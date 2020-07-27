Log in
RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for June 2020

07/27/2020

Data on ECB/FCCB for the month of June 2020

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

ECB/ FCCB

Borrower

Economic sector of borrower

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

Amount in USD

(Appx)

1

ECB

Schmalz India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

15,98,594

New Project

5

Years 11 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

2

ECB

Avary Technology (India) Private

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

2,00,00,000

Import of Capital

1

Year

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

optical products

Goods

Equity Holder

3

ECB

Advanex India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

8,00,000

Import of Capital

7

Years 10 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Goods

Equity Holder

4

ECB

Sonata Finance Private Limited

Financial service activities, except insurance

1,12,57,707

Micro Finance

3

Years 6 Months

Others

and pension funding

5

ECB

Frenzelit India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

1,84,875

Working Capital

9

Years 10 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

6

ECB

Classmethod India Private Limited

Computer programming, consultancy and

27,882

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

related activities

Equity Holder

7

ECB

Enpay Transformer Components

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

16,88,656

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

India Pvt. Ltd

optical products

Equity Holder

8

ECB

Rafael India Services Private Limited

Office administrative, office support and

50,000

Working Capital

5

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

other business support activities

Equity Holder

9

ECB

Laulagun Bearings India Private

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

5,62,885

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

10

ECB

New Hope Kolkata Animal Feed Pvt

Manufacture of food products

27,73,125

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Ltd

Equity Holder

11

ECB

CTR HouseHold Technologies India

Manufacture of electrical equipment

7,50,000

Working Capital

5

Years 3 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Pvt Ltd

Equity Holder

12

ECB

Halliburton India Operations Private

Mining support service activities

1,75,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

13

ECB

Husk Power Systems Private Limited

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

4,95,201

Infrastructure

8

Years

Others

supply

development

14

ECB

Alia Premedia Services Private

Other professional, scientific and technical

30,00,000

Rupee Expenditure

6

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

activities

Loc.CG

Equity Holder

15

ECB

Tiger India Private Limited

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

1,85,879

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

16

ECB

Indugoma Rubber Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

7,88,039

Working Capital

8

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

17

ECB

Johnson Matthey India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

13,20,53,582

Working Capital

8

Years 8 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

18

ECB

Jahwa Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

40,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 2 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

optical products

Equity Holder

19

ECB

Opple Lighting India Private Limited

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

28,50,000

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

20

ECB

Kumagai India Private Limited

Construction of buildings

41,82,269

Refinancing of Rupee

9

Years 9 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

loans

Equity Holder

21

ECB

Netsmartz Ventures India Private

Computer programming, consultancy and

40,00,000

New Project

16 Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

related activities

Equity Holder

22

ECB

Rusintelsys Private Limited

Other professional, scientific and technical

44,39,641

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

activities

Equity Holder

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

ECB/ FCCB

Borrower

Economic sector of borrower

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

Amount in USD

(Appx)

23

ECB

Resham Roosen India Private

Manufacture of fabricated metal products,

5,62,885

Modernisation

10 Years 4 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

except machinery and equipment

Equity Holder

24

ECB

Amapai Corporation India Private

Other manufacturing

9,29,393

Working Capital

7

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

25

ECB

Pilecubes India Private Limited

Civil engineering

3,00,000

Working Capital

7

Years 9 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

26

ECB

Asiapay (India) Private Limited

Computer programming, consultancy and

1,54,503

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

related activities

Equity Holder

27

ECB

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Private

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal

2,00,00,000

Modernisation

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

chemical and botanical products

Equity Holder

28

ECB

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

2,50,00,000

Rupee Expenditure

4

Years 4 Months

Other Commercial Bank

optical products

Loc.CG

29

ECB

ECCO Shoes India Private Limited

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and

15,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

motorcycles

Equity Holder

30

ECB

Krishna Landi Renzo India Private

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

16,88,656

Others

5

Years 2 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

31

ECB

Whale Cloud Technology India Pvt

Telecommunications

29,71,206

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Ltd

Equity Holder

32

ECB

Griffyn Robotech Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

15,00,000

Working Capital

7

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

33

ECB

Meyer Housewares India Private

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

5,00,000

Working Capital

6

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

34

ECB

Advics North India Private Limited

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

39,61,607

Working Capital

5

Years 9 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

35

ECB

Adani Wilmar Limited

Manufacture of food products

4,50,00,000

Modernisation

5

Years 8 Months

Other Commercial Bank

36

ECB

Ibibo Group Private Limited

Travel agency, tour operator and other

9,90,40,187

Working Capital

10 Years 5 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

reservation service activities

Equity Holder

37

ECB

NGK Spark Plugs (India) Private

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

1,05,64,287

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

38

ECB

UL India Private Limited

Architecture and engineering activities;

20,00,000

Working Capital

6 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

technical testing and analysis

Equity Holder

39

ECB

Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

1,31,97,382

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Private Limited

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

40

ECB

Helicord Transmissions Private

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

5,00,000

Working Capital

7 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

41

ECB

Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of

2,00,000

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

motor vehicles and motorcycles

Equity Holder

42

ECB

Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

27,88,179

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

43

ECB

TVS Credit Services Limited

Financial service activities, except insurance

10,00,00,000

On-lending/Sub-

3

Years 1 Month

Indian Commercial Bank Branch

and pension funding

lending.

