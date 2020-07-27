|
RBI releases data on ECB/FCCB/RDB for June 2020
07/27/2020 | 09:31am EDT
Data on ECB/FCCB for the month of June 2020
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
ECB/ FCCB
Borrower
Economic sector of borrower
Equivalent
Purpose
1
ECB
Schmalz India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
15,98,594
New Project
5
2
ECB
Avary Technology (India) Private
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
2,00,00,000
Import of Capital
3
ECB
Advanex India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
8,00,000
Import of Capital
7
4
ECB
Sonata Finance Private Limited
Financial service activities, except insurance
1,12,57,707
Micro Finance
3
5
ECB
Frenzelit India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
1,84,875
Working Capital
9
6
ECB
Classmethod India Private Limited
Computer programming, consultancy and
27,882
Working Capital
5
7
ECB
Enpay Transformer Components
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
16,88,656
Working Capital
5
8
ECB
Rafael India Services Private Limited
Office administrative, office support and
50,000
Working Capital
5
9
ECB
Laulagun Bearings India Private
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
5,62,885
Working Capital
5
10
ECB
New Hope Kolkata Animal Feed Pvt
Manufacture of food products
27,73,125
Working Capital
5
11
ECB
CTR HouseHold Technologies India
Manufacture of electrical equipment
7,50,000
Working Capital
5
12
ECB
Halliburton India Operations Private
Mining support service activities
1,75,00,000
Working Capital
5
13
ECB
Husk Power Systems Private Limited
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
4,95,201
Infrastructure
8
14
ECB
Alia Premedia Services Private
Other professional, scientific and technical
30,00,000
Rupee Expenditure
6
15
ECB
Tiger India Private Limited
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
1,85,879
Working Capital
5
16
ECB
Indugoma Rubber Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
7,88,039
Working Capital
8
17
ECB
Johnson Matthey India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
13,20,53,582
Working Capital
8
18
ECB
Jahwa Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
40,00,000
Working Capital
5
19
ECB
Opple Lighting India Private Limited
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
28,50,000
Working Capital
5
20
ECB
Kumagai India Private Limited
Construction of buildings
41,82,269
Refinancing of Rupee
9
21
ECB
Netsmartz Ventures India Private
Computer programming, consultancy and
40,00,000
New Project
22
ECB
Rusintelsys Private Limited
Other professional, scientific and technical
44,39,641
Working Capital
5
23
ECB
Resham Roosen India Private
Manufacture of fabricated metal products,
5,62,885
Modernisation
24
ECB
Amapai Corporation India Private
Other manufacturing
9,29,393
Working Capital
7
25
ECB
Pilecubes India Private Limited
Civil engineering
3,00,000
Working Capital
7
26
ECB
Asiapay (India) Private Limited
Computer programming, consultancy and
1,54,503
Working Capital
27
ECB
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Private
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal
2,00,00,000
Modernisation
5
28
ECB
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
2,50,00,000
Rupee Expenditure
4
29
ECB
ECCO Shoes India Private Limited
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and
15,00,000
Working Capital
5
30
ECB
Krishna Landi Renzo India Private
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
16,88,656
Others
5
31
ECB
Whale Cloud Technology India Pvt
Telecommunications
29,71,206
Working Capital
5
32
ECB
Griffyn Robotech Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
15,00,000
Working Capital
7
33
ECB
Meyer Housewares India Private
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
5,00,000
Working Capital
6
34
ECB
Advics North India Private Limited
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
39,61,607
Working Capital
5
35
ECB
Adani Wilmar Limited
Manufacture of food products
4,50,00,000
Modernisation
5
36
ECB
Ibibo Group Private Limited
Travel agency, tour operator and other
9,90,40,187
Working Capital
37
ECB
NGK Spark Plugs (India) Private
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
1,05,64,287
Working Capital
5
38
ECB
UL India Private Limited
Architecture and engineering activities;
20,00,000
Working Capital
39
ECB
Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
1,31,97,382
Working Capital
5
40
ECB
Helicord Transmissions Private
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
5,00,000
Working Capital
41
ECB
Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of
2,00,000
Working Capital
42
ECB
Asti Electronics India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
27,88,179
Working Capital
43
ECB
TVS Credit Services Limited
Financial service activities, except insurance
10,00,00,000
On-lending/Sub-
3
44
ECB
Aves Shopping Network Private
Computer programming, consultancy and
25,00,000
Working Capital
5
45
ECB
Dream Plast India Private Limited
Other manufacturing
11,25,771
Working Capital
7
46
ECB
Emmvee Spowdi Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
99,040
Working Capital
47
ECB
Cancer Treatment Services
Human health activities
1,26,59,292
Working Capital
48
ECB
Nuctech India Private Limited
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
5,67,830
Working Capital
49
ECB
Takasago International India Pvt Ltd
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
10,00,000
Working Capital
50
ECB
Artmed Healthcare Private Limited
Human health activities
68,55,944
Working Capital
51
ECB
Greenaware Ecoproducts Private
Manufacture of paper and paper products
1,98,080
Working Capital
9
52
ECB
American Institute of Pathology And
Human health activities
39,10,927
Working Capital
53
ECB
Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum
79,23,215
Refinancing of Rupee
5
54
ECB
Yoonil India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
7,50,000
Refinancing of Rupee
5
55
ECB
L&T Infrastructure Finance Company
