June 01, 2020
RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for March 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data onExternalCommercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) andRupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of March 2020.
Press Release: 2019-2020/2436
Director
