RBI releases the results of forward looking Surveys

The Reserve Bank of India today released on its website the results of the following Surveys:
Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) - May 2020
Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) - May 2020
Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators - Round164rd
The Survey results are based on the feedback received from the respondents to the Surveys and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Reserve Bank of India.
