RBM REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2019 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Chairman & Governor Dalitso Kabambe, (PhD) Member Grant Kabango, (PhD) Deputy Governor Member Member Member Mr Cliff Chiunda Martin Phangaphanga, (PhD) Mr Pius Mulipa Secretary to the Treasury Member Member Mrs Maria Msiska Mr Aleksandr Alain Kalanda Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 OUR MISSION AND VISION The Mission of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is to foster stability, integrity and efficiency of the monetary, financial, and payment systems through the formulation and implementation of sound monetary and macro-prudential policies that take into account national interests. In order to achieve this Mission, the Reserve Bank of Malawi performs a number of functions and responsibilities on behalf of the Government of Malawi and the General Public. These functions include; formulation and implementation of monetary, exchange rate and macro-prudential policies, foreign exchange reserves management, act as fiscal agent, banker and advisor to the government, currency issuance, lender of last resort for commercial banks, and supervision and regulation of the financial system. The Reserve Bank of Malawi is also responsible for promoting efficient and robust payment systems, financial and capital markets. In discharging these responsibilities, the Reserve Bank of Malawi is guided by the following set of core values, which are an integral part of its vision, mission and corporate culture: Transparency

Integrity

Professionalism

Innovation

Team work

Efficiency In this regard, the vision of the Reserve Bank of Malawi is to be an institution of excellence in promoting price and financial stability for economic development. i Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT OF RBM Dalitso Kabambe, (PhD) Governor Grant Kabango, (PhD) Deputy Governor Mr Henry Mathanga Executive Director Appointed Governor on 21st April 2017 for the first five-year term. Before joining the Bank, Dr. Kabambe worked and rose in ranks over a period of 19 years within the Economic Common Service of the Malawi Government from Economist to Senior Economist, Principal Economist, Deputy Director for Economic Planning, Director for Economic Planning, Budget Director and Principal Secretary. At the time of his appointment, he was serving as a Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He holds a PhD in economics from Imperial College London, University of London, which was obtained in 2008. Appointed Deputy Governor on 3rd May 2017 for a second five-year term, after completing the first term as Deputy Governor, Supervision of Financial Institutions from 2nd May 2012 to 2nd May 2017. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Kabango served as Acting General Manager, Economic Services, and as Director of Research and Statistics as well as Director, International Operations in the Reserve Bank of Malawi. He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom. Appointed Executive Director, Corporate Affairs on 23rd July 2018. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Henry Mathanga was Director in Financial Markets Department. He also served as Director in Exchange Control, Administration and Governor's Office departments. He holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance from Fin Africa Institute of Banking & Finance of Milan, Italy. ii Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 The Executive Management is assisted by several HEADS OF DEPARTMENTS as follows: Wiyo, R. Director, Financial Markets Simwaka, K. (PhD) Director, Economic Policy Research Gundani, J. (Mrs) Director, Foreign Flows Monitoring Chokhotho, R. Director, Banking Kumbatira, M. (Mrs) Director, Currency Management Mzama, F. E. Director, Bank Supervision Sinoya, L. Director, Capital Markets and Micro Finance Supervision Chioza, G. Director, Financial Sector Regulation Kachingwe, C. (Ms) Director, Pensions and Insurance Supervision Mdwazika, F. Director, National Payment System Ngwira, M. Director, Communication and Protocol Chinkono, C. Director, Internal Audit Tseka, R. Director, Strategy and Risk Management Malitoni, S. General Counsel and Bank Secretary, Legal Affairs Stambuli M. (Mrs) Director, Accounting and Finance Chando, P. Director, Procurement and Stores Mhango, P. Director, Administration Milner, J. Director, Human Resources Chitsonga, D. Director, Information and Communication Technology Kanyanda, G. Director, Administrative Services Kandaya, G. Head of Mzuzu Branch Chaika, N. Chief of Protective Services iii Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 GENERAL NOTES Separate items will not always sum to corresponding totals, owing to the rounding of figures. The following symbols should be noted in the text and statistical annex tables: .. Means not available Means nil or less than one half of the significant digit shown

