private Other manufacturing 9,29,393 Working Capital 7 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 25 ECB Pilecubes India Private Limited Civil engineering 3,00,000 Working Capital 7 Years 9 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 26 ECB Asiapay (India) Private Limited Computer programming, consultancy and 1,54,503 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign related activities Equity Holder 27 ECB Amneal Pharmaceuticals Private Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal 2,00,00,000 Modernisation 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited chemical and botanical products Equity Holder 28 ECB AGS Transact Technologies Ltd Manufacture of computer, electronic and 2,50,00,000 Rupee Expenditure 4 Years 4 Months Other Commercial Bank optical products Loc.CG 29 ECB ECCO Shoes India Private Limited Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and 15,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign motorcycles Equity Holder 30 ECB Krishna Landi Renzo India Private Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 16,88,656 Others 5 Years 2 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited semi-trailers Equity Holder 31 ECB Whale Cloud Technology India Pvt Telecommunications 29,71,206 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Ltd Equity Holder 32 ECB Griffyn Robotech Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 15,00,000 Working Capital 7 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 33 ECB Meyer Housewares India Private Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 5,00,000 Working Capital 6 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited and motorcycles Equity Holder 34 ECB Advics North India Private Limited Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 39,61,607 Working Capital 5 Years 9 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Equity Holder 35 ECB Adani Wilmar Limited Manufacture of food products 4,50,00,000 Modernisation 5 Years 8 Months Other Commercial Bank 36 ECB Ibibo Group Private Limited Travel agency, tour operator and other 9,90,40,187 Working Capital 10 Years 5 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign reservation service activities Equity Holder 37 ECB NGK Spark Plugs (India) Private Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 1,05,64,287 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited semi-trailers Equity Holder 38 ECB UL India Private Limited Architecture and engineering activities; 20,00,000 Working Capital 6 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign technical testing and analysis Equity Holder 39 ECB Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India Manufacture of machinery and equipment 1,31,97,382 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Private Limited n.e.c. Equity Holder 40 ECB Helicord Transmissions Private Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 5,00,000 Working Capital 7 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 41 ECB Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private Wholesale and retail trade and repair of 2,00,000 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited motor vehicles and motorcycles Equity Holder 42 ECB Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 27,88,179 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Equity Holder 43 ECB TVS Credit Services Limited Financial service activities, except insurance 10,00,00,000 On-lending/Sub- 3 Years 1 Month Indian Commercial Bank Branch and pension funding lending. Abroad 44 ECB Aves Shopping Network Private Computer programming, consultancy and 25,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 2 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited related activities Equity Holder 45 ECB Dream Plast India Private Limited Other manufacturing 11,25,771 Working Capital 7 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* ECB/ FCCB Borrower Economic sector of borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category Amount in USD (Appx) 46 ECB Emmvee Spowdi Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 99,040 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 47 ECB Cancer Treatment Services Human health activities 1,26,59,292 Working Capital 7 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Hyderabad Private Limited Equity Holder 48 ECB Nuctech India Private Limited Manufacture of computer, electronic and 5,67,830 Working Capital 6 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign optical products Equity Holder 49 ECB Takasago International India Pvt Ltd Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 10,00,000 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign and motorcycles Equity Holder 50 ECB Artmed Healthcare Private Limited Human health activities 68,55,944 Working Capital 7 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 51 ECB Greenaware Ecoproducts Private Manufacture of paper and paper products 1,98,080 Working Capital 9 Years 11 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 52 ECB American Institute of Pathology And Human health activities 39,10,927 Working Capital 7 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Laboratory Sciences Private Limited Equity Holder 53 ECB Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum 79,23,215 Refinancing of Rupee 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign products loans Equity Holder 54 ECB Yoonil India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of computer, electronic and 7,50,000 Refinancing of Rupee 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign optical products loans Equity Holder 55 ECB L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Financial service activities, except insurance 9,96,56,217 On-lending/Sub- 3 Years 4 Months Multilateral Financial Institution Limited and pension funding lending. 56 ECB VKL Seasoning Pvt Ltd Manufacture of food products 52,82,143 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 57 ECB Takahata Precision India Private Manufacture of machinery and equipment 4,66,149 Modernisation 8 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited n.e.c. Equity Holder 58 ECB 3F Fuji Foods Private Limited Manufacture of food products 1,08,614 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 59 ECB Master Builders Solutions India Manufacture of chemicals and chemical 2,37,69,645 Modernisation 1 Year 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Private Limited products Equity Holder 60 ECB Master Builders Solutions India Manufacture of chemicals and chemical 1,22,80,983 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Private Limited products Equity Holder 61 ECB Mikuni India Private Limited Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 45,00,000 Import of Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Goods Equity Holder 62 ECB Links Field Networks (India) Private Telecommunications 20,00,000 Working Capital 9 Years 9 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 63 ECB Ionbond Coatings Private Limited Manufacture of fabricated metal products, 10,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign except machinery and equipment Equity Holder 64 ECB TB Kawashima Automotive Textile Manufacture of textiles 8,36,454 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign India Private Limited Equity Holder 65 ECB Katsushiro Matex India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 8,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Equity Holder 66 ECB Iceland Foods India Private Limited Manufacture of food products 75,176 Working Capital 5 Years 3 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 67 ECB Poclain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Other manufacturing 56,28,854 Working Capital 8 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* ECB/ FCCB Borrower Economic sector of borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category Amount in USD (Appx) 68 ECB Porite India Private Limited Manufacture of fabricated metal products, 20,44,665 Modernisation 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign except machinery and equipment Equity Holder 69 ECB Turner Project Management India Architecture and engineering activities; 30,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 3 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Pvt Ltd technical testing and analysis Equity Holder 70 ECB Maped India Stationery Products Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and 4,22,164 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Private Limited motorcycles Equity Holder 71 ECB Valendor India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 59,424 Working Capital 8 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 72 ECB Korrun India Private Limited Manufacture of leather and related products 25,00,000 Working Capital 6 Years 2 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 73 ECB Nissan Renault Financial Services Financial service activities, except insurance 2,64,10,716 On-lending/Sub- 3 Years Other Commercial Bank India Private Limited and pension funding lending. 74 ECB Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private Wholesale and retail trade and repair of 3,23,000 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited motor vehicles and motorcycles Equity Holder 75 ECB Wika Instruments India Pvt Ltd Manufacture of computer, electronic and 61,91,739 New Project 5 Years 9 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign optical products Equity Holder 76 ECB Vermeiren India Rehab Private Other manufacturing 8,44,328 New Project 6 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited Equity Holder 77 ECB Novaair Technologies Private Limited Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning 85,00,000 Rupee Expenditure 5 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign supply Loc.CG Equity Holder 78 ECB Koike Cutting And Welding India Manufacture of electrical equipment 5,28,214 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Private Limited Equity Holder 79 ECB Laulagun Bearings India Private Manufacture of machinery and equipment 5,62,885 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited n.e.c. Equity Holder 80 ECB Rulmeca India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 1,12,577 Working Capital 5 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 81 ECB ASB International Pvt. Ltd. Manufacture of machinery and equipment 80,00,000 Import of Capital 6 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Goods Equity Holder 82 ECB Basis Mold India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 13,80,195 Working Capital 5 Years 2 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 83 ECB Advanced Medtech Solutions Private Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal 8,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 3 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited chemical and botanical products Equity Holder 84 ECB Sloan India Private Limited Manufacture of fabricated metal products, 25,00,000 Working Capital 10 Years 8 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign except machinery and equipment Equity Holder 85 ECB Volvo Auto India Private Limited Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 1,05,64,287 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign semi-trailers Equity Holder 86 ECB Eto Magnetic India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 6,33,857 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 87 ECB Jiangyin Unipol Vacuum Casting Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and 49,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign India Pvt Ltd semi-trailers Equity Holder 88 ECB Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal 31,56,024 Modernisation 5 Years Other Commercial Bank chemical and botanical products 89 ECB Litmus Organics Private Limited Manufacture of chemicals and chemical 2,58,246 New Project 5 Years 8 Months Others products I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* ECB/ FCCB Borrower Economic sector of borrower Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category Amount in USD (Appx) 90 ECB Litmus Organics Private Limited Manufacture of chemicals and chemical 2,58,246 New Project 5 Years 8 Months Others products 91 ECB Enerparc Energy Private Limited Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning 15,59,553 Refinancing of Rupee 6 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign supply loans Equity Holder 92 ECB AYE Finance Private Limited Financial service activities, except insurance 1,68,86,561 On-lending/Sub- 3 Years 6 Months Others and pension funding lending. 93 ECB Shimoda Trading India Private Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 3,15,994 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited and motorcycles Equity Holder 94 ECB Inshorts Medialabs Private Limited Information service activities 25,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years 1 Month Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 95 ECB Jungbusch Ales India Private limited Manufacture of beverages 45,031 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 96 ECB Alten India Private Limited Computer programming, consultancy and 2,92,700 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign related activities Equity Holder 97 ECB Huliot Pipes & Fittings Private Limited Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 14,00,000 Working Capital 7 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 98 ECB Koyo Bearings India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 5,28,214 Rupee Expenditure 2 Years 7 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Loc.CG Equity Holder 99 ECB Guhring India Private Limited Manufacture of machinery and equipment 22,57,852 Working Capital 7 Years 10 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign n.e.c. Equity Holder 100 ECB Biotehnos Private Limited Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles 6,03,500 Working Capital 7 Years 3 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign and motorcycles Equity Holder 101 ECB Takemoto Yohki India Private Limited Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 6,60,268 Working Capital 6 Years 11 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 102 ECB Gogovan India Private Limited Land transport and transport via pipelines 2,66,667 Working Capital 10 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 103 ECB Realnetworks India Pvt Limited Telecommunications 2,00,000 Working Capital 5 Years Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Equity Holder 104 ECB Fedegari Tech Service Private Repair and installation of machinery and 52,821 Working Capital 6 Years 5 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited equipment Equity Holder 105 ECB Woolmark Services India Private Other professional, scientific and technical 7,50,000 Working Capital 12 Years 6 Months Foreign Collaborator / Foreign Limited activities Equity Holder Total Automatic Route ` 85,18,10,685 II APPROVAL ROUTE* 1 ECB REC Limited Financial service activities, except insurance 17,00,00,000 On-lending/Sub- 5 Years 4 Months Government Owned Development and pension funding lending. Financial Institutions Total Approval Route 17,00,00,000 Total 1,02,18,10,685 * Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period. Data on RDB for the month of June 2020 I AUTOMATIC ROUTE* RDB Borrower Economic sector of Loan Amount in Equivalent Purpose Maturity Period Lender Category borrower INR Amount in USD (Appx) Total Automatic Route - II APPROVAL ROUTE* Total Approval Route 0 Total 0 * Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period.

Disclaimer Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

