RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for March 2020

06/01/2020 | 10:06am EDT

स �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग,क� �ीय कायालय,एस.बी.एस.माग,मंबु ई-400001

0वेबसाइट:www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001फोन/Phone:022- 2266 0502

Website :www.rbi.org.in-मलेemail:helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 01, 2020

RBI releases data on ECB / FCCB/RDB for March 2020

The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data onExternalCommercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) andRupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)both, through Automatic Route and Approval Route, for the month of March 2020.

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2019-2020/2436

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 14:05:04 UTC