* Means preliminary figure

+ Means revised figure Copies of the Report and Accounts may be obtained without charge from: Director, Economic Policy Research, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3, Malawi. Phone: (265)-1-770600 Fax: (265)-1-770593. E-mail:research@rbm.mw Any opinion expressed in this document should be regarded as solely that of the Reserve Bank of Malawi. The Bank wishes to express its appreciation of the co-operation and assistance from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, the National Statistical Office, financial, commercial and industrial organisations in supplying data and background material. iv Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS GOVERNOR'S FOREWORD ..................................................................................................... 1 1.0 OVERVIEW OF THE 2019-2021 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STRATEGIC PLAN .3 2.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC ECONOMY ............................ 4 3.0 DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY ..................................................... 5 3.1 World Economic Outlook.................................................................................... 5 3.2 Growth in Advanced Economies ......................................................................... 5 3.3 Growth in Emerging Market and Developing Economies .................................... 6 3.4 Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa ............................................................................ 6 4.0 DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MALAWIAN ECONOMY ............................................... 7 4.1 Production........................................................................................................... 7 4.2 Domestic Consumer Prices.................................................................................. 9 4.3 Balance of Payments ........................................................................................... 9 4.4 Money and Credit.............................................................................................. 10 4.5 Government Securities Market .......................................................................... 13 4.6 Inter-Bank Money Market ................................................................................. 14 4.7 Open Market Operations ................................................................................... 14 4.8 Capital Markets ................................................................................................. 15 5.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF MONETARY POLICY DURING THE YEAR 2019 ........ 17 5.1 Objectives of Monetary Policy in 2019.............................................................. 17 5.2 Monetary policy decisions in 2019 .................................................................... 17 5.3 Major Risks to Inflation in 2019 ........................................................................ 18 5.4 Fiscal Position................................................................................................... 19 5.5 Monetary Policy Assessment............................................................................. 19 6.0 OPERATIONS AND PERFOMANCE OF THE RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI ... 20 6.1 Staffing and Staff Complement ......................................................................... 20 6.2 Capacity Building ............................................................................................. 20 7.0 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 ............................................................. 21 7.1 Directors' Report and Statement of Their Responsibilities ................................. 21 8.0 STATISTICAL ANNEX TABLES ................................................................................. 139 v Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 LIST OF TABLES Table 1: World Real GDP Growth................................................................................................. 5 Table 2: Real Output Growth by Activity (at 2010 prices) ............................................................. 7 Table 3: Monetary Survey ........................................................................................................... 12 Table 4: Commercial Banks: Sources and Uses of Funds ............................................................ 12 Table 5: Reserve Bank of Malawi: Sources and Uses of Funds .................................................... 13 Table 6: Banking System Liquidity ............................................................................................. 14 Table 7: Open Market Operations................................................................................................ 15 LIST OF FIGURES Figure 1: Monetary Policy Stance in 2019 ................................................................................... 18 vi Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 LIST OF ACRONYMS AND ABBREVIATIONS ATS Automated Transfer System CCA Credit Ceiling Authority CGU Cash Generating Units CSD Central Securities Depository DSI Domestic Share Index EAD Exposure at Default ECF Extended Credit Facility ECL Expected Credit Loss EDF Export Development Fund Limited FOB Free-On-Board FPAS Forecasting Policy Analysis System FSI Foreign Share Index FVTPL Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit and Loss GDP Gross Domestic Product IAS International Accounting Standards IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards IMF International Monetary Fund LGD Loss Given Default LRR Liquidity Reserve Ratio M1 Narrow Money M2 Broad Money MERA Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority MASI Malawi All Share Index MEFMI Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute for Eastern and Southern Africa MIM Malawi Institute of Management MITASS Malawi Inter-Bank Transfer and Settlement System MPC Monetary Policy Committee NDA Net Domestic Assets NDDF Northern Division Dark Fired NEER Nominal Effective Exchange Rate NFA Net Foreign Assets OML Old Mutual Limited OMO Open Market Operation PD Probability of Default POS Point of Sale RAMP Reserve Advisory Management Programme PRGF Poverty Reduction and Growth Facility QM Quasi Money vii Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RBM Reserve Bank of Malawi REER Real Effective Exchange Rate REPO Repurchase Agreement RMCI Real Monetary Condition Index SADC Southern Africa Development Community SDDF Southern Division Dark Fired SDR Special Drawing Rights SICR Significant Increase in Credit Risk SSA Sub Saharan Africa WEO World Economic Outlook viii Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 GOVERNOR'S FOREWORD The annual report is a periodic publication of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) aimed at enhancing public accountability and responsibility. The report provides an overview of the RBM strategic plan, global and domestic economic developments as well as monetary policy conduct. The report also outlines RBM audited financial statements for the year 2019. Global economic growth slowed down to 2.9 percent in 2019 from 3.6 percent in 2018. The slowdown in growth was a result of unfavorable shocks that weighed on business performance in some emerging market economies, the Brexit impulse and the rising geopolitical tensions amongst developed economies. Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) registered a marginal increase in growth to 3.3 percent in 2019 from 3.2 percent in 2018. In 2020, global growth is projected to slow down further due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On the domestic front, real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2019 was estimated at 5.1 percent compared to 4.0 percent recorded in 2018. The growth was largely attributed to favourable weather conditions and acceleration of growth in Manufacturing, Electricity, Gas and Water Supply, Construction and Transportation and Storage sectors. Monetary Policy in 2019 was aimed at maintaining inflation in single digit, ensuring stable exchange rate and supporting growth through private sector credit expansion. The Policy rate was progressively lowered from 16.00 percent to 13.50 percent in the first half of 2019. Inflationary pressures which ensued in the second half of the year constrained further monetary policy easing in the year. The objectives of monetary policy were largely achieved. Annual average headline inflation in 2019 stood at 9.4 percent from 9.2 percent in 2018. The increase was attributed to food inflation which rose to 14.3 percent in 2019 from 9.8 percent in 2018. Non-food inflation significantly decreased and stood at 5.4 percent in 2019. The Malawi kwacha remained relatively stable against the United States of America (USA) dollar and traded at K738.87 per dollar at end 2019 from K733.69 per dollar in 2018. The stability in exchange rate occurred on the back of adequate official foreign exchange reserves which stood at US$819.5 million (3.9 months of imports) in 2019 compared to US$747.2 million (3.0 months of imports) in 2018. Private sector credit grew by 15.5 percent in 2019 compared to 5.3 percent in 2018, largely driven by low interest rates. In real terms, private sector credit grew by 8.8 percent in 2019 compared to 1.4 percent in 2018. Growth in credit was witnessed in commercial and industrial loans, individual and household loans, foreign currency denominated loans and mortgages. The economy however faced a number of risks. Firstly, global oil prices remained elevated in 2019, as brent crude oil prices averaged US$64.09 per barrel in 2019 compared to US$71.06 per barrel in 2018. Secondly, the Cyclone Idai which hit the economy in the first quarter of 2019 resulted in elevated food prices. Thirdly, the general improvement in economic performance posed continuous threat to exchange rate stability. Lastly, government resource mobilisation was impaired due to protracted political impasse following the May 2019 general elections. The financial operations of the Bank in the year saw a profit before foreign exchange revaluations of K31.4 billion as at 31st December 2019. This impressive achievement was made possible due to a professional Board of Directors, dedicated members of Executive Management, a team of professional and well-trained members of staff and all other stakeholders. 1 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 The macroeconomic performance in 2020 will largely depend on evolution of Coronavirus pandemic as well as the political developments which have fundamentally dislocated economic activity. This notwithstanding, the RBM will continue monitoring developments and implement necessary measures to support continued macroeconomic stability. Dalitso Kabambe (PhD) Governor &Chairman of the Board 2 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 1.0 OVERVIEW OF THE 2019-2021 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STRATEGIC PLAN The main mandate of the RBM is to ensure price and financial stability in the country. In pursuit of this mandate, the Bank reviewed its Strategic Plan in the year 2018 to ensure that it is consistent with this mandate and changing dynamics of the economy. The current strategic plan runs from 2019 up to 2021 and speaks to the central bank's medium term inflation objective of 5 percent. At the time of developing the strategic plan, inflation rate had been in single digit for 14 consecutive months since August 2017; the exchange rate had been stable for 25 consecutive months since August 2016; the policy rate was at 16.0 percent since May 2012; and the import cover was consistently above the 3.0 months' threshold. In order to effectively deliver its mandate, the Bank embarked on a process of modernizing its monetary policy framework in 2017. The process involves moving away from the backward-looking regime to a forward-looking framework. In this regard, the Bank adopted the Forecasting Policy Analysis System (FPAS). The Bank will continue ensuring that there is sound and robust financial system as well as the payment system in the country. 3 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 2.0 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC ECONOMY Growth in global GDP reduced to 2.9 percent in 2019 from 3.6 percent in 2018. The slowdown in growth was a result of unfavourable shocks that weighed on business performance in some emerging market economies, Brexit impulse and rising geopolitical tensions amongst developed economies. SSA registered a marginal increase in growth to 3.3 percent in 2019 from 3.2 percent in 2018. Growth is projected to slow down in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On the domestic front, economic activity improved in 2019 with growth estimated at 5.1 percent compared to 4.0 percent recorded in 2018. The outturn was largely attributed to favourable weather conditions experienced which resulted in increased agricultural yield. Performance of some sectors was however adversely affected by post-elections instability. Annual average headline inflation stood at 9.4 percent in 2019 from 9.2 percent in 2018, mainly driven by rising food prices. Annual average food inflation increased to 14.3 percent in 2019 from 9.8 percent in 2018. Nonetheless, annual non-food inflation decreased and stood at 5.4 percent in 2019 from 9.0 percent in 2018, largely driven by stability of the kwacha. The overall balance of payments as measured by the change in net reserve assets registered a surplus of US$70.0 million in 2019 against a deficit of US$3.9 million in 2018. The current account balance worsened to a deficit of US$1.6 billion in 2019 from a deficit of US$1.4 billion recorded in 2018. The outturn was largely on account of a 10.8 percent deterioration in merchandise trade balance. On the other hand, the capital and financial accounts registered surpluses of US$0.9 billion and US$0.6 billion, respectively. Gross official foreign exchange reserves stood at US$819.5 million in 2019 compared to US$747.2 million in 2018. The Malawi kwacha remained relatively stable against the USA dollar, however, the local currency exhibited mixed performance against the rest of the major trading partners' currencies. This was explained by strengthening of both pound and euro due to improved investors' confidence following the United Kingdom (UK) general elections and the Brexit extension, while the Asian currencies weakened against the kwacha due to quantitative easing. Monetary policy stance remained adequately tight throughout 2019. The stance had three pronged objectives. First, was to preserve inflation in single digit and steer it towards the medium term objective of 5.0 percent. Second, was to ensure that the value of the kwacha is relatively stable. Third was to support economic growth through expansion in private sector credit. These objectives were largely achieved. The rest of the Report is organised as follows: Section 3 discusses developments in the global economy; Section 4 analyses developments in the domestic economy; Section 5 discusses the implementation of monetary policy in the year 2019; Section 6 presents operations and performance of the Reserve Bank of Malawi while Section 7 presents the 2019 Annual Financial Statements. 4 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 3.0 DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY 3.1 World Economic Outlook According to the April 2020 International Monetary Fund (IMF) update on World Economic Outlook (WEO), global growth slowed down to 2.9 percent in 2019 from 3.6 percent in 2018. Economic activities decelerated in 2019 reflective of unfavourable shocks that contributed to a deterioration in business performance in some emerging market economies. Further, rising geopolitical tensions amongst developed economies had an adverse impact on economic performance. Meanwhile, the COVID 19 pandemic is projected to weigh down on global economic activity and result in a contraction of 3.0 percent in 2020. 3.2 Growth in Advanced Economies Growth in advanced economies was estimated at 1.7 percent in 2019 from 2.2 percent in 2018 and is projected at minus 6.1 percent in 2020. The lower growth in 2019 resulted from economic threat to advanced economies, such as the USA and euro area. Prolonged political riots in Hong Kong also had a negative impact on growth. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the advanced economies through higher than expected health expenditure, declining commodity prices particularly oil and metals and travel restrictions. In the USA, growth moderated to 2.3 percent in 2019 from 2.9 percent in 2018 and is projected at minus 5.9 percent in 2020. The moderation in 2019 reflected neutral fiscal stance and an anticipated unwinding of loose financial conditions. The UK economy grew by 1.3 percent, the same pace as in 2018, with investment held back by Brexit- related uncertainty. The economy is estimated to contract by 6.5 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, growth in the euro area slowed to 1.2 percent in 2019 from 1.9 percent in 2018. The outturn was attributed to a downgrade for Germany projections due to a sluggish growth in the manufacturing industry during the last half of 2019. However, in Japan economic activity slightly picked up to 0.7 percent in 2019 from 0.3 percent in 2018 driven by a healthy private consumption. In 2020, the Japan economy is estimated to contract by 5.2 percent on account of the corona virus pandemic. Table 1: World Real GDP Growth 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* World Output 5.2 3.9 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.8 3.6 2.9 -3.0 Advanced Economies 3.2 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.8 2.1 1.7 2.4 2.2 1.7 -6.1 United States of America 3.0 1.8 1.5 2.2 2.4 2.6 1.5 2.2 2.9 2.3 -5.9 United Kingdom 1.7 1.6 1.4 2.0 2.9 2.3 1.8 1.8 1.3 1.3 -6.5 Euro Area 1.9 1.5 -0.6 -0.5 0.8 2.0 1.8 2.4 1.9 1.2 -7.5 Japan 4.4 -0.6 2.0 1.6 -0.1 1.1 0.9 1.9 0.3 0.7 -5.2 Emerging Market & Developing Economies 7.6 6.2 4.9 5.0 4.6 4.3 4.4 4.7 4.5 3.7 -1.0 Emerging and Developing Asia 9.6 7.9 7.0 6.9 6.8 6.8 6.5 6.5 6.4 5.5 1.0 China 10.6 9.5 7.9 7.8 7.3 6.9 6.7 6.9 6.7 6.1 1.2 Sub-Saharan Africa 5.3 5.5 4.9 5.2 5.0 3.4 1.4 2.9 3.2 3.3 -1.6 Nigeria 8.4 6.3 7.2 5.4 6.3 2.7 -1.6 0.8 1.9 2.2 -3.4 South Africa 2.9 3.5 2.5 2.2 1.5 1.3 0.6 1.3 0.8 0.2 -5.8 Source: IMF World Economic Outlook 5 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 3.3 Growth in Emerging Market and Developing Economies Growth in the emerging markets and developing economies moderated to 3.7 percent in 2019 from 4.5 percent in 2018. The slowdown in economic activity was on account of the China-USA trade war. Meanwhile, the region is projected to contract by 1.0 percent in 2020 following a slowdown in industrial activity, retail sales and fixed asset investment due to Covid-19 effects. Economic activity in emerging and developing Asia is forecasted to deteriorate to 1.0 percent in 2020 from 5.6 percent in 2019. India grew by 4.8 percent in 2019 and is projected to slow down to 1.9 percent in 2020. The downward revision is on account of a downtick in India's economic activities due to subdued oil prices. Growth in China was estimated at 6.1 percent in 2019 from 6.7 percent in 2018. The growth profile was explained by partial rollback and suspension of additional trade tariff hikes by the USA. In 2020, China's economy is projected to slow down to 1.2 percent due to the effects of COVID-19 as the pandemic has disrupted industrial production, among others. 3.4 Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa In SSA, growth was estimated at 3.3 percent in 2019 from 3.2 percent in 2018. The South African economy slowed down and grew by 0.2 percent from 0.8 percent in 2018. The economic slowdown was explained by structural constraints and deteriorating public finances which resulted into subdued private investment confidence. Growth in SSA is projected to contract by 1.6 percent in 2020-the worst reading on record. The South African economy is expected to contract by 5.8 percent. Similarly, declining commodity prices amidst the pandemic will entail subdued economic activity in Nigeria, with growth projected at minus 3.4 percent. 6 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 4.0 DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MALAWIAN ECONOMY 4.1 Production Growth is estimated to have strengthened to 5.1 percent in 2019 from 4.0 percent recorded in 2018. The 2019 economic outturn was largely attributed to favourable weather conditions experienced in 2018/19 agricultural season resulting in increased agricultural production. Furthermore, there was acceleration of growth in Manufacturing, Electricity, Gas and Water Supply, Construction and Transportation and Storage sectors. Meanwhile, growth in Accommodation and food services, Financial and insurance services, Real estate and Public administration sectors slowed down modestly. Table 2: Real Output Growth by Activity (at 2010 prices) 2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018* 2019* A. Agriculture…………………………………………………… 6.3 (1.0) (0.1) 6.1 0.9 4.3 B. Mining and Quarrying………................................................... (4.6) 1.1 0.4 1.6 2.1 4.0 C. Manufacturing…………………............................................... 6.3 3.8 1.3 2.0 3.6 5.4 D. Utilities……………….............................................................. 3.0 2.4 0.1 2.6 4.3 6.3 E. Construction……….................................................................. 4.8 3.5 3.4 4.4 4.5 5.8 F. Wholesale and retail….............................................................. 6.3 4.9 2.3 5.0 4.1 4.4 G. Transport and storage services.................................................. 4.5 4.3 4.9 6.0 4.9 5.2 H. Accommodation and food services…....................................... 5.9 5.1 5.7 4.2 5.9 4.8 I. Information and communication………..................................... 12.2 8.6 5.0 6.5 6.7 6.1 J. Financial and Insurance services…............................................ 5.5 5.6 5.9 5.5 6.9 5.5 K. Real estate activities………….…............................................. 3.7 1.9 3.1 4.4 3.8 3.5 M. Public administration and defence…........................................ 5.1 6.3 6.2 5.7 7.0 6.3 GDP in 2010 constant prices.......................................................... 6.2 3.3 2.7 5.2 4.0 5.1 Source: National Accounts and Balance of Payments Committee 4.1.1 Agriculture The agricultural sector grew by 4.3 percent in 2019, representing a relatively strong recovery from growth of 0.9 percent reported in 2018. Accounting for 27.1 percent of the real GDP, the sector continues to be the largest in the economy. The sector's performance was supported by relatively favourable weather conditions compared to the previous season. 