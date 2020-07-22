RBI releases ‘Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR Code' for public comments

The Reserve Bank of India has today placed on its website the 'Report of the Committee for Analysis of QR (Quick Response) Code'. The Committee was constituted by RBI on December 23, 2019 under the Chairmanship of Prof. D.B. Phatak (Professor Emeritus, IIT-Bombay) to review the prevalent system of QR Codes in India for facilitating digital payments and submit recommendations.
The Reserve Bank invites comments / suggestions on the report from all stakeholders and members of public which may be forwarded byemailon / before August 10, 2020.
(Yogesh Dayal)
Chief General Manager
Press Release: 2020-2021/89
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:25:04 UTC