Abroad

44

ECB

Aves Shopping Network Private

Computer programming, consultancy and

25,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 2 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

related activities

Equity Holder

45

ECB

Dream Plast India Private Limited

Other manufacturing

11,25,771

Working Capital

7

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

ECB/ FCCB

Borrower

Economic sector of borrower

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

Amount in USD

(Appx)

46

ECB

Emmvee Spowdi Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

99,040

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

47

ECB

Cancer Treatment Services

Human health activities

1,26,59,292

Working Capital

7 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Hyderabad Private Limited

Equity Holder

48

ECB

Nuctech India Private Limited

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

5,67,830

Working Capital

6 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

optical products

Equity Holder

49

ECB

Takasago International India Pvt Ltd

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

10,00,000

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

50

ECB

Artmed Healthcare Private Limited

Human health activities

68,55,944

Working Capital

7 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

51

ECB

Greenaware Ecoproducts Private

Manufacture of paper and paper products

1,98,080

Working Capital

9

Years 11 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

52

ECB

American Institute of Pathology And

Human health activities

39,10,927

Working Capital

7 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Laboratory Sciences Private Limited

Equity Holder

53

ECB

Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum

79,23,215

Refinancing of Rupee

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

products

loans

Equity Holder

54

ECB

Yoonil India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

7,50,000

Refinancing of Rupee

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

optical products

loans

Equity Holder

55

ECB

L&T Infrastructure Finance Company

Financial service activities, except insurance

9,96,56,217

On-lending/Sub-

3

Years 4 Months

Multilateral Financial Institution

Limited

and pension funding

lending.

56

ECB

VKL Seasoning Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of food products

52,82,143

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

57

ECB

Takahata Precision India Private

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

4,66,149

Modernisation

8

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

58

ECB

3F Fuji Foods Private Limited

Manufacture of food products

1,08,614

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

59

ECB

Master Builders Solutions India

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical

2,37,69,645

Modernisation

1

Year 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Private Limited

products

Equity Holder

60

ECB

Master Builders Solutions India

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical

1,22,80,983

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Private Limited

products

Equity Holder

61

ECB

Mikuni India Private Limited

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

45,00,000

Import of Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Goods

Equity Holder

62

ECB

Links Field Networks (India) Private

Telecommunications

20,00,000

Working Capital

9

Years 9 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

63

ECB

Ionbond Coatings Private Limited

Manufacture of fabricated metal products,

10,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

except machinery and equipment

Equity Holder

64

ECB

TB Kawashima Automotive Textile

Manufacture of textiles

8,36,454

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

India Private Limited

Equity Holder

65

ECB

Katsushiro Matex India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

8,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

66

ECB

Iceland Foods India Private Limited

Manufacture of food products

75,176

Working Capital

5

Years 3 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

67

ECB

Poclain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd

Other manufacturing

56,28,854

Working Capital

8

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

ECB/ FCCB

Borrower

Economic sector of borrower

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

Amount in USD

(Appx)

68

ECB

Porite India Private Limited

Manufacture of fabricated metal products,

20,44,665

Modernisation

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

except machinery and equipment

Equity Holder

69

ECB

Turner Project Management India

Architecture and engineering activities;

30,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 3 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Pvt Ltd

technical testing and analysis

Equity Holder

70

ECB

Maped India Stationery Products

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and

4,22,164

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Private Limited

motorcycles

Equity Holder

71

ECB

Valendor India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

59,424

Working Capital

8

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

72

ECB

Korrun India Private Limited

Manufacture of leather and related products

25,00,000

Working Capital

6

Years 2 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

73

ECB

Nissan Renault Financial Services

Financial service activities, except insurance

2,64,10,716

On-lending/Sub-

3

Years

Other Commercial Bank

India Private Limited

and pension funding

lending.