4.1.1.1 Tobacco Tobacco volume sales in 2019 decreased by 18.0 percent to 165.6 million kilograms from 202.0 million kilograms recorded in 2018. Of the total sales, 138.9 million kilograms (83.9 percent) was burley tobacco while 22.6 million kilograms (13.7 percent) was flue cured tobacco. Northern Division Dark Fired (NDDF) tobacco amounted to 3.4 million kilograms accounting for 2.0 percent of the total volumes sold whereas Southern Division Dark Fired (SDDF) tobacco amounted to 0.4 million kilograms representing 0.4 percent. Of the total volumes sold, 71.6 percent (118.6 million kilograms) was sold under contract system compared to 76.6 percent in 2018 while 28.4 percent (47.0 million kilograms) were sold through auction system compared to 23.4 percent in the preceding marketing season. Tobacco Commission (TC) estimates 2019 production at 193.4 million kilograms against a demand of 149.6 million kilograms. The 2019 realized total volume was therefore 14.4 percent lower than the projected production. Cumulatively, tobacco fetched an all-type average price of US$1.43 per kilogram in 2019. This was 14.3 percent lower than US$1.67 per kilogram in 2018. Cumulative average price for burley tobacco was US$1.31 per kilogram compared to US$1.56 per kilogram in 2018. Cumulative average price for flue cured tobacco stood at US$2.19 per kilogram, down from US$2.25 per kilogram registered in 2018. However, cumulative average prices for NDDF and SDDF stood at US$1.40 and US$1.48 per kilogram, lower than average prices of US$1.60 and US$1.73 per kilogram recorded in the 2018 marketing season, respectively. According to mode of sale, tobacco sold on auction system fetched an all-type average price of US$1.09 per kilogram against an all-type average price of US$1.56 per kilogram fetched on the contract system. Owing to low volumes traded and comparably lower prices during the 2019 tobacco marketing season, 7 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 total realization from the 2019 tobacco stood at US$237.0 million, 29.8 percent lower than US$337.5 million realized in 2018. 4.1.1.2 Tea Tea production registered a slight drop to 48.2 million kilograms in 2019 from 50.6 million kilograms in the preceding year after a steady growth for four consecutive years. Tea volume sales through the Limbe Auction market decreased to 8.4 million kilograms in 2019 from 9.0 million kilograms recorded in 2018. Meanwhile, tea prices in 2019 averaged US$1.50 per kg, a decrease of 15.7 percent from US$1.78 per kg in 2018. 4.1.2 Mining and Quarrying Growth in the mining and quarrying industry was estimated at 4.0 percent in 2019, higher than 2.1 percent in 2018. The growth in the industry was on account of increased coal extraction at Kasikizi coal mine and a limestone extraction in Mangochi, respectively. In addition, there was an increase in quarrying activities following a rise construction works across the country. 4.1.3 Manufacturing The manufacturing sector grew by 5.4 percent in 2019 compared to 3.6 percent in 2018, largely on account of improved power supply. Power supply improved due to connectivity with Zambia as well as recommissioning of Nkula A hydro-electric power plant after completion of rehabilitation works. The average to above average rainfall in the year also contributed to steady electricity production. 4.1.4 Utilities Growth in the utilities industry was estimated at 6.3 percent in 2019 compared to 4.3 percent growth in 2018. The growth was attributed to improved generation in lieu of the rehabilitated power plant and the Zambia inter-connection. 4.1.5 Construction Growth in the construction sector accelerated to 5.8 percent in 2019 from 4.5 percent in the preceding year on account of carry over construction works. Some of the ongoing major projects include the dual carriage ways in Lilongwe and Blantyre, the Cancer treatment Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Kamuzu International Airport expansion project and the construction of secondary schools across the country. Ongoing projects include the healthy facility project in Phalombe as well as rehabilitation and construction of infrastructure under the Malawi Food Recovery Project after the Cyclone Idai. 4.1.6 Wholesale and Retail The wholesale and retail trade sector grew by 4.4 percent, higher than 4.1 percent recorded in 2018. This outturn was partly explained by increased agricultural income as well as continued exchange rate stability. 4.1.7 Transportation and Storage Services Transportation and storage sector registered a growth of 5.2 percent in 2019, higher than 4.9 percent registered in 2018. The higher growth in 2019 was largely explained by increased travel assignments across the country resulting from election related activities as well as distribution of crop produce. 4.1.8 Accommodation and Food Services The hospitality sector expanded by 4.8 percent in 2019 compared to a growth of 5.9 percent in 2018. While General Elections boosted demand for food and accommodation services during the campaign period in the year, there was relatively reduced tourism activities during the year. 4.1.9 Information and Communication The industry was estimated to register a growth of 6.1 percent in 2019 compared to 6.7 percent in 2018. The slower growth was on account of a reported decline in mobile phone subscribers after the registration exercise carried out by mobile phone operators. 8 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 4.1.10 Financial and Insurance Services Financial and insurance activities grew by 5.5 percent in 2019 compared to 6.9 percent estimated in 2018. The slowdown in growth was on account of somewhat cautious intermediation by the banks. However, banks continue to register above average returns from non-interest earning activities. In addition, the banks continued to intensify efforts in collecting all impaired loans and advances. 4.2 Domestic Consumer Prices Inflation rose sharply in 2019, but stayed broadly in single digits. Headline inflation reached 11.5 percent (year-on-year) at end-2019, up from 9.9 percent at end-2018. Annual average headline inflation stood at 9.4 percent in 2019 from 9.2 percent in 2018, mainly driven by rising food prices. Annual average food inflation increased to 14.3 percent in 2019 from 9.8 percent in 2018. Meanwhile, non-food inflation significantly decreased and stood at 5.4 percent in 2019 from 9.0 percent in 2018, largely on account of exchange rate stability. Looking forward, inflation is expected to continue declining in 2020, on the back of increased availability of maize across the country, base effects of high food prices last year, historically low international oil prices, and the relative stability of the kwacha. However, uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic are the key upward risk to the inflation outlook. 4.3 Balance of Payments 4.3.1 Current, Capital and Financial Account Balances The external position has remained weak. The current account recorded a deficit of US$1,564.2 million (19.2 percent of GDP) in 2019 compared to a deficit of US$1,423.2 million (19.7 percent of GDP) recorded in 2018. The outturn was largely on account of a 10.8 percent deterioration in merchandise trade balance to US$1,847.7 million in 2019. Although exports of goods increased by 2.8 percent to US$977.4 million, they were offset by a 7.9 percent increase in imports of goods to US$2,825.1 million. Exports remained broadly stable, with strengthening exports of cotton, edible nuts, and sugar compensating for reduced tobacco exports (reflecting lower global demand). Likewise, trade in services worsened by 13.0 percent to a deficit of US$174.7 million. In contrast, net current transfers increased by 6.9 percent to a surplus of US$491.9 million in 2019. The current account deficit was financed by surpluses in the capital and financial accounts. Capital account net inflows increased by 4.7 percent to US$904.2 million in 2019, of which US$802.9 million were transfers to other sectors of the economy and US$101.5 million were transfers to General Government. Similarly, the financial net inflows registered an increase of 19.6 percent to US$585.3 million in 2019 from US$489.4 million in 2018. Net Portfolio investment accounted for 77.5 percent of the total inflows at US$453.6 million while net foreign direct investment contributed 17.8 percent (US$104.3 million) to the total net financial inflows. The overall balance of payments as measured by the change in net reserve assets registered a surplus of US$69.0 million in 2019 against a deficit of US$3.9 million in 2018. Meanwhile, gross official foreign exchange reserves increased to US$819.5 million (3.9 months of imports) at end 2019 from US$747.2 million (3.0 months of imports) during the same period in 2018. 4.3.2 Exchange Rate Movements 4.3.2.1 Nominal Exchange Rate The Malawi kwacha remained relatively stable against the USA dollar and traded at K738.87 per dollar at end-2019 from K733.69 per dollar in 2018.The kwacha depreciated by 4.5 percent against the British pound and traded at K 969.19 per pound at end 2019. The depreciation of the kwacha against the pound was partly explained by improved investors' confidence following the UK general elections and the 9 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Brexit extension. Against the euro, the kwacha depreciated by 1.3 percent and traded at K825.65 per euro at the end of 2019. In the Asian region, the local currency appreciated by 0.4 percent and 1.0 percent against Chinese yuan and Indian rupee, respectively, and traded at K105.65 per yuan and K10.33 per rupee at the end of 2019.The appreciation of the kwacha reflected weakening of most Asian currencies due to quantitative easing. On the contrary, the kwacha slipped by 2.6 percent to K6.78 per Japanese yen in 2019. Within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region, the kwacha depreciated by 2.9 percent against the South African rand to K52.43 per rand. The strengthening of the rand followed financial support allocated towards the energy sector which boosted investors' confidence. Against the Zambian kwacha, the local currency gained value by 14.2 percent and traded at K52.60 per Zambian kwacha (ZMK) at end 2019, mainly on account of poor performance of the Zambian mining sector in the year. 4.3.2.2 Real Effective Exchange Rate The real exchange rate appreciated by an average index of 41.24 in 2019 from an average index of 37.39 in 2018. The outturn was driven by an appreciation of 4.3 percent in the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate as well as inflation differentials between Malawi and her trading partners. The average domestic inflation increased by 0.2 percentage points to an average of 9.3 percent in 2019. Conversely, the weighted foreign inflation declined by 0.1 percentage point to an average of 3.4 percent in 2019. Therefore, inflation differential worsened to an average of 5.8 percent in 2019 from an average of 5.6 percent in the previous year. 4.4 Money and Credit 4.4.1 Broad Money and its Components Broad Money (M2) growth decelerated in 2019. M2 increased by K96.4 billion (8.1 percent) in 2019 to K1,292.9 billion, following a growth of K122.1 billion (11.4 percent) in the preceding year. The expansion in 2019 followed a rise in both narrow money (M1) and quasi money (QM) amounting to K74.2 billion (13.4 percent) and K22.3 billion (3.5 percent) to K628.8 billion and K664.2 billion, respectively. The upturn in M1 was attributed to demand deposits and currency in circulation which went up by K61.8 billion and K12.4 billion to K426.9 billion and K201.8 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, the uptick in QM was entirely underpinned by term (time and savings) deposits, which rose by K35.0 billion to K477.1 billion while foreign currency denominated deposits decreased by K12.7 billion to K187.1 billion. The increases in demand deposits, term deposits and currency in circulation generally mirrored economic growth in the year whereas the decrease in foreign currency denominated deposits was mainly on account of outflows in respect of import payments. This notwithstanding, the contribution of QM and M1 to the annual growth rate of M2 decreased to 1.9 percentage points and 6.2 percentage points from 4.7 percentage points and 6.7 percentage points in 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, at 8.1 percent, the annual growth of M2 was lower than the estimated nominal GDP growth rate of 13.4 percent for 2019. This suggests that monetary developments were not expansionary and did not exert pressure on domestic prices. 4.4.2 Counterparts to Broad Money On the asset side, the growth in M2 was driven by both Net Domestic Assets (NDA) and Net Foreign Assets (NFA) which grew by K68.3 billion (8.3 percent) and K28.2 billion (7.6 percent) to K892.2 billion and K400.7 billion, respectively. The contribution of NDA to the annual growth rate of M2 decreased to 5.7 percentage points in 2019 from 19.1 percentage points in 2018 whereas NFA explained 2.4 percentage points, up from minus 7.7 percentage points in 2018. 10 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 4.4.2.1 Net Domestic Credit The banking system net domestic claims grew by K140.8 billion (12.8 percent) to K1,238.8 billion in 2019 compared to an increase of K171.7 billion (18.5 percent) in 2018. The increase was on account of credit to the private sector, credit to statutory bodies and net credit to central government. 4.4.2.2 Net Credit to the Central Government The banking system's claims on the public sector (government and statutory bodies) grew by K43.4 billion (6.8 percent) to K684.7 billion in 2019 compared to a growth of K124.8 billion (24.2 percent) in 2018. In the reviewed year, commercial banks' net claims on the central government increased by K175.8 billion (61.4 percent) to K462.4 billion, solely on account of growth in commercial banks' holding of Treasury notes. Specifically, holding of Treasury notes went up by K208.6 billion to K379.1 billion. Meanwhile, commercial banks' holding of Treasury bills went down by K30.9 billion to K154.2 billion whereas government deposits declined by K1.9 billion to K70.9 billion in the year. Further, credit to state- owned enterprises surged by K21.3 billion (61.7 percent) to K55.7 billion in 2019 compared to a growth of K26.4 billion (325.4 percent) in 2018. From the RBM, net credit to government decreased by K153.6 billion (48.0 percent) to K166.6 billion, following another contraction of K76.7 billion (19.3 percent) recorded in the preceding year. The downturn in 2019 was on account of RBM holding of Treasury bills and Ways and Means advances which dropped by K100.0 billion and K70.4 billion to K943.9 million and nil as at the end of 2019, respectively. Partially offsetting the foregoing contractionary effect on net credit to government, RBM holding of Treasury notes increased by K15.9 billion to K381.0 billion while government deposits decreased by K905.6 million to K215.3 billion. The notable shift of the banking system's claims on central government from short term (Treasury bill holdings and Ways and Means advances) to longer term (Treasury notes) was a result of a government's debt restructuring process. 4.4.2.3 Private Sector Credit Growth in credit to private sector was robust in 2019 as it closed the year at 21.3 percent. In contrast, annual growth rate of private sector credit stood at 11.5 percent in 2018. In real terms, private sector credit grew by 8.8 percent in 2019 compared to 1.4 percent in 2018. The stronger growth of private sector credit reflected low interest and inflation rates, continued stability in the exchange rate, improvement in economic activity in 2019 and less cautious approach by the banking sector. Expansion in credit was witnessed in all sectors. Commercial and industrial loans, individual and household loans, foreign currency denominated loans and mortgages rose by K53.9 billion, K46.4 billion, K1.6 billion and K1.2 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, commercial banks raised their provisions for loan losses by K5.7 billion to K27.4 billion. Sectoral decomposition of private sector credit shows that the greatest recipients of credit in 2019 was the Agriculture sector (K27.8 billion) followed by Community, social and personal services sector (K19.3 billion) then Wholesale and retail trade sector (K18.5 billion) and Transport, storage and communications sector (K10.0 billion) sectors. Further, credit growth was also observed in Electricity, gas, water and energy sector (K9.7 billion), Financial services sector (K4.8 billion), Construction (K3.2 billion), Restaurants and hotels sector (K1.3 billion) and Mining and quarrying sector (K1.1 billion) sectors. Meanwhile, credit to Manufacturing sector declined by K3.6 billion in 2019. 11 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Table 3: Monetary Survey End Period Balances Changes During Period 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 A. Net Domestic Credit 1. Credit to government (i+ii)…………….….. 508,340.2 606,782.4 628,962.2 198,656.9 98,442.2 22,179.8 i. Monetary Authorities…………………... 396,893.2 320,206.0 166,569.4 168,722.5 -76,686.8 -153,637.0 ii. Commercial Banks……………………. 111,447.0 286,576.0 462,392.8 29,934.4 175,129.0 175,816.8 2. Credit to statutory bodies………………….. 8,102.0 34,469.5 55,731.0 -1,112.8 26,367.5 21,261.5 3. Credit to private sector (gross)……………... 409,812.3 456,737.4 554,108.0 1,507.3 46,925.1 97,370.6 B. Narrow Money (M1) 482,535.3 554,578.5 628,757.8 93,488.2 72,043.2 74,179.3 4. Currency outside banks……….………….… 165,365.9 189,462.4 201,816.1 19,360.5 24,096.5 12,353.7 5. Private sector demand deposits…………….. 317,169.4 365,116.1 426,941.7 74,127.7 47,946.7 61,825.6 C. Quasi-money………………………………… 591,824.8 641,897.1 664,154.5 83,606.3 50,072.3 22,257.5 D. Money Supply (M2) (B+C) ………….…… 1,074,360.1 1,196,475.5 1,292,912.3 177,094.4 122,115.4 96,436.8 E. Net Foreign Assets 455,473.5 372,572.5 400,738.8 99,699.2 -82,900.9 28,166.3 6. Monetary Authorities………………………. 318,949.7 313,998.1 353,520.1 94,396.0 -4,951.6 39,522.0 7. Commercial banks………………………….. 136,523.8 58,574.4 47,218.7 5,303.2 -77,949.4 -11,355.7 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.4.3 Activities of Commercial Banks Commercial banks' resources increased by K219.6 billion in the year, expanding the sector's resource envelope to K1,890.2 billion as at end 2019. In contrast, commercial banks' total resources grew by K102.3 billion in 2018. Sources of funds in the reviewed year comprised private sector deposits, profit/loss accounts, official sector deposits and unsectored liabilities which grew by K76.6 billion, K48.1 billion, K9.3 billion and K90.9 billion to K1,055.0 billion, K315.1 billion, K107.0 billion and K365.1 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, liabilities to non-residents went down by K5.4 billion to K47.9 billion. In terms of uses of the available funds, commercial banks increased domestic credit by K296.3 billion, following another increase of K245.4 billion in the preceding year. Meanwhile, commercial banks' deposits with RBM and vault cash, investment in the foreign sector and investment in unsectored assets decreased by K43.6 billion, K16.7 billion and K16.4 billion to K74.3 billion, K95.2 billion and K577.5 billion in the year, respectively. Table 4: Commercial Banks: Sources and Uses of Funds End Period Balances Changes During Period 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 A Sources of Funds 1. Private sector……………………………….… 864,190.4 978,375.0 1,055,003.8 134,524.4 114,184.5 76,628.8 2. Official Sector Deposits1……………………... 116,892.5 97,679.5 107,019.0 45,827.7 (19,213.1) 9,339.6 3. Borrowing from the RBM……………………. … … … … … … 4. Foreign Borrowing………...…………………. 52,975.6 53,287.2 47,931.8 36,134.7 311.6 (5,355.5) 5. Capital Accounts……………………………… 254,001.4 267,058.6 315,140.2 43,613.7 13,057.2 48,081.6 6. All other liabilities..…………………………... 280,225.5 274,143.2 365,059.6 68,559.7 (6,082.3) 90,916.4 7. Total (1+2+3+4+5+6)………………..……….. 1,568,285.4 1,670,543.5 1,890,154.4 328,660.3 102,258.0 219,610.9 B. Uses of Funds I. Domestic credit to: 8. Private sector (gross)……………..……...…… 409,812.3 456,737.4 554,108.0 1,507.3 46,925.2 97,370.6 9. Statutory bodies (gross)…………………….… 8,102.0 34,469.5 55,731.0 (1,112.8) 26,367.5 21,261.5 10. Central Government (gross)………………….. 183,535.8 355,617.3 533,319.4 52,552.6 172,081.5 177,702.1 11. Sub-total (8+9+10)…………………………… 601,450.1 846,824.2 1,143,158.4 52,947.1 245,374.1 296,334.2 II. Deposits with Reserve Bank plus currency in banks………………………………………...……... 117,170.6 117,965.0 74,331.3 10,567.6 794.4 (43,633.7) III. Foreign assets………………………....…………… 189,499.4 111,861.7 95,150.5 41,437.9 (77,637.7) (16,711.2) IV. All other assets………………………………..…… 660,165.4 593,892.6 577,514.2 223,707.6 (66,272.8) (16,378.4) V. Total (I+II+III+IV)………………………….……… 1,568,285.4 1,670,543.5 1,890,154.4 328,660.3 102,258.0 219,610.9 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi. 1Consists of Central Government and Statutory bodies 12 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 4.4.4 Reserve Bank of Malawi: Sources and Uses of Funds In contrast to the developments at the commercial banks, RBM's resources went down by K9.1 billion to K1,210.7 billion in 2019, following another contraction of K56.3 billion in 2018. The decrease reflected developments in commercial banks' deposits plus till money, government deposits and miscellaneous liabilities which declined by K23.7 billion, K905.6 million and K15.0 billion to K76.3 billion, K215.3 billion and K491.7 billion, respectively. The decrease in commercial bank's deposits plus till money was largely on account of RBM's decision to cut the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) by 50.0 percent for foreign currency denominated deposits and 33.3 percent for local currency deposits. Meanwhile, liabilities to the foreign sector and currency in circulation increased by K18.1 billion and K12.4 billion to K252.3 billion and K201.8 billion, respectively. The upsurge in liabilities to the foreign sector was partly on account of receipt of US$43.3 million from the IMF under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program in the year. In line with the foregoing decline in sources of funds, RBM lowered its claims on central government by K154.5 billion to K381.9 billion. Meanwhile, RBM investments in the foreign sector and unclassified asset items went up by K57.6 billion and K87.8 billion to K605.8 billion and K249.7 billion, respectively. Table 5: Reserve Bank of Malawi: Sources and Uses of Funds End Period Balances Changes During Period (K'mn) 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 A. Sources of Funds i. Private sector: 1. Currency outside banks…………...………………… 165,365.9 189,462.4 201,816.1 19,360.5 24,096.5 12,353.7 ii. Commercial banks 2. Deposits plus till money…………………………….. 113,564.7 99,977.3 76,274.2 18,952.0 (13,587.5) (23,703.1) iii. Official sector deposits......................………………… 167,031.9 216,212.9 215,307.3 (24,041.7) 49,181.0 (905.6) 3. Sub-total (i+ii+iii)….………………………………… 445,962.6 505,652.6 493,397.6 14,270.8 59,690.0 (12,255.0) iv. Foreign Sector…………………………………………. 230,949.6 234,230.4 252,316.6 16,897.0 3,280.8 18,086.2 v. All other liabilities……………………………………… 625,911.1 506,636.9 491,662.6 204,612.1 (119,274.2) (14,974.4) vi.Total (i+ii+iii+iv+v)…………………………………… 1,302,823.4 1,246,519.9 1,237,376.8 235,779.8 (56,303.4) (9,143.2) B. Uses of Funds i. Domestic credit (gross)….....…………………………… 563,925.1 536,419.3 381,876.7 144,680.8 (27,505.8) (154,542.6) 1. Statutory bodies……………………………………… 2. Central Government …………………………………. 563,925.1 536,419.3 381,876.7 144,680.8 (27,505.8) (154,542.6) 3. Commercial Banks…………………………………… … … … … … … ii. Foreign assets (gross)…………………………………... 549,899.3 548,228.5 605,836.7 111,292.9 (1,670.8) 57,608.2 iii. All other uses…………………………………………... 188,999.0 161,872.1 249,663.3 (20,193.8) (27,126.8) 87,791.2 iv. Total ………………………………..…………………. 