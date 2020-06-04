Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RBI releases the results of forward looking Surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 08:51am EDT

The Reserve Bank of India today released on its website the results of the following Surveys:

  1. Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) - May 2020

  2. Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH) - May 2020

  3. Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators - Round164rd

The Survey results are based on the feedback received from the respondents to the Surveys and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Ajit Prasad
Director

Press Release: 2019-2020/2450

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 12:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aSwamped by diesel, refiners struggle with coronavirus recovery
RE
08:59aEmerging FX recovering but won't wipe out coronavirus losses this year
RE
08:59aCost of UK response to COVID rises to 132.5 billion pounds - OBR
RE
08:59aU.S. Trade Gap Widened in April Amid Coronavirus Disruptions -- Update
DJ
08:55aOil drops on U.S. inventories and doubts over output cuts
RE
08:53aS&P, Nasdaq set to open lower after four-day rally
RE
08:51aRBI releases the results of forward looking Surveys
PU
08:51aGovernment meeting
PU
08:51aSafeguarding Africa's Food Security in the Age of COVID-19
PU
08:51aCHRISTINE LAGARDE, LUIS DE GUINDOS :  Introductory statement to the press conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost Volkswagen's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4SIMCORP A/S : SIMCORP A/S : full remote delivery successfully completes client...
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group