74

ECB

Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of

3,23,000

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

motor vehicles and motorcycles

Equity Holder

75

ECB

Wika Instruments India Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of computer, electronic and

61,91,739

New Project

5

Years 9 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

optical products

Equity Holder

76

ECB

Vermeiren India Rehab Private

Other manufacturing

8,44,328

New Project

6

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

Equity Holder

77

ECB

Novaair Technologies Private Limited

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

85,00,000

Rupee Expenditure

5

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

supply

Loc.CG

Equity Holder

78

ECB

Koike Cutting And Welding India

Manufacture of electrical equipment

5,28,214

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Private Limited

Equity Holder

79

ECB

Laulagun Bearings India Private

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

5,62,885

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

80

ECB

Rulmeca India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

1,12,577

Working Capital

5

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

81

ECB

ASB International Pvt. Ltd.

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

80,00,000

Import of Capital

6

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Goods

Equity Holder

82

ECB

Basis Mold India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

13,80,195

Working Capital

5

Years 2 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

83

ECB

Advanced Medtech Solutions Private

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal

8,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 3 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

chemical and botanical products

Equity Holder

84

ECB

Sloan India Private Limited

Manufacture of fabricated metal products,

25,00,000

Working Capital

10 Years 8 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

except machinery and equipment

Equity Holder

85

ECB

Volvo Auto India Private Limited

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

1,05,64,287

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

86

ECB

Eto Magnetic India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

6,33,857

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

87

ECB

Jiangyin Unipol Vacuum Casting

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and

49,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

India Pvt Ltd

semi-trailers

Equity Holder

88

ECB

Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal

31,56,024

Modernisation

5

Years

Other Commercial Bank

chemical and botanical products

89

ECB

Litmus Organics Private Limited

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical

2,58,246

New Project

5

Years 8 Months

Others

products

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

ECB/ FCCB

Borrower

Economic sector of borrower

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

Amount in USD

(Appx)

90

ECB

Litmus Organics Private Limited

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical

2,58,246

New Project

5

Years 8 Months

Others

products

91

ECB

Enerparc Energy Private Limited

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

15,59,553

Refinancing of Rupee

6

Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

supply

loans

Equity Holder

92

ECB

AYE Finance Private Limited

Financial service activities, except insurance

1,68,86,561

On-lending/Sub-

3

Years 6 Months

Others

and pension funding

lending.

93

ECB

Shimoda Trading India Private

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

3,15,994

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

94

ECB

Inshorts Medialabs Private Limited

Information service activities

25,00,000

Working Capital

5

Years 1 Month

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

95

ECB

Jungbusch Ales India Private limited

Manufacture of beverages

45,031

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

96

ECB

Alten India Private Limited

Computer programming, consultancy and

2,92,700

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

related activities

Equity Holder

97

ECB

Huliot Pipes & Fittings Private Limited

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

14,00,000

Working Capital

7

Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

98

ECB

Koyo Bearings India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

5,28,214

Rupee Expenditure

2

Years 7 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Loc.CG

Equity Holder

99

ECB

Guhring India Private Limited

Manufacture of machinery and equipment

22,57,852

Working Capital

7

Years 10 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

n.e.c.

Equity Holder

100

ECB

Biotehnos Private Limited

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles

6,03,500

Working Capital

7

Years 3 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

and motorcycles

Equity Holder

101

ECB

Takemoto Yohki India Private Limited

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

6,60,268

Working Capital

6

Years 11 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

102

ECB

Gogovan India Private Limited

Land transport and transport via pipelines

2,66,667

Working Capital

10 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

103

ECB

Realnetworks India Pvt Limited

Telecommunications

2,00,000

Working Capital

5 Years

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Equity Holder

104

ECB

Fedegari Tech Service Private

Repair and installation of machinery and

52,821

Working Capital

6

Years 5 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

equipment

Equity Holder

105

ECB

Woolmark Services India Private

Other professional, scientific and technical

7,50,000

Working Capital

12 Years 6 Months

Foreign Collaborator / Foreign

Limited

activities

Equity Holder

Total Automatic Route

`

85,18,10,685

II APPROVAL ROUTE*

1

ECB

REC Limited

Financial service activities, except insurance

17,00,00,000

On-lending/Sub-

5

Years 4 Months

Government Owned Development

and pension funding

lending.

Financial Institutions

Total Approval Route

17,00,00,000

Total

1,02,18,10,685

* Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period.

Data on RDB for the month of June 2020

I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*

RDB

Borrower

Economic sector of

Loan Amount in

Equivalent

Purpose

Maturity Period

Lender Category

borrower

INR

Amount in USD

(Appx)

Total Automatic Route

-

II APPROVAL ROUTE*

Total Approval Route

0

Total

0

* Based on applications for Rupee Denominated Bond which have been allotted loan registration number during the period.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:30:12 UTC