1,302,823.4 1,246,519.9 1,237,376.8 235,779.8 (56,303.4) (9,143.2) Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.5 Government Securities Market In the year 2019, Treasury bills auctions attracted a total sum K1,112.6 billion. This compares with a sum of K698.2 billion which was cumulatively tendered during the year 2018. Thus, subscriptions to Treasury bills auction increased by 59.5 percent. The Primary market auctions raised a sum of K491.4 billion which was allotted across all three tenors. Amounts raised per tenor were K55.0 billion, K183.9 billion and K252.5 billion for the 91-day,182-day and 364-day tenors which represent 11.2 percent, 37.4 percent and 51.4 percent respectively. There were no conversions of Ways and Means advances into Treasury bills in 2019. On the other hand, maturities for the year totaled K738.0 billion. Of this, K621.8 billion were normal Treasury bills while K116.2 billion were Treasury bills originated from conversion of Ways and Means advances. Thus the 13 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 year had a net maturity of K246.6 billion and consequently the stock of Treasury bills at the close of the year stood at K323.6 billion from its opening position of K570.2 billion. 4.5.1 Government Securities Market Yields In 2019, yields on Government securities continued to trend downwards. This was largely on account of eased liquidity conditions. At the onset of the year, the all type yield stood at 12.9 percent. The 91-day,182-day and 364-day tenor average yields stood at 11.4 percent, 13.6 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively. The average yields however declined during the course of the year to close at 6.2 percent, 7.3 percent and 10.6 percent for the 91-day,182-day, and 364-day day tenors respectively. This decline was reflected in the all type yield which closed the year at 8.0 percent. The average all type Treasury bill yield for the year stood at 9.6 percent, down from 14.3 percent in 2018. In the year 2019, total issuance of Treasury notes stood at K672.1 billion distributed across 5 tenors as follows; K91.3 billion on 2 Year, K120.0 billion on 3-year tenor, K352.5 billion on 5-year tenor, K88.9 billion on the 7-year tenor and K19.5 billion on the 10-year tenor. Of the K672.1 billion issuances, K551.6 billion was issued on the primary market while K120.6 was originated from the conversion of Ways and Means advances into Treasury notes. On the other hand, Treasury notes maturities totalled K22.9 billion, resulting in a net issuance of K649.3 billion. As a result, the stock of Treasury notes increased to K1,692.3 billion at the close of 2019 from K1,043.0 billion at the end of 2018. 4.6 Inter-Bank Money Market The liquidity conditions in the banking system loosened in 2019 compared to 2018. This was evidenced by the rise in excess reserves that averaged K4.3 billion per day in 2019 from K2.3 billion per day recorded in 2018. The increase in the liquidity during the review period was mainly on account of net government expenditure followed by net maturities of open market operations (OMO). Liquidity generally increased to an average of K11.5 billion per day in 2019 from K6.2 billion per day recorded in 2018. Notwithstanding, access on the Lombard Facility increased due to the uneven distribution of liquidity in 2019. The interbank market rate (IBR) closed the review year at 13.7 percent and was 20 basis points above the policy rate of 13.5 percent. In 2018, the IBR stood at 14.6 percent, which was 137 basis points below the prevailing policy rate. Table 6: Banking System Liquidity (K'bn) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Daily Average Total Reserves……………….. 56.5 73.3 58.9 67.6 84.7 78.1 Daily Average Required Reserves………….... 48.8 62.0 51.6 63.3 76.2 55.2 Daily Average Excess Reserves……………… 7.7 11.3 7.5 4.9 8.5 15.7 Daily Average Un-borrowed Excess Reserves.. 6.7 7.8 0.9 -1.9 2.3 4.3 Daily Average Inter-bank Borrowing………… 3.0 4.2 5.1 6.2 8.1 7.9 Daily Average Lombard Facility Access…….. 1.0 3.5 6.6 6.9 6.2 11.5 Inter-bank Market Rate (End Period)………… 23.6 18.7 25.3 14.9 14.6 13.7 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.7 Open Market Operations The Reserve Bank of Malawi pursued its open market operations to contain excess kwacha liquidity. Nonetheless, market operations were expansionary during 2019 as government operations injected a net of K427.6 billion into the banking system, of which K350.6 billion was injected through net government expenditure while K77.0 billion was injected through net maturity of government domestic debt securities. Further injections into the banking system totalling K208.2 billion were on account of net 14 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 OMO. Net foreign exchange operations with the market partly countered the injections by withdrawing a net of K152.4 billion in 2019. Consequently, a net of K483.3 billion was injected into the banking system in 2019. Table 7: Open Market Operations (K'bn) Net operations supplying liquidity 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (+ = injection, - = withdrawal) Net Government Operations…… -149.7 55.1 113.3 183.9 -52.3 427.6 Government deficit excluding grants…………………………… 6.1 74.1 72.3 48.1 101.5 350.6 Revenue.…………………….... 465.9 590.4 806.4 864.3 1,019.1 1,059.3 MRA……………………….. 431.0 529.2 670.5 808.3 937.6 999.3 Other, not including grants… 34.9 61.2 135.8 55.9 81.5 59.9 Expenditure...…………………. 472.0 664.5 878.7 912.3 1,120.6 1,409.3 Net Government Domestic Borrowing …………………..….. -155.8 -19.1 40.9 135.9 -153.8 77.0 Treasury Securities issuance..… 386.9 447.2 389.3 360.9 780.5 748.8 Treasury Securities maturity..… 231.2 428.1 430.2 496.9 626.7 825.8 Net Forex Operations.………….. 200.6 50.9 -33.1 28.2 19.5 -152.4 Sales………………………….... 75.1 109.7 344.6 409.7 671.2 192.9 Purchases……………………… 275.8 160.6 311.5 437.9 779.3 40.5 Net OMO………………………... 74.3 -91.9 -275.2 -43.6 388.5 208.2 Injections……..…………......... 447.9 1,032.7 2,485.2 3,241.3 2,368.0 2,784.1 RBM bill maturities………… 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Maturity of 3-YR RBM bond. 5.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Purchase of securities………. 28.5 3.9 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 Maturity of OMO T-bills…… 33.7 0.0 110.9 43.8 0.0 0.0 Discount window accommodation 252.0 829.6 1,633.9 1,737.9 1,365.9 2,396.9 Repo maturities…………….. 128.4 199.2 740.4 1,459.7 1,001.2 387.1 Withdrawals………….…….... 373.6 1,124.6 2,760.4 3,284.9 1,978.7 2,575.9 RBM bill issues……………. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Issue of Monetary Policy TBs 0.0 0.0 163.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Issue of RBM Bond………… 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sale of securities…………… 9.7 0.4 3.4 23.9 0.0 0.0 Maturing Discount window accommodation…………..… 252.3 828.7 1,748.9 1,810.6 1,368.4 2,389.6 Repos………………….….... 111.7 295.6 845.0 1,450.3 610.2 186.4 Net Operations……………...….. 125.3 14.1 -195.1 168.6 445.1 483.3 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 4.8 Capital Markets Trading activity at the Malawi Stock Exchange improved in 2019, compared to 2018. The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) registered a positive return on index of 4.4 percent in 2019 from 34.2 percent in 2018. Similarly, total market capitalization increased to K1,428.8 billion as at end-2019, from K1,284.7 billion in 2018. 15 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 4.8.1 Primary Share Market There was a listing of Icon Properties plc (ICON) on the primary equity market which brought the total number of listed companies to fourteen (14). On the primary market of the bond market, four (4) Treasury notes and two (2) corporate notes were also listed in the year under review. However, one Treasury note matured during the year bringing the number of outstanding debt instruments to fourteen (14) comprising nine (9) Treasury notes and five (5) corporate bonds with a total value of K270.3 billion. 4.8.2 Secondary Share Market The stock market registered an increase in volume and a decline in turnover of shares traded when compared to the preceding year. The increase in volume was partly due to the enhanced attractiveness of the stock market as an investment avenue following the preceding two years' positive returns in the wake of declining money market rates. A total of 1,393.8 million shares traded at a total consideration of K46.4 billion compared to 958.2 million shares at a total consideration of K48.7 billion in 2018. The decline in turnover despite an increase in number of shares traded was due to trades on low-value counters which accounted for a large proportion when compared to the previous year. The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) registered a positive return on index of 4.4 percent in 2019 from 34.2 percent in 2018. The index gained 1,268.7 points to close off at 30,252.2 points in 2019. The increase in MASI was due to an upward movement in the Domestic Share Index (DSI) despite a downward movement in the Foreign Share Index (FSI). A rise in share prices on National Bank of Malawi plc, MPICO plc, NBS Bank plc, Press Corporation plc, ICON Properties plc, NICO Holdings plc, Standard Bank Malawi plc and National Investment Trust plc local counters explained the upward movement in the DSI. The DSI therefore moved by 2,281.7 points to 23,599.8 points in 2019. The movement outweighed losses in share prices on Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Sunbird Tourism plc, TNM Malawi plc and Blantyre Hotels plc local counters. On the other hand, the FSI declined by 1,240.3 points to 4,024.9 points in the year under review due to a drop in the share prices on FMB Capital Holdings plc and Old Mutual Limited, the two foreign counters. Total market capitalization increased and closed the year at K1,428.8 billion in 2019 from K1,284.7 billion in 2018. The increase in total market capitalization was due to the increase in share prices on the eight (8) domestic counters as well as the listing of Icon Properties plc. There was no trading on the debt market. 16 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 5.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF MONETARY POLICY DURING THE YEAR 2019 5.1 Objectives of Monetary Policy in 2019 In 2019 monetary policy had two-pronged objectives. First, was to preserve inflation in single digit and steer it towards the medium-term objective of 5.0 percent. Second, was to ensure that the value of the kwacha is relatively stable. These objectives were largely achieved. Headline inflation averaged 9.4 percent in 2019 compared to 9.2 percent in 2018. The Malawi kwacha traded at K738.87 per dollar as at end 2019 from K733.69 per dollar in 2018. 5.2 Monetary policy decisions in 2019 Monetary policy decisions affect the economy with a lag of approximately one to two years. Because headline inflation numbers are sometimes distorted by temporary shocks such as sharp movements in food prices, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) aims to look through these shocks, and focus on the underlying inflation trends. The MPC met four times in 2019 to deliberate and review domestic and international macroeconomic developments and decide on appropriate monetary policy stance for the economy. The meetings were held on 29th to 30th January, 2nd to 3rd May, 25th to 26th July and 29th to 30th October 2019. In the first half of the year, the MPC loosened monetary policy in line with reduced inflationary pressures and favourable outlook. At the first meeting, the MPC reduced the Policy rate by 150 basis points from percent to 14.5 percent; the Lombard rate from 200 basis points to 40 basis points above the Policy rate; the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) on foreign currency deposits by 375 basis points from percent to 3.75 percent; and the LRR on local currency deposits by 250 basis points from 7.5 percent to 5.0 percent. In arriving at these decision, the Committee observed that risks to inflation experienced in 2018 were dissipating and that the macroeconomic outlook for 2019 seemed favourable. During the second meeting, it was observed that the positive macroeconomic outlook envisaged during the first MPC of 2019 prevailed. Thus, the MPC decided to reduce the Policy rate further by 100 basis points to 13.5 percent. The Committee, however, maintained the Lombard rate at 40 basis points above the Policy rate, the LRR on local currency deposits at 5.0 percent and the LRR on foreign currency deposits at 3.75 percent. In the second half of the year, the monetary policy stance remained unchanged. MPC observed that inflationary pressures had started to build in the second half of the year much earlier than anticipated. However, the pressures were deemed to be temporary as the food situation was anticipated to normalize at the onset of the next harvest season such that inflation was being projected to remain broadly stable and within the medium-term target range. Therefore, the MPC took a more cautious stance in the third and fourth meetings and decided to maintain the policy rate at 13.5 percent and the Lombard Rate at 40 basis points above the Policy rate. The Committee also maintained the LRR on local currency deposits at 5.0 percent and the LRR on foreign currency deposits at 3.75 percent. On balance, monetary policy stance as suggested by real monetary condition index (RMCI) remained tight throughout 2019 (Fig.1). The RMCI is calculated as the weighted average of the real interest rate gap and the real exchange rate gap, where both variables are defined as deviations from their trend values. The tight stance, was on account of the real exchange rate position. 17 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Figure 1: Monetary Policy Stance in 2019 Source: Reserve Bank of Malawi 5.3 Major Risks to Inflation in 2019 The economy faced a number of risks in the year which exerted pressure on both food and non-food prices. 5.3.1 Fuel Prices Global oil prices remained elevated in 2019. The international benchmark, Brent crude oil prices averaged US$64.09 per barrel, a slight decline from an average price of US$71.06 per barrel in 2018. Between April and October 2019, energy prices declined by 13 percent due to record-high US crude oil production, together with soft demand which outweighed the influence of supply shortfalls related to US sanctions on Iran, producer cuts by the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and strife in Venezuela and Libya. The September 14, 2019 attack on key oil refining facilities in Saudi Arabia threatened severe supply disruptions, causing crude oil prices to spike by more than 10 percent in the immediate aftermath. Prices subsequently retreated on reports of less damage than initially feared. Following this development, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) observed that Free-On-Board (FOB) prices increased by 16.1 percent, 11.6 percent and 6.1 percent for petrol, diesel and paraffin in September 2019 compared to prices obtained in December 2018 that were used to calculate the ruling pump prices. Thus, MERA decided to revised petrol and diesel prices upwards by 7.14 percent and 5.72 percent respectively, effective November 2019. This exerted pressure on non-food inflation. 5.3.2 Agricultural Output The 2018/2019 agriculture growing season was affected by cyclone Idai-induced flooding that impacted most parts of the southern region. However, crop estimates indicated an increase in production levels of most major crops in the 2018/2019 season across the country. Maize production estimates indicated a percent increase to 3.4 million metric tonnes from 2.7 million metric tonnes produced in 2017/2018 agricultural season. It was also projected that the floods only affected 6.0 percent of total land allocated to maize production such that the agriculture sector was projected to grow by 3.9 percent in 2019 from percent in 2018. Despite the reported surplus of maize stock in the country, upward pressures on maize prices were experienced from June 2019. This was compounded by increased demand for maize by big traders to stockpile and resell at higher prices in the subsequent months. As a result, food inflation rose to 19.3 percent in December 2019, its highest level in 2 years. Consequently, food inflation averaged percent in 2019 from an average of 9.8 percent in 2018. 18 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 5.4 Fiscal Position Government resource mobilisation was a challenge in the year as tax revenues generally underperformed. This was partly due to the political impasse following the May 2019 general elections. The countrywide demonstrations in the aftermath of the elections disrupted most businesses in the country and affected their revenue generation. Meanwhile, government expenditures, which were predominantly statutory, remained high in the year. This resulted into a build-up of government domestic borrowing and contributed to the pick-up in money supply, hence exerting pressure on non-food inflation. 5.5 Monetary Policy Assessment The average inflation projection for 2019 was 9.2 percent. The projection was based on continued tight monetary policy stance and expected improvement in food supply. The outcome for 2019 was 9.4 percent which was 0.2 percentage points above the Bank's 2019 inflation projection. This was due to rising food prices, as traders speculated on maize availability following the cyclone Idai-induced flooding. However, the effect of elevated food inflation during the second half of 2019 was subdued by the low non-food inflation which averaged 5.4 percent in 2019 from 9.0 percent in 2018, following tight monetary conditions. Furthermore, annual average private sector credit growth was at 15.5 percent in 2019 compared to 5.3 percent in 2018. The expansion in private sector credit was supported by lower interest and inflation rates as well as continued stability of the exchange rate. The kwacha remained relatively stable in 2019 as it traded at K738.87 per dollar as at end 2019 compared K733.69 per dollar in 2018. 19 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 6.0 OPERATIONS AND PERFOMANCE OF THE RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI 6.1 Staffing and Staff Complement The Bank had a total workforce of 786 in 2019 that comprised 480 males and 306 females, compared to 788 in 2018 that constituted 480 males and 308 females. A total of 20 employees were recruited in 2019 compared to 37 employees in 2018. However, 22 employees exited the Bank during the year compared to 30 employees in 2018, and this was due to a number of reasons including deaths, expiry of contracts, retirement, resignations and termination. 6.2 Capacity Building In order to ensure that members of staff have requisite knowledge, capabilities and skills to carry out the Bank's mandate professionally and efficiently, the Bank continued its commitment to staff development, in terms of both short as well as long-term training. In 2019, the Bank trained a total of 643 members of staff under various training categories. Out of the total number of trained staff, 361 were male and 276 were female, representing 58 percent and 42 percent of the total number of staff trained, respectively. With regard to short term training, the Bank trained 261 members of staff through 90 short-term courses. In addition, the Bank conducted eleven in-house courses which attracted a total of 238 participants. The Bank continued with the Managers Leadership Programme under the facilitation of Redpoint Consulting of South Africa for the third cohort of 19 managers and Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) for the last cohort of 26 managers. The third cohort comprising 19 managers graduated in March 2019. The last cohort which is being facilitated by MIM was launched in December 2019 and will run for seven months. The Bank participates in Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute for Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) Fellowship Programme and during the year under review, only one member of staff participated in the programme. The Bank is also a member of the Reserves Advisory Management Programme (RAMP). The RAMP is an initiative by World Bank Treasury aimed at, among others, building capacity for official sector investment managers. This training helps countries to efficiently manage foreign currency and other investment portfolios to international best practice. During the period under review, four members of staff participated in RAMP activities. On long-term training, twelve members of staff who were pursuing postgraduate studies under the Bank's and self-initiated scholarships both locally and abroad, returned to the Bank having successfully completed their studies. In addition, the Bank awarded scholarships to fourteen members of staff to pursue Master's Degree programmes in various disciplines and two members of staff to pursue PhD studies in various disciplines in UK and USA. Furthermore, the Bank granted paid study leave to six members of staff who secured private postgraduate scholarship to pursue master's and PhD programmes. 20 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 7.0 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 7.1 Directors' Report and Statement of Their Responsibilities For the year ended 31 December 2019 7.1.1 Introduction The directors present the Reserve Bank of Malawi (the "Bank'') consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. This report addresses the performance of the Bank and its subsidiary (Export Development Fund Limited) (the "Group") during the year under review. These consolidated and separate annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis taking cognisance of the unique aspects relating to some of the Bank's functions as stipulated under the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), as well as the Bank's relationship with the Government of Malawi. The consolidated and separate annual financial statements have been prepared by directors in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) and the requirements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi). They include full and responsible disclosures and are based on appropriate accounting policies which have been applied consistently and which are supported by reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates. The integrity and objectivity of the information in these annual financial statements are director's responsibility. Directors are responsible for ensuring that all information in this report is consistent with the annual financial statements. These consolidated and separate annual financial statements have been audited by the Bank's independent auditors, Grant Thornton (Malawi) and Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo, Grant Thornton Inc. (South Africa), who were given unrestricted access to all financial records and related data, including minutes of the meetings of the Board and the Board Audit Committee. 7.1.2 Nature of Business The Reserve Bank of Malawi is the Central Bank of the Republic of Malawi, created and regulated by the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi) and as per section 4 of the Act the primary objectives of the Bank are to maintain price and financial stability. 7.1.3 Export Development Fund Limited (EDF) The Export Development Fund (EDF) Limited was set up by the Malawi Government through the Reserve Bank of Malawi with its major objective being to ensure that Malawi's vast export potential and business opportunities are exploited in order to generate the much needed foreign exchange for the country. In pursuance of this major objective, EDF: serves as a pool of financial resources for export diversification and growth;