Financial service activities, except insurance
9,96,56,217
On-lending/Sub-
3
56
ECB
VKL Seasoning Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of food products
52,82,143
Working Capital
57
ECB
Takahata Precision India Private
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
4,66,149
Modernisation
8
58
ECB
3F Fuji Foods Private Limited
Manufacture of food products
1,08,614
Working Capital
59
ECB
Master Builders Solutions India
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical
2,37,69,645
Modernisation
1
60
ECB
Master Builders Solutions India
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical
1,22,80,983
Working Capital
5
61
ECB
Mikuni India Private Limited
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
45,00,000
Import of Capital
5
62
ECB
Links Field Networks (India) Private
Telecommunications
20,00,000
Working Capital
9
63
ECB
Ionbond Coatings Private Limited
Manufacture of fabricated metal products,
10,00,000
Working Capital
5
64
ECB
TB Kawashima Automotive Textile
Manufacture of textiles
8,36,454
Working Capital
65
ECB
Katsushiro Matex India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
8,00,000
Working Capital
5
66
ECB
Iceland Foods India Private Limited
Manufacture of food products
75,176
Working Capital
5
67
ECB
Poclain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd
Other manufacturing
56,28,854
Working Capital
8
68
ECB
Porite India Private Limited
Manufacture of fabricated metal products,
20,44,665
Modernisation
69
ECB
Turner Project Management India
Architecture and engineering activities;
30,00,000
Working Capital
5
70
ECB
Maped India Stationery Products
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and
4,22,164
Working Capital
5
71
ECB
Valendor India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
59,424
Working Capital
8
72
ECB
Korrun India Private Limited
Manufacture of leather and related products
25,00,000
Working Capital
6
73
ECB
Nissan Renault Financial Services
Financial service activities, except insurance
2,64,10,716
On-lending/Sub-
3
74
ECB
Daeheung India Auto - Parts Private
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of
3,23,000
Working Capital
75
ECB
Wika Instruments India Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of computer, electronic and
61,91,739
New Project
5
76
ECB
Vermeiren India Rehab Private
Other manufacturing
8,44,328
New Project
6
77
ECB
Novaair Technologies Private Limited
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
85,00,000
Rupee Expenditure
5
78
ECB
Koike Cutting And Welding India
Manufacture of electrical equipment
5,28,214
Working Capital
5
79
ECB
Laulagun Bearings India Private
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
5,62,885
Working Capital
5
80
ECB
Rulmeca India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
1,12,577
Working Capital
5
81
ECB
ASB International Pvt. Ltd.
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
80,00,000
Import of Capital
6
82
ECB
Basis Mold India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
13,80,195
Working Capital
5
83
ECB
Advanced Medtech Solutions Private
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal
8,00,000
Working Capital
5
84
ECB
Sloan India Private Limited
Manufacture of fabricated metal products,
25,00,000
Working Capital
85
ECB
Volvo Auto India Private Limited
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
1,05,64,287
Working Capital
5
86
ECB
Eto Magnetic India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
6,33,857
Working Capital
5
87
ECB
Jiangyin Unipol Vacuum Casting
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and
49,00,000
Working Capital
5
88
ECB
Himedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal
31,56,024
Modernisation
5
89
ECB
Litmus Organics Private Limited
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical
2,58,246
New Project
5
90
ECB
Litmus Organics Private Limited
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical
2,58,246
New Project
5
91
ECB
Enerparc Energy Private Limited
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
15,59,553
Refinancing of Rupee
6
92
ECB
AYE Finance Private Limited
Financial service activities, except insurance
1,68,86,561
On-lending/Sub-
3
93
ECB
Shimoda Trading India Private
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
3,15,994
Working Capital
94
ECB
Inshorts Medialabs Private Limited
Information service activities
25,00,000
Working Capital
5
95
ECB
Jungbusch Ales India Private limited
Manufacture of beverages
45,031
Working Capital
96
ECB
Alten India Private Limited
Computer programming, consultancy and
2,92,700
Working Capital
97
ECB
Huliot Pipes & Fittings Private Limited
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
14,00,000
Working Capital
7
98
ECB
Koyo Bearings India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
5,28,214
Rupee Expenditure
2
99
ECB
Guhring India Private Limited
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
22,57,852
Working Capital
7
100
ECB
Biotehnos Private Limited
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles
6,03,500
Working Capital
7
101
ECB
Takemoto Yohki India Private Limited
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
6,60,268
Working Capital
6
102
ECB
Gogovan India Private Limited
Land transport and transport via pipelines
2,66,667
Working Capital
103
ECB
Realnetworks India Pvt Limited
Telecommunications
2,00,000
Working Capital
104
ECB
Fedegari Tech Service Private
Repair and installation of machinery and
52,821
Working Capital
6
105
ECB
Woolmark Services India Private
Other professional, scientific and technical
7,50,000
Working Capital
II APPROVAL ROUTE*
1
ECB
REC Limited
Financial service activities, except insurance
17,00,00,000
On-lending/Sub-
5
|
* Based on applications for ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which have been allotted loan registration number during the period.
Data on RDB for the month of June 2020
I AUTOMATIC ROUTE*
|
|
II APPROVAL ROUTE*
Total Approval Route
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:30:12 UTC
|