offers insurance to exporters against payment risks;

refinances participating financial institutions;

provides guidance in export-related activities;

export-related activities; encourages production and value addition for exports;

generates foreign exchange; and

provides guarantees and financial services and products to persons involved in export trade. EDF Limited was registered as a limited liability company on the 6th of February 2012 with an initial share capital of K500 million (Five Hundred Million Kwacha) divided into 500 million shares of K1.00 (One Kwacha) each. In the years, the Bank has issued additional capital of 8,200 million shares of K1 each 21 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 7.0 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 7.1 Directors' Report and Statement of Their Responsibilities (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 bringing the total share capital to K 8,700 million, representing 100% holding of shares by the company. 7.1.4 Compliance with the Requirements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act (Cap. 44:02 of The Laws of Malawi) Government borrowing from the Reserve Bank of Malawi is guided by section 39 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), which stipulates that the total amount of advances including overdrafts outstanding at any time made by the Bank under this section may not exceed 10% (2018: 10%) of the average inflation adjusted annual domestic revenue of the Government for the past three financial years. As at 31 December 2019, the outstanding Advances to Government did not exceed the legal limit. In order for Government to remain within the legal borrowing limit, Reserve Bank of Malawi monitors the Government's financial position on a daily basis and reports accordingly. Detailed statistics and reports are produced and sent daily to Government. The reports contain information on revenue collected, expenditure incurred, overall net position, financing, current and outstanding net position of Advances to Malawi Government, among others. 7.1.5 Board of Directors The following directors served on the Board: Name Position Period Dr. Dalitso Kabambe Dr. Grant Kabango Dr. Ben Botolo Mr Cliff Chiunda Dr. Martin Phangaphanga Mr Pius Mulipa Mrs Maria Msiska Mr Aleksandr Alain Kalanda Governor & Chairman Deputy Governor Secretary to the Treasury - Ex Officio member Secretary to the Treasury - Ex Officio member Member Member Member Member Full Year Full Year Up to 21st January 2019 From 21st January 2019 Full Year Full Year Full Year From 23rd March 2019 7.1.6 Financial Position The consolidated and separate statements of financial position are presented on pages 27 and 28. Total assets of the Group increased by K40,113 million during the year. Significant increases were in treasury notes (K113,271 million), balances with foreign banks (K83,370 million) and cash and cash equivalent (K18,202 million). The increases were offset by decreases in treasury bills (K107,906 million), advances to government (K70,398 million) and foreign bond (K21,879 million). Significant increases in the liabilities were recorded in other liabilities (K70,228 million) and notes and coins in circulation (K22,191. The increases were offset by decreases in other deposits (K62,881 million), government deposits (K30,403 million), Open Market Operations (K43,484 million) and bankers' deposits (K33,540 million). 22 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 7.0 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019 7.1 Directors' Report and Statement of Their Responsibilities (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 7.1.7 Interest in Contracts There were no contracts entered into during the year in which directors or officers of the Group had interests that significantly affected the affairs or business of the Group. 7.1.8 Going Concern The directors have made an assessment and concluded that the Group will be able to continue as a going concern and it is appropriate to prepare the consolidated and separate financial statements on a going concern basis. 7.1.9 The Role of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors ("the Board") is responsible for ensuring that management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal controls and exercises this responsibility through the Board Audit Committee ("the Committee"). The Committee is therefore qualified to review the consolidated and separate financial statements and to recommend their approval by the Board. The Committee is mandated by its Charter to meet management and the internal and external auditors. The Committee evaluates the independence of the external auditors and reviews all services provided by them. The Committee has a duty to review the adoption of, and changes in accounting principles and procedures that have a material effect on the consolidated and separate financial statements and to review and assess key management proposals including risk management issues and make recommendations on the same for approval. The Board considers and where necessary, approves the Committee's recommendations. The consolidated and separate financial statements on pages 27 to 138 were approved by the Board on 20th March 2020and are signed on its behalf by: _________________________ ___________________________ Dalitso Kabambe (PhD) Ms. Maria Msiska Governor & Chairman of the Board Chairperson, Board Audit Committee 23 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Independent Auditors' Report To The Shareholder of the Reserve Bank of Malawi We have audited the consolidated and separate financial statements of Reserve Bank of Malawi (the Group and Bank) set out on pages 27 to 138, which comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2019, and the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared, in all material respects in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi). We conducted our audit in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and Bank in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountant's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA code. We believe the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Other Information The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Directors' Report and Statement of Directors' Responsibilities. Other information does not include the consolidated and separate financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated and separate financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated and separate financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Directors' Responsibility for the Annual Financial Statements The directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in the manner required by the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi) and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated and separate financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's and Bank's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group and/or the Bank or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. 24 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Independent Auditors' Report (Continued) Directors' Responsibility for the Annual Financial Statements (Continued) Auditors' Responsibility for the audit of the consolidated and separate annual financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated and separate financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated and separate financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's and Bank's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and Bank's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated and separate financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and/or Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated and separate financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated and separate financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated and separate financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. 25 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 Independent Auditors' Report (Continued) Auditors' Responsibility for the audit of the consolidated and separate annual financial statements (Continued) ________________________________ ________________________________ GRANT THORNTON SNG GRANT THORNTON Inc ________________________________ ________________________________ Gordon Tembo Agnes Gire Chartered Accountant (Malawi) Chartered Accountant (SA) Partner Registered Auditor Director Lilongwe, Malawi Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa Date 2020 Date 2020 26 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Note K'm K'm K'm K'm Foreign Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 1,386 1,386 2,565 2,565 Balances with foreign banks 8 553,704 553,704 470,334 470,334 Balances with International Monetary Fund 9 140,585 140,585 149,362 149,362 Equity Investments 10 10,194 7,291 1,125 - Foreign Bonds-Treasury notes 11 36,532 36,532 58,411 58,411 Gold reserves 12 14,263 14,263 11,841 11,841 Total Foreign Assets 756,664 753,761 693,638 692,513 Domestic Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 23,392 14,218 4,011 1,354 Advances to Malawi Government 13 - - 70,398 70,398 Loans and Advances to Customers 14 22,292 - 11,687 - Other assets 15 44,492 35,568 34,592 31,348 Investments in Malawi Government: - treasury notes 16(a) 482,858 482,858 369,587 369,587 - treasury bills 16(b) 959 959 108,865 108,865 Investment in Export Development Fund 17 - 8,700 - 3,700 Investment in National Integrated Technologies Limited 10 24 24 57 57 Property and equipment 18 98,862 98,334 97,110 96,960 Intangible assets 19 4,552 4,352 4,037 4,037 Total Domestic Assets 677,431 645,013 700,344 686,306 TOTAL ASSETS 1,434,095 1,398,774 1,393,982 1,378,819 27 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Foreign Liabilities Government deposits 20 124,390 124,390 109,398 109,398 Other deposits 21 45,041 74,356 107,922 107,922 Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 22 68,342 68,342 68,297 68,297 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund 23 321,383 321,383 306,264 306,264 Other liabilities 24a 62,942 - 15,987 - Total Foreign Liabilities 622,098 588,471 607,868 591,881 Domestic Liabilities Notes and coins in circulation 25 252,041 252,041 229,850 229,850 Government deposits 20 63,113 63,113 108,508 108,508 Bankers' deposits 26 26,050 26,050 59,590 59,590 Other liabilities 24b 31,217 50,684 7,944 7,434 Open market operations (OMO) instruments 27 168,597 168,597 212,081 213,756 Pensionable gratuity 28 - - 6,409 6,409 Lease Liability 29 69 69 - - Total Domestic Liabilities 541,087 560,554 624,382 625,547 Equity Attributable to Parent Capital 30.1 19,484 19,484 19,484 19,484 General reserve fund 30.2 44,668 44,668 29,674 29,674 Special account 30.3 85,213 85,213 75,458 75,458 Revaluation reserve 30.4 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 Fair value reserve on Assets at Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income 30.5 39,065 39,065 (24,544) (24,544) Retained earnings 18,258 - (784) - Capital reserve 30.6 2,903 - 1,125 - Total Equity Attribute to Parent 270,910 249,749 161,732 161,391 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,434,095 1,398,774 1,393,982 1,378,819 The consolidated and separate annual financial statements from pages 27 to 138 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20th March 2020and were signed on its behalf by: __________________________________________ ________________________________________ Dalitso Kabambe (PhD) Ms. Maria Msiska Governor & Chairman of the Board Chairperson, Board Audit Committee 28 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Interest income from fair value items Interest income Interest expense Net interest income 31 Fee and commission income 32 Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission income Impairment reversal Other income 33 Total other income Total income Personnel expenses 43 Operating expenses 44 Depreciation and amortization Impairment loss Profit for the year before foreign exchange revaluations Foreign exchange revaluations Net (loss) / gain on revaluation of IMF facilities 34 Net gain on revaluation of other foreign exchange balances 34 Profit for the year Other comprehensive income Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation of property Re-measurement of pensionable gratuity benefit 28 Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Net gain/(loss) on revaluation of gold holdings Net gain on revaluation of investment in Norsad Fair value reserve on assets at Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income Net change in fair value Total other comprehensive income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 K'm K'm K'm K'm 127,660 127,660 102,809 102,809 20,808 18,486 18,065 16,959 (23,210) (21,356) (62,587) (61,856) 125,258 124,790 58,287 57,912 1,728 962 1,015 1,015 (541) (541) (247) (247) 1,187 421 768 768 47 38 - - 4,958 871 1,841 496 5,005 909 1,841 496 131,450 126,120 60,896 59,176 (43,659) (42,690) (25,429) (24,717) (33,319) (48,159) (27,369) (28,691) (4,059) (3,900) (3,477) (3,427) - - - (105) 50,413 31,371 4,621 2,236 (961) (961) 3,614 3,614 8,293 8,293 11,213 11,213 57,745 38,703 19,448 17,063 - - 26,667 26,667 - - (640) (640) - - 26,027 26,027 (77) (77) 2,423 2,423 1,778 - - - 63,609 63,609 2,086 2,086 67,810 66,032 2,009 2,009 67,810 66,032 28,036 28,036 125,555 104,735 47,484 45,099 29 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2019 Fair Gold General value Revaluation Special revaluation Capital Retained Total Consolidated Note Capital reserve reserve reserve account reserve reserve earnings equity K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Balance as at 1 January 2019 19,484 29,674 (24,544) 61,319 75,458 - 1,125 (784) 161,732 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - - 57,745 57,745 Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of IMF facilities 30.3 - - - - (961) - - 961 - Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of other foreign exchange balances 30.3 - - - - 8,293 - - (8,293) - Other comprehensive income Revaluation of gold holdings 30.3 - - - - - 2,423 - - 2,423 Revaluation of Property 30.4 - - - - - - - - - Revaluation of investment in Norsad Finance Limited 30.6 - - - - - - 1,778 - 1,778 Fair value reserve on assets at Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income Net change in fair value 30.5 - - 63,609 - - - - - 63,609 Re-measurement of Pensionable Gratuity benefit - - - - - - - - - Total other comprehensive income - - 63,609 - - 2,423 1,778 - 67,810 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 63,609 - 7,332 2,423 1,778 50,413 125,555 Transactions with owners of the Group Contributions and distributions Transfer to general reserve fund 30.2 - 14,994 - - - - - (14,994) - Transfer to special account 30.3 - - - - 2,423 (2,423) - - - Appropriation due to Malawi Government - - - - - - - (16,377) (16,377) Total contributions and distributions - 14,994 - - 2,423 (2,423) - (31,371) (16,377) Balance as at 31 December 2019 19,484 44,668 39,065 61,319 85,213 - 2,903 18,258 270,910 30 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2019 Fair Gold General value Revaluation Special revaluation Capital Consolidated Note Capital reserve reserve reserve account reserve reserve K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Balance as at 1 January 2018 19,484 28,078 (26,670) 34,652 60,708 - 2,380 Adjustment from the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 - - 40 - - - (1,255) Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018 19,484 28,078 (26,630) 34,652 60,708 - 1,125 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - - Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of IMF facilities 30.3 - - - - 3,614 - - Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of other foreign exchange balances 30.3 - - - - 11,213 - - Other comprehensive income Revaluation of gold holdings 30.3 - - - - - (77) - Revaluation of Property 30.4 - - - 26,667 - - - Fair value reserve on assets at Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income Net change in fair value 30.5 - - 2,086 - - - - Net amount reclassified to profit or loss - - - - - - - Re-measurement of Pensionable Gratuity benefit - - - - - - - Total other comprehensive income - - 2,086 26,667 - (77) - Total comprehensive income for the year - - 2,086 26,667 14,827 (77) - Transactions with owners of the Group Contributions and distributions Transfer to general reserve fund 30.2 - 1,596 - - - - - Transfer to special account 30.3 - - - - (77) 77 - Total contributions and distributions - 1,596 - - (77) 77 - Balance as at 31 December 2018 19,484 29,674 (24,544) 61,319 75,458 - 1,125 Retained Total earnings equity K'm K'm (1,722) 116,910 (1,447) (2,662) (3,169) 114,248 19,448 19,448 (3,614)- (11,213)- (77)

26,667

2,086

- (640) 28,036

3,981 47,484 (1,596) - - - (1,596) - 161,732 31 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Fair Gold General value Revaluation Special revaluation Retained Total Separate Note Capital reserve reserve reserve account reserve earnings equity K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Balance as at 1 January 2019 19,484 29,674 (24,544) 61,319 75,458 - - 161,391 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - 38,703 38,703 Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of IMF facilities 30.3 - - - - (961) - 961 - Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of other foreign exchange balances 30.3 - - - - 8,293 - (8,293) - Other comprehensive income Revaluation of gold holdings 30.3 - - - - - 2,423 - 2,423 Fair value reserve on Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income Net change in fair value 30.5 - - 63,609 - - - - 63,609 Total other comprehensive income - - 63,609 - - 2,423 - 66,032 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 63,609 - 7,332 2,423 31,371 104,735 Transactions with owners of the Group Contributions and distributions Transfer to general reserve fund 30.2 - 14,994 - - - - (14,994) - Transfer to special account 30.3 - - - - 2,423 (2,423) - - Appropriation due to Malawi Government - - - - - - (16,377) (16,377) Total contributions and distributions - 14,994 - - 2,423 (2,423) (31,371) (16,377) Balance as at 31 December 2019 19,484 44,668 39,065 61,319 85,213 - - 249,749 32 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Separate Fair Gold General value Revaluation Special revaluation Retained Total Note Capital reserve reserve reserve account reserve earnings equity K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Balance as at 1 January 2018 19,484 28,078 (26,670) 34,652 60,708 - - 116,252 Adjustment from the adoption of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 - - 40 - - - - 40 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018 19,484 28,078 (26,630) 34,652 60,708 - - 116,292 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - - - - 17,063 17,063 Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of IMF facilities 30.3 - - - - 3,614 - (3,614) - Statutory transfer of gain on revaluation of other foreign exchange balances 30.3 - - - - 11,213 - (11,213) - Other comprehensive income Revaluation of gold holdings 30.3 - - - - - (77) - (77) Revaluation of Property 30.4 - - - 26,667 - - - 26,667 Fair value reserve on assets at Fair value Through Other Comprehensive Income Net change in fair value 30.5 - - 2,086 - - - - 2,086 Re-measurement of Pensionable Gratuity benefit - - - - - - (640) (640) Total other comprehensive income - - 2,086 26,667 - (77) (640) 28,036 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 2,086 26,667 14,827 (77) 1,596 45,099 Transactions with owners of the Bank Contributions and distributions Transfer to General Reserve Fund 30.2 - 1,596 - - - - (1,596) - Transfer to special account 30.3 - - - - (77) 77 - - Total contributions and distributions - 1,596 - - (77) 77 (1,596) - Balance as at 31 December 2018 19,484 29,674 (24,544) 61,319 75,458 - - 161,391 33 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note Cash flows from operating activities Interest receipts 31 Fees and commission receipts 32 Interest payments 31 Fees and commission payments Cash payments to employees and suppliers 43&44 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) / decrease in operating assets: Securities held for regulatory or monetary control purposes 16 Other short-term negotiable securities/assets 15 Holding of special drawing rights 9 Advances to Malawi Government 13 Securities held for foreign reserve management purposes 11 (Decrease)/increase in operating liabilities: Deposits from customers 20&26 Other liabilities 24 Net cash from other operating activities 33 Deposits held for regulatory or monetary control purposes 33 Notes and coins in circulation 25 Net cash flow used in operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets 18&19 Purchase of short-term Investments 8 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment Net cash flow used in investing activities Cash flow from financing activities 40 Appropriation paid to Malawi Government 26 Equity Investments 10 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 24 Net cash inflow from / (used in) financing activities Net increase in liquid assets Liquid assets at the beginning of the year Foreign exchange loss on IMF facilities balances 34 Foreign exchange gain on other foreign exchange balances 34 Liquid assets at the end of the year Liquid assets are composed of: Foreign Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 Balances with foreign banks 8 Reserve tranche Domestic Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 Total liquid assets 34 Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 K'm K'm K'm K'm 137,990 135,667 111,359 111,082 1,728 962 1,015 1,015 (17,974) (16,121) (54,012) (53,282) (541) (541) (247) (247) (75,900) (89,612) (51,330) (52,112) 45,303 30,355 6,785 6,456 68,722 68,722 77,985 77,985 (16,890) (7,246) (12,662) 3,199 3,504 3,504 (4,645) (4,645) 70,398 70,398 (26,731) (26,731) 21,879 21,879 (1,159) (1,159) (126,825) (97,509) 99,905 99,905 17,142 37,120 (17,703) (16,349) 4,625 530 838 113 (50,394) (50,394) (196,156) (196,156) 22,191 22,191 29,077 29,077 59,655 99,550 (44,466) (28,305) (6,527) (5,789) (6,061) (5,937) (214,204) (214,204) (74,145) (74,145) 3 - (1) (1) (220,728) (219,993) (80,207) (80,083) (16,371) (16,371) - - (7,291) (7,291) - - 64,772 17,625 19,715 7,496 41,110 (6,037) 19,715 7,496 (119,963) (126,480) (104,958) (100,892) 332,743 330,086 422,874 416,151 (961) (961) 3,614 3,614 8,293 8,293 11,213 11,213 7,332 7,332 14,827 14,827 220,112 210,938 332,743 330,086 1,386 1,386 2,565 2,565 192,891 192,891 323,724 323,724 2,443 2,443 2,443 2,443 23,392 14,218 4,011 1,354 220,112 210,938 332,743 330,086 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. General information The Reserve Bank of Malawi ("the Bank") is a Central Bank domiciled in Malawi. The Bank's registered office is at City Centre, P.O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. The main business of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, which is governed by the requirements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), is central banking and its related activities. The Bank's principal place of business is Plot Number Bwaila 1/16, Lilongwe, Malawi. The consolidated financial statements present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and its subsidiary, Export Development Fund Limited (collectively referred to as the "Group"). The separate financial statements present the separate financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (referred to as the Bank). When reference is made to the Group in the accounting policies, it should be interpreted as also referring to the Bank where the context requires, unless otherwise stated. Statement of compliance These consolidated and separate annual financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by IASB and the requirements of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi). Basis of preparation The consolidated and separate annual financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis, except for Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive and Profit or Loss Income investments, property and gold reserves, all of which have been measured at fair value. 2. Functional and presentation currency These consolidated and separate annual financial statements are presented in Malawi Kwacha, which is the Group's functional currency. All amounts have been rounded to the nearest million. 3. New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations All accounting standards and amendments that became effective in the current year were assessed and have no significant impact on the annual financial statements. 3.1 New and amended standards adopted by the group IFRS 16 'Leases' replaces IAS 17 'Leases' along with three Interpretations (IFRIC 4 'Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease', SIC 15 'Operating Leases- Incentives' and SIC 27 'Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease'). The adoption of this new Standard has resulted in the Group recognising a right-of-use asset and related lease liability in connection with all former operating leases except for those identified as low-value or having a remaining lease term of less than 12 months from the date of initial application. The new Standard has been applied using the modified retrospective approach, with the cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 being recognised in equity as an adjustment to the opening 35 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 3. New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations (continued) 3.1 New and amended standards adopted by the group balance of retained earnings for the current period. Prior periods have not been restated. The impact of the adoption of the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 29. The other standards did not have any impact on the group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments. New or amended Summary of the requirements and possible impact on Group standards IFRS 16 IFRS 16 introduces a single lessee accounting model and requires a lessee to recognise assets and Lease liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. A lessee is required to recognise a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying leased asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. A lessee measures right of use assets similarly to other non-financial assets (such as property, plant and equipment) and lease liabilities similarly to other financial liabilities. As a consequence, a lessee recognises depreciation of the right-of-use asset and interest on the lease liability, and also classifies cash repayments of the lease liability into a principal portion and an interest portion and are presented as such in the statement of cash flows. IFRS 16 contains expanded disclosure requirements for lessees and substantially carries forward the lessor accounting requirements in IAS 17. Accordingly, a lessor continues to classify its leases as operating leases or finance leases, and to account for those two types of leases differently. IFRS 16 also requires enhanced disclosures to be provided by lessors that will improve information disclosed about a lessor's risk exposure, particularly to residual value risk. IFRS 16 supersedes the following Standards and Interpretations: IAS 17 Leases; IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease; SIC-15 Operating Leases-Incentives; and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The Group did an impact assessment of the standard and noted that the core principle of this standard is that the lessee and lessor should recognise all rights and obligations arising from leasing arrangements on balance sheet. The most significant change pertaining to the accounting treatment of operating leases is from the lessees' perspective. IFRS 16 eliminates the classification of leases as either operating leases or finance leases as was required by IAS 17 and introduces a single lessee accounting model, where a right of use asset together with a liability for the future payments is to be recognised for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value. The lessor accounting requirements in IAS 17 has not changed substantially in terms of this standard as a result a lessor continues to classify its leases as operating leases or finance leases and accounts for these as is currently done in terms of IAS 17. In addition, the standard requires a lessor to provide enhanced disclosures about its leasing activities and in particular about its exposure to residual value risk and how it is managed. IFRS 16 is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019 with early adoption permitted. The Group leased a car park for a period of one-year renewable annually and currently the Bank is constructing its own car park for a period of three years. In this regard, the Bank intends to lease the asset for same period. Prior periods have not been restated. The impact of the adoption of the new accounting policies are disclosed in note 29. 36 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 3. New accounting standards, amendments and interpretations (continued) 3.2 Standards and Interpretations in issue, not yet effective The Group has not applied the following new and revised accounting standards and interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective: Effective for Annual Period beginning on or Standard New and Amended Standard: after IAS 8 Accounting Disclosure Initiative: The amendments clarify and align the 1st January 2020 Policies, Changes in definition of 'material' and provide guidance to help improve Accounting consistency in the application of that concept whenever it is Estimates and used in IFRS Standards. Errors IFRS 17 Insurance IFRS 17 establishes the principles for the recognition, 1 January 2021 Contracts measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts within the scope of the standard. The objective of IFRS 17 is to ensure that an entity provides relevant information that faithfully represents those contracts. This information gives a basis for users of financial statements to assess the effect that insurance contracts have on the entity's financial position, financial performance and cash flows. IAS 1 Presentation Disclosure Initiative: The amendments clarify and align the 1st January 2020 definition of 'material' and provide guidance to help improve of Financial consistency in the application of that concept whenever it is Statements used in IFRS Standards. 4. Significant accounting policies 4.1 Basis of consolidation The consolidated and separate annual financial statements comprise the Bank and its subsidiary, Export Development Fund (EDF) Limited. Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method as at the acquisition date - i.e. when control is transferred to the Group. The consideration transferred in the acquisition is generally measured at fair value, as are the identifiable net assets acquired. Any goodwill that arises is tested annually for impairment. Any gain on a bargain purchase is recognised in profit or loss immediately. Transaction costs are expensed as incurred, except if they are related to the issue of debt or equity securities. The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. 37 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.1 Basis of consolidation (continued) Any contingent consideration payable is measured at fair value at the acquisition date. If the contingent consideration is classified as equity, then it is not re-measured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. Subsidiaries 'Subsidiaries' are investees controlled by the Group. The Group 'controls' an investee if it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date when control ceases. Investment in subsidiaries is stated at cost less any impairment in the Bank's separate financial statements. Loss of control When the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, and any related non-controlling interest and other components of equity. Any resulting gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss. Any interest retained in the former subsidiary is measured at fair value when control is lost. Transactions eliminated on consolidation Inter-group balances and transactions and unrealised income and expenses arising from inter-group transactions are eliminated in preparing the Group annual financial statements. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. Certain transactions entered into on behalf of the Government of Malawi and assets and liabilities arising out of these transactions are not reflected in the annual financial statements since the Group only acts as an agent as per Section 41 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap 44.02 of the Laws of Malawi) in such transactions. 4.3 Property, plant and equipment Land and buildings Land and buildings are held for use in the production or supply of goods and services or for administrative purposes. Office and residential properties are depreciated on a straight-line basis at rates between 1% and 3.23% per annum. Land is not depreciated. Their residual values, depreciation methods and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, annually. Recognition and measurement Land and buildings are initially measured at cost. Cost includes expenditure directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and working condition for its intended use. Subsequent to initial measurement, land is recognised at its revalued amount being the fair value at the date of the revaluation less subsequent accumulated impairment losses whilst buildings are measured at their 38 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.3 Property, plant and equipment (Continued) revalued amounts being the fair value at the date of the revaluation less any subsequent accumulated depreciation and subsequent accumulated impairment losses. The Group obtains an independent valuation of properties every 3 years, but also revalues its land and buildings with sufficient regularity when there is objective evidence from impairment indicators that property may have suffered impairment loss, to ensure that the carrying amounts do not differ materially from those that would be determined using fair values at each reporting period. Surpluses on revaluation are recognised in other comprehensive income, except to the extent that surplus reverses a previous revaluation deficit recognised in profit or loss, in which case the credit to that extent is recognised in profit or loss. Deficits on revaluation are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that the deficit relates to a prior revaluation in which case it is recognised in other comprehensive income. Computer equipment The computer equipments are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation, and any accumulated impairment losses. The expenditure is amortised over 3 to 5 years' period on a straight-line basis. Their residual values, depreciation methods and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, annually. Furniture and equipment These assets are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation, and any accumulated impairment losses on the reducing balance basis over the anticipated useful lives of the assets at the following annual rates: Office Furniture and Equipment 10% Domestic Furniture and Equipment 25% The assets' residual values, useful economic lives and depreciation methods are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, at every year-end. Plant and Equipment These assets are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation, and any accumulated impairment losses on the reducing balance basis over the anticipated useful lives of the assets at the following annual rates: Façade cleaning Equipment and Generators 10% Other Equipment 25% The assets' residual values, useful economic lives and depreciation methods are annually reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate annually. 39 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) Property, plant and equipment (Continued)

Motor vehicles

These assets are carried at cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Their residual values, depreciation methods and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, annually. Their useful lives are between 5 and 20 years using straight line method.

Depreciation

Depreciation is determined separately for each significant part of an item of property, plant and equipment, and is charged so as to write off the cost of the assets (other than land, valuable art and items under construction) to their residual value over their estimated useful life, using either straight- line or reducing balance method. Land and valuable art have indefinite useful lives and are not depreciated. Items under construction are not used and thus not depreciated. The depreciable amount of a revalued asset is based on its revalued amount.

Derecognition

Property and equipment are derecognised on disposal and when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal.

Gains and losses on disposal of assets

Gains and losses on disposal of property and equipment are determined by comparing proceeds less disposal costs with carrying amount; and are included in profit or loss. Intangible assets (computer software)

The Group's intangible assets include the value of computer software acquired in business. An intangible asset is recognised only when its cost can be measured reliably, and it is probable that the expected future economic benefits that are attributable to it will flow to the Group.

Intangible assets acquired separately

Intangible assets with a finite useful life that are acquired separately are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Amortisation is recognised on a straight-line basis over the asset's estimated useful life. The estimated useful life and amortisation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period. The estimated useful lives are between 3 and 6 years.

Internally generated intangible assets

Development expenditure on an internally generated intangible asset is capitalised only if the expenditure can be measured reliably, the product or process is technically and commercially feasible, future economic benefit are probable and the Group intends to and has sufficient resources to complete development and to use or sell the asset. Otherwise expenditure is recognised in profit or loss as it is incurred. 40 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) Intangible assets (computer software) (continued)

Internally generated intangible assets are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses.

Amortisation of computer software is calculated using the straight-line method to write down the cost of intangible assets to their residual values over a three-year period except for the Oracle general ledger and Automated Transfer System (ATS) and Central Securities Depository (CSD) software which are amortised over a period of six years. Impairment of non-financial assets

At each reporting date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its non-financial assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss.

For impairment testing, assets are grouped together into smaller groups of assets that generate cashflows from continuing use that is largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or Cash Generating Units (CGU). The recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or CGU for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted.

If the recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is estimated to be less than it's carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset or CGU is reduced to its recoverable amount. Impairment losses are recognised as an expense immediately, unless the relevant asset is land or buildings, other than investment property, carried at a revalued amount, in which case the impairment loss is treated as a revaluation decrease to the extent that a revaluation increase has been recognised.

If an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but only to the extent that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised as income immediately, unless the relevant asset is carried at a revalued amount, in which case the reversal of the impairment loss is treated as a revaluation increase to the extent that a revaluation decrease has been recognised. Gold

According to Section 56(2) of Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), the Group is required to hold Gold as part of its foreign reserves to back and stabilise the Malawi Kwacha currency. The value attributable to gold is determined by the prevailing market price of Gold as per Bloomberg financial data. Valuation gains or losses are included in other comprehensive 41 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) Gold (continued)

income for the year. Gold has characteristics of a financial instrument as such is classified under RBM act special financial instruments category and measured at fair value. Financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the Group's statement of financial position when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

Recognised financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities at FVTPL) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVTPL are recognised immediately in profit or loss.

If the transaction price differs from fair value at initial recognition, the Group will account for such difference as follows: If fair value is evidenced by a quoted price in an active market for an identical asset or liability or based on a valuation technique that uses only data from observable markets, then the difference is recognised in profit or loss on initial recognition (i.e. day 1 profit or loss);

In all other cases, the fair value will be adjusted to bring it in line with the transaction price (i.e. day 1 profit or loss will be deferred by including it in the initial carrying amount of the asset or liability). After initial recognition, the deferred gain or loss will be released to profit or loss on a rational basis, only to the extent that it arises from a change in a factor (including time) that market participants would take into account when pricing the asset or liability. 4.7.1 Financial assets All recognised financial assets that are within the scope of IFRS 9 are required to be subsequently measured at amortised cost or fair value based on the entity's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets. Specifically: Instruments that are held within a business model whose objective is to collect the contractual cash flows, and that have contractual cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding (SPPI), are subsequently measured at amortised cost;

Debt instruments that are held within a business model whose objective is both to collect the contractual cash flows and to sell the instruments, and that have contractual cash flows that are SPPI, are subsequently measured at FVTOCI;

All other instruments (e.g. instruments managed on a fair value basis or held for sale) and equity investments are subsequently measured at FVTPL. 42 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) However, the Group may make the following irrevocable election / designation at initial recognition of a financial asset on an asset-by-asset basis: The Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in fair value of an equity investment that is not held trading in OCI; and

The Group may irrevocably designate a debt instrument that meets the amortised cost or FVTOCI criteria as measured at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch (referred to as the fair value option). The Group assesses the classification and measurement of a financial asset based on the contractual cash flow characteristics of the asset and the Group's business model for managing the asset. For an asset to be classified and measured at amortised cost or at FVTOCI, its contractual terms should give rise to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal outstanding (SPPI). The Group considers all relevant information available when making the business model assessment. The Group takes into account all relevant evidence available such as: How the performance of the business model and the financial assets held within that business model are evaluated and reported to the entity's key management personnel;

The risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within that business model) and, in particular, the way in which those risks are managed; and

How managers of the business are compensated (e.g. whether the compensation is based on the fair value of the assets managed or on the contractual cash flows collected). At initial recognition of a financial asset, the Group determines whether newly recognised financial assets are part of an existing business model or whether they reflect the commencement of a new business model. The Group reassess its business models each reporting period to determine whether the business models have changed since the preceding period. For the current and prior reporting period the Group has not identified a change in its business models. Instruments at amortised cost or at FVTOCI When an instrument measured at FVTOCI is derecognised, the cumulative gain/loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to profit or loss. In contrast, for an equity investment designated as measured at FVTOCI, the cumulative gain/loss previously recognised in OCI is not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss but transferred within equity. Debt instruments that are subsequently measured at amortised cost or at FVTOCI are subject to impairment. On initial recognition, the Group made an irrevocable election (on an instrument-by-instrument basis) to designate investments in equity instruments as at FVTOCI. These are equity investment in Afreximbank, Norsad and Nitel. 43 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) Financial assets at FVTPL Financial assets at FVTPL are: assets with contractual cash flows that are not SPPI; or/and

assets that are held in a business model other than held to collect contractual cash flows or held to collect and sell; or

assets designated at FVTPL using the fair value option. These assets are measured at fair value, with any gains/losses arising on re-measurement recognized in profit or loss. Reclassifications If the business model under which the Group holds financial assets changes, the financial assets affected are reclassified. The classification and measurement requirements related to the new category and applies prospectively from the first day of the first reporting period following the change in business model that results in reclassifying the Group's financial assets. During the current financial year and previous accounting period there was no change in the business model under which the Group holds financial assets and therefore no reclassifications were made. Changes in contractual cash flows are considered under the accounting policy on Modification and derecognition of financial assets described below. Foreign exchange gains and losses The carrying amount of financial assets that are denominated in a foreign currency is determined in that foreign currency and translated at the spot rate at the end of each reporting period. Specifically: for financial assets measured at amortised cost exchange differences are recognised in profit or loss in the 'other income' line item;

For debt instruments measured at FVTOCI exchange differences on the amortised cost of the debt instrument are recognised in profit or loss in the 'other income' line item. Other exchange differences are recognised in OCI in the investments revaluation reserve;

For financial assets measured at FVTPL exchange differences are recognised in profit or loss either in 'net trading income', if the asset is held for trading, or in 'net income from other financial instruments at FVTPL' if otherwise held at FVTPL; and

For equity instruments measured at FVTOCI, exchange differences are recognised in OCI in the investments revaluation reserve.

The change is recognized in the statement of comprehensive income to comply with the requirement of IAS 21 "Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" and section 64(6) of

Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap 44:02 of Laws of Malawi) . (At the end of each financial year, they are posted are posted directly to a special reserve). 44 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) Impairment The Group recognises loss allowances for ECLs on the following financial instruments that are not measured at FVTPL: Loans and advances;

Debt investment securities;

Deposits at other institutions

Loan commitments issued;

No impairment loss is recognised on equity investments. ECLs are required to be measured through a loss allowance at an amount equal to: 12-month ECL, i.e. lifetime ECL that result from those default events on the financial instrument that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date, (referred to as Stage 1); or

ECL, i.e. lifetime ECL that result from those default events on the financial instrument that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date, (referred to as Stage 1); or Full lifetime ECL, i.e. lifetime ECL that result from all possible default events over the life of the financial instrument, (referred to as Stage 2 and Stage 3). A loss allowance for full lifetime ECL is required for a financial instrument if the credit risk on that financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. For all other financial instruments, ECLs are measured at an amount equal to the 12-month ECL. ECLs are a probability-weighted estimate of the present value of credit losses. These are measured as the present value of the difference between the cash flows due to the Group under the contract and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive arising from the weighting of multiple future economic scenarios, discounted at the asset's EIR. The Group measures ECL on an individual basis, or on a collective basis for portfolios of loans that share similar economic risk characteristics. The measurement of the loss allowance is based on the present value of the asset's expected cash flows using the asset's original EIR, regardless of whether it is measured on an individual basis or a collective basis. More information on measurement of ECLs is provided in note 6.4.2, including details on how instruments are grouped when they are assessed on a collective basis. Credit-impaired financial assets A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred. Credit-impaired financial assets are 45 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) referred to as Stage 3 assets. Evidence of credit-impairment includes observable data about the following events: significant financial difficulty of the borrower or issuer;

a breach of contract such as a default or past due event;

the disappearance of an active market for a security because of financial difficulties; or It may not be possible to identify a single discrete event instead, the combined effect of several events may have caused financial assets to become credit-impaired. The Group assesses whether debt instruments that are financial assets measured at amortised cost or FVTOCI are credit-impaired at each reporting date. To assess if sovereign and corporate debt instruments are credit impaired, the Group considers factors such as bond yields, credit ratings and the ability of the borrower to raise funding. A loan is considered credit-impaired when a concession is granted to the borrower due to a deterioration in the borrower's financial condition, unless there is evidence that as a result of granting the concession the risk of not receiving the contractual cash flows has reduced significantly and there are no other indicators of impairment. For financial assets where concessions are contemplated but not granted the asset is deemed credit impaired when there is observable evidence of credit- impairment including meeting the definition of default. The definition of credit impairment includes default, unlikeliness to pay indicators and a backstop if amounts are overdue for 90 days or more. Definition of default Critical to the determination of ECL is the definition of default. The definition of default is used in measuring the amount of ECL and in the determination of whether the loss allowance is based on 12- month or lifetime ECL, as default is a component of the probability of default (PD) which affects both the measurement of ECLs and the identification of a significant increase in credit risk: The Group considers the following as constituting an event of default:

The borrower is past due more than 90 days on any material credit obligation to the Group; or

The borrower is unlikely to pay its credit obligations to the Group in full. When assessing if the borrower is unlikely to pay its credit obligation, the Group takes into account both qualitative and quantitative indicators. Quantitative indicators, such as overdue status and non- payment on another obligation of the same counterparty are key inputs in this analysis. The Group uses a variety of sources of information to assess default which are either developed internally or obtained from external sources. 46 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) Significant increase in credit risk The Group monitors all financial assets to assess whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. If there has been a significant increase in credit risk the Group will measure the loss allowance based on lifetime rather than 12-month ECL. The quantitative information is a primary indicator of significant increase in credit risk and is based on the change in lifetime PD by comparing: the remaining lifetime PD at the reporting date; with

the remaining lifetime PD for this point in time that was estimated based on facts and circumstances at the time of initial recognition of the exposure. The PDs used are forward looking and the Group uses the same methodologies and data used to measure the loss allowance for ECL. The qualitative factors that indicate significant increase in credit risk are reflected in PD models on a timely basis. However, the Group still considers separately some qualitative factors to assess if credit risk has increased significantly. As a backstop when an asset becomes 30 days past due, the Group considers that a significant increase in credit risk has occurred and the asset is in stage 2 of the impairment model, i.e. the loss allowance is measured as the lifetime ECL. More information about significant increase in credit risk is provided in note 6.4.2. Modification and derecognition of financial assets A modification of a financial asset occurs when the contractual terms governing the cash flows of a financial asset are renegotiated or otherwise modified between initial recognition and maturity of the financial asset. A modification affects the amount and/or timing of the contractual cash flows either immediately or at a future date. In addition, the introduction or adjustment of existing covenants of an existing loan would constitute a modification even if these new or adjusted covenants do not yet affect the cash flows immediately but may affect the cash flows depending on whether the covenant is or is not met (e.g. a change to the increase in the interest rate that arises when covenants are breached). 47 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) When a financial asset is modified the Group assesses whether this modification results in derecognition. In accordance with the Group's policy a modification results in derecognition when it gives rise to substantially different terms. To determine if the modified terms are substantially different from the original contractual terms the Group considers the following: Qualitative factors, such as contractual cash flows after modification are no longer SPPI, change in currency or change of counterparty, the extent of change in interest rates, maturity, covenants. If these do not clearly indicate a substantial modification, then;

A quantitative assessment is performed to compare the present value of the remaining contractual cash flows under the original terms with the contractual cash flows under the revised terms, both amounts discounted at the original effective interest. If the difference in present value is greater than 10% the Group deems the arrangement is substantially different leading to derecognition. Modification and derecognition of financial assets (continued) In the case where the financial asset is derecognised the loss allowance for ECL is remeasured at the date of derecognition to determine the net carrying amount of the asset at that date. The difference between this revised carrying amount and the fair value of the new financial asset with the new terms will lead to a gain or loss on derecognition. The new financial asset will have a loss allowance measured based on 12-month ECL except in the rare occasions where the new loan is considered to be originated-credit impaired. This applies only in the case where the fair value of the new loan is recognised at a significant discount to its revised par amount because there remains a high risk of default which has not been reduced by the modification. The Group monitors credit risk of modified financial assets by evaluating qualitative and quantitative information, such as if the borrower is in past due status under the new terms. When the contractual terms of a financial asset are modified and the modification does not result in derecognition, the Group determines if the financial asset's credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition by comparing: the remaining lifetime PD estimated based on data at initial recognition and the original contractual terms; with; the remaining lifetime PD at the reporting date based on the modified terms. Where a modification does not lead to derecognition the Group calculates the modification gain/loss comparing the gross carrying amount before and after the modification (excluding the ECL allowance). Then the Group measures ECL for the modified asset, where the expected cash flows arising from the modified financial asset are included in calculating the expected cash shortfalls from the original asset. 48 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) The Group derecognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the asset's cash flows expire (including expiry arising from a modification with substantially different terms), or when the financial asset and substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset are transferred to another entity. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Group recognises its retained interest in the asset and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Group continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognises a collateralised borrowing for the proceeds received. On derecognition of a financial asset in its entirety, the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the sum of the consideration received and receivable and the cumulative gain/loss that had been recognised in OCI and accumulated in equity is recognised in profit or loss, with the exception of equity investment designated as measured at FVTOCI, where the cumulative gain/loss previously recognised in OCI is not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss. On derecognition of a financial asset other than in its entirety (e.g. when the Group retains an option to repurchase part of a transferred asset), the Group allocates the previous carrying amount of the financial asset between the part it continues to recognise under continuing involvement, and the part it no longer recognises on the basis of the relative fair values of those parts on the date of the transfer. The difference between the carrying amount allocated to the part that is no longer recognised and the sum of the consideration received for the part no longer recognised and any cumulative gain/loss allocated to it that had been recognised in OCI is recognised in profit or loss. A cumulative gain/loss that had been recognised in OCI is allocated between the part that continues to be recognised and the part that is no longer recognised on the basis of the relative fair values of those parts. This does not apply for equity investments designated as measured at FVTOCI, as the cumulative gain/loss previously recognised in OCI is not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss. Write-off Loans and debt securities are written off when the Group has no reasonable expectations of recovering the financial asset (either in its entirety or a portion of it). This is the case when the Group determines that the borrower does not have assets or sources of income that could generate sufficient cash flows to repay the amounts subject to the write-off. A write-off constitutes a derecognition event. The Group may apply enforcement activities to financial assets written off. Recoveries resulting from the Group's enforcement activities will result in impairment gains. Financial liabilities and equity Debt and equity instruments that are issued are classified as either financial liabilities or as equity in accordance with the substance of the contractual arrangement. A financial liability is a contractual 49 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.1 Financial assets (continued) obligation to deliver cash or another financial asset or to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another entity under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the Group or a contract that will or may be settled in the Group's own equity instruments and is a non-derivative contract for which the Group is or may be obliged to deliver a variable number of its own equity instruments, or a derivative contract over own equity that will or may be settled other than by the exchange of a fixed amount of cash (or another financial asset) for a fixed number of the Group's own equity instruments. Equity instruments An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of an entity after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Group are recognised at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs. 4.7.2 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities are classified as either financial liabilities 'at FVTPL' or Amortised cost'. Financial liabilities at FVTPL Financial liabilities are classified as at FVTPL when the financial liability is (i) held for trading, or (ii) it is designated as at FVTPL. A financial liability is classified as held for trading if: it has been incurred principally for the purpose of repurchasing it in the near term; or

on initial recognition it is part of a portfolio of identified financial instruments that the Group manages together and has a recent actual pattern of short-termprofit-taking; or

short-termprofit-taking; or it is a derivative that is not designated and effective as a hedging instrument. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are stated at fair value, with any gains/losses arising on remeasurement recognised in profit or loss to the extent that they are not part of a designated hedging relationship. The net gain/loss recognised in profit or loss incorporates any interest paid on the financial liability and is included in the 'net income from other financial instruments at FVTPL' line item in the profit or loss account. Other financial liabilities Other financial liabilities, including deposits and borrowings, are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs. Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method (EIR). 50 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.7 Financial instruments (continued) 4.7.2 Financial liabilities (continued) The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The EIR is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments through the expected life of the financial liability, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition. For details on EIR see the "net interest income section" above. Derecognition of financial liabilities The Group derecognises financial liabilities when, and only when, the Group's obligations are discharged, cancelled or have expired. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognised and the consideration paid and payable is recognised in profit or loss. When the Group exchanges with the existing lender one debt instrument into another one with substantially different terms, such exchange is accounted for as an extinguishment of the original financial liability and the recognition of a new financial liability. Similarly, the Group accounts for substantial modification of terms of an existing liability or part of it as an extinguishment of the original financial liability and the recognition of a new liability. It is assumed that the terms are substantially different if the discounted present value of the cash flows under the new terms, including any fees paid net of any fees received and discounted using the original effective rate is at least 10 per cent different from the discounted present value of the remaining cash flows of the original financial liability. 4.8 Foreign currency transactions Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency of the Group at the exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities in foreign currencies are translated to Malawi Kwacha at rates of exchange ruling at the reporting date. In compliance with Section 64 of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act and IAS 21 the results from any currency revaluation or fluctuation of the Malawi currency are recognized in the Bank's profit and loss account and at the end of each financial year are posted directly into a special account. Unrealised gains from currency fluctuation or revaluation are not be distributed, whilst realized gains may only be distributed under special circumstances specifically approved by the Board. Any losses arising from these revaluations are deducted from the special account, and if the special account balance is exhausted, are then covered by promissory notes of the Government on such terms and conditions as agreed upon between the Minister and the Bank. Foreign currency differences on translation for monetary items are generally recognised in profit or loss. Whereas a gain or loss on a non-monetary item measured at FVOCI are recognised directly in other comprehensive income. 51 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) Open Market Operations

In the course of its financial market operations, the Bank engages in repurchase agreements involving domestic currency securities. Securities sold and contracted under repurchase agreements are reported in the statements of financial position within the relevant investment portfolio. Cost of new notes and coins

The cost of new notes is charged to the profit or loss at the time of issue. The cost of new notes received but not issued is shown as part of other assets. The cost of new coins (issued and unissued) is charged to profit or loss at the time of purchase. Related party transactions

The Bank is owned by the Malawi Government and utilises the exemption from the full disclosure requirement in relation to related party transactions and outstanding balances with Government. Refer note 39 for a list of related parties and their balances. Interest income and expense

Interest income and expense for all interest-bearing financial instruments is recognised in profit or loss using the effective interest rate method. The effective interest rate method is the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash payments and receipts through the expected life of the financial asset or financial liability (or, where appropriate, a shorter period) to the carrying amount of the financial asset or financial liability. When calculating the effective interest rate, the Group estimates future cash flows considering all contractual terms of the financial instrument, but not future losses.

The calculation of the effective interest rate includes all fees paid or received, transaction costs and discounts or premiums are an integral part of the effective interest rate. Transaction cost are incremental costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition, issue or disposal of a financial asset or liability.

Interest income and expense presented in the statements of profit or loss include: Interest on financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortised cost, calculated on an effective interest basis;

Interest on fair value through other comprehensive income investments, calculated on an effective interest basis. Fee and commission income and expenses

Fee and commission income and expenses include account servicing fees, supervision fees, licensing and registration fees. These are recognised as the related services are performed. 52 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.14 Other income All other income not classified in the above categories are accommodated in the other income category, such income includes receipts from rental income, commodity revenue, arrangement fees and deferred income among others that vary on year to year basis. Retirement benefit costs

The Group contributes to a defined contribution retirement benefit fund for employees. However, management guarantees minimum monthly pension for retirees thereby rendering it a hybrid scheme in that a minimum monthly pension vests regardless of past contributions. Contributions are recognised as an expense when employees have rendered service entitling them to the contributions. The assets of the scheme are held by the Reserve Bank pension fund. The group operated a defined benefit plan in the form of pensionable gratuity benefit which was liquidated on 31 st December 2019. Provisions, contingent assets and contingent liabilities

Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event, it is probable that the Group will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.

The amount recognised as a provision is the best estimate of the consideration required to settle the present obligation at the reporting date, taking into account the risks and uncertainties surrounding the obligation. Where a provision is measured using the cash flows estimated to settle the present obligation, it's carrying amount is the present value of those cash flows.

When some or all of the economic benefits required to settle a provision are expected to be recovered from a third party, the receivable is recognised as an asset if it is virtually certain that reimbursement will be received and the amount of the receivable can be measured reliably. Capital

Capital is classified as equity. The entire equity capital of the Group is held by the Government of Malawi. Under section 6 (2) of the Reserve Bank Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), the capital of the Bank shall be increased from time to time with consent from the Minister and the Government and that the latter shall ensure that the Bank is kept solvent at all times. Cash and cash equivalents

For the purpose of the statements of cash flow, cash and cash equivalents include cash and short- term liquid investments which are readily convertible to known amount of cash within a period of three months. Cash and cash equivalents are carried at amortised cost. Government grants

Government grants are recognised initially as deferred income at fair value when there is reasonable assurance that they will be received and the Group will comply with the conditions associated with 53 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) Government grants (continued)

the grant; and are subsequently recognised in profit or loss as other income on a systematic basis over the useful life of the asset. Grants that compensate the Group for expenses incurred are recognised in profit or loss as other income on a systematic basis in the periods in which the related expenses are recognised. All conditions set in the grant agreement were met by the Group. Leased assets

As described in Note 3, the Group has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore comparative information has to been restated. This means comparative information is still reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.

the Group considers whether a contract is or contains a lease. A lease is defined as 'a contract, or part of a contract, that conveys the right to use an asset (the underlying asset) for a period of time in exchange for consideration'. To apply this definition the Group assesses whether the contract meets three key evaluations which are whether: the contract contains an identified asset, which is either explicitly identified in the contract or implicitly specified by being identified at the time the asset is made available to the Group

the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the identified asset throughout the period of use, considering its rights within the defined scope of the contract

the Group has the right to direct the use of the identified asset throughout the period of use. The Group assess whether it has the right to direct 'how and for what purpose' the asset is used throughout the period of use. Measurement and recognition of leases as a lessee At lease commencement date, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability on the balance sheet. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which is made up of the initial measurement of the lease liability, any initial direct costs incurred by the Group, an estimate of any costs to dismantle and remove the asset at the end of the lease, and any lease payments made in advance of the lease commencement date (net of any incentives received). The Group depreciates the right-of- use assets on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term. The Group also assesses the right-of-use asset for impairment when such indicators exist. At the commencement date, the Group measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments unpaid at that date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease if that rate is readily available or the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability are made up of fixed payments. Subsequent to initial measurement, the liability will be reduced for payments made and increased for interest. It is re-measured to reflect any 54 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 4. Significant accounting policies (continued) 4.20 Leased assets (continued) reassessment or modification, or if there are changes in in-substance fixed payments. When the lease liability is remeasured, the corresponding adjustment is reflected in the right-of-use asset, or profit and loss if the right-of-use asset is already reduced to zero. The Group has elected to account for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets using the practical expedients. Instead of recognising a right-of-use asset and lease liability, the payments in relation to these are recognised as an expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. On the statement of financial position, right-of-use assets have been included in property, plant and equipment. 5. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty In the application of the Group's accounting policies, which are described in note 4, the directors are required to make judgments, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. 5.1 Basis of accounting estimates and judgements The following are the critical judgements, apart from those involving estimations (which are dealt with separately below), that the directors have made in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in financial statements: Business model assessment: Classification and measurement of financial assets depends on the results of the SPPI and the business model test (see financial assets sections of note 4).

Significant increase of credit risk: As explained in note 4, ECL are measured as an allowance equal to 12-month ECL for stage 1 assets, or lifetime ECL assets for stage 2 or stage 3 assets. An asset moves to stage 2 when its credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition.

12-month ECL for stage 1 assets, or lifetime ECL assets for stage 2 or stage 3 assets. An asset moves to stage 2 when its credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. Establishing groups of assets with similar credit risk characteristics: When ECLs are measured on a collective basis, the financial instruments are grouped on the basis of shared risk characteristics. Refer to note 4 for details of the characterises considered in this judgement. 55 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 5. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty (continued) 5.1 Basis of accounting estimates and judgements (continued) Models and assumptions used: The Group uses various models and assumptions in measuring fair value of financial assets as well as in estimating ECL. Judgement is applied in identifying the most appropriate model for each type of asset, as well as for determining the assumptions used in these models, including assumptions that relate to key drivers of credit risk. Valuation of land and buildings

The Group values its land and buildings every three years or whenever there is significant evidence that the value of land and building have changed. Fair values and effective interest rates of financial assets

In the opinion of management, fair values of the Group's financial assets approximate their respective carrying amounts. The fair value measurement of the Group's financial and non-financial assets and liabilities utilises market observable inputs and data as far as possible. Inputs used in determining fair value measurements are categorised into different levels based on how observable the inputs used in the valuation techniques used are (the fair value hierarchy):

Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical items;

Level 2: Observable direct or indirect inputs other than Level 1 inputs; and

Level 3: Unobservable inputs (i.e. not derived from the market data)

Information about the valuation techniques and inputs used in determining the fair value of various assets and liabilities are disclosed in notes 6.5. Provision for pensionable gratuity benefit

The Group liquidated the Pensionable Gratuity benefit on 31 December 2019 (see note 28). 6. Risk management 6.1 Risk management governance structure The Group is exposed to significant risks such as credit, interest rate, liquidity, market, currency and operational risks due to the nature of its business. Responsibility for management of the Bank is vested with the Board. Accordingly, the Board has the overall and ultimate responsibility for the management of risks within the Bank. It receives reports from Executive Management which are considered by the Board Risk Oversight Committee. On-going institutional risk management oversight rests with the Governor's Office which receives support from Functional Heads supported by the Heads of Department who are designated as the risk managers in their respective functional areas in the risk management process. Heads of Department have the responsibility of ensuring that risk management practices and treatments are 56 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.1 Risk management governance structure (continued) consistent with the Bank's requirement and are regularly monitored to ensure that management strategies remain effective and commensurate with the level of risk exposure. Specific to the risk management function, the Strategy, Communication & Risk Management (SCRMD) coordinates on an on-going basis the Bank-wide risk management process. The Bank's employees are also encouraged to actively support and contribute to risk management initiatives and advise their management of risk issues they believe require attention. Operational risk

This is the risk of losses arising from the operations of the Bank. Losses can occur due to system malfunctions or failure to follow procedures. Operational risk manifests itself in losses, customer complaints and claims. To reduce the risk, management continuously reviews the controls and procedures in place. In addition, the Internal Audit Department periodically determines whether the controls in place are commensurate with the risks involved. Disaster recovery arrangements are also in place so that business can continue should major disruptions occur. Financial instruments Significant accounting policies

Details of the significant accounting policies and methods adopted, including the criteria for recognition, the basis of measurement and the basis on which income and expenses are recognised, in respect of each class of financial instruments and equity instruments, are disclosed in note 4 to the annual financial statements. Categories of financial instruments

Financial Assets at fair value through other comprehensive income include debt instruments with fixed interest rates. The Group holds these instruments for monetary policy and foreign reserve management. Income earned from these instruments forms a major part of the interest income for the Group domestic debt securities. The sales are significant though not frequent as the Group would dispose of these securities to the market to achieve its monetary objectives. Yields on these instruments are derived from the market at the point of buying the financial instruments. It is evident that contractual cash flows meet the SPPI criterion. These portfolios are internally managed. The business model is therefore held to collect and sale and classified as measured at FVOCI. 57 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.3 Financial instruments (continued) 6.3.2 Categories of financial instruments (continued) Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 Note K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial assets Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) Treasury notes 16(a) 482,858 482,858 369,587 369,587 Treasury bills 16(b) 959 959 108,865 108,865 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury 11 36,532 36,532 58,411 58,411 Total 520,349 520,349 536,863 536,863 Designated Financial Assets Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) Investment in NITEL 10 24 24 57 57 Investment in Norsad Finance Limited 10 2,903 - 1,125 - Investment in AFREXIM Bank 10 7,291 7,291 - - Total 10,218 7,315 1,182 57 Financial assets at Amortised cost Financial assets measured and classified at Amortised cost include balances with IMF, loans and advances, balances with foreign banks including funds with fund managers and cash and cash equivalents. These balances are held to collect contractual cashflows with fixed interest rates and no sales are expected under this category unless there is increase in credit risk. Amortised Cost Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 K'm K'm K'm K'm Balance with International Monetary Fund 9 140,585 140,585 149,362 149,362 Loan and advances to customers 14 22,292 - 11,686 - Staff Loans and advances included in other assets 15 11,009 10,952 14,832 7,670 Advances to Malawi Government 13 - - 70,398 70,398 Balances with foreign banks, excluding items at FVTPL 8 399,693 399,693 395,619 395,619 Cash and cash equivalents 7 24,778 15,604 6,576 3,919 Total 598,357 566,834 648,473 626,968 58 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.3 Financial instruments (continued) 6.3.2 Categories of financial instruments (continued) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss include funds with fund managers. Investments are placed under external fund managers with an objective to maximize returns to offset against the cost of accumulating reserves for the Group. Performance of external manager is mainly based on managers results vis-à-vis benchmark; Fund managers are paid a fixed fee annually. These instruments that are acquired are principally for the purpose of selling them in the near term and for which there is evidence of short-term profit making. A larger percentage of these funds are invested in liquid assets comprising of securities with an active secondary market. Fair value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL): Presented as part of balances with foreign banks Investment with fund managers Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 Crown Agents K'm K'm K'm K'm Bonds-Floating 8 13,487 13,487 40,589 40,589 Bonds-Fixed 8 65,401 65,401 34,126 34,126 RAMP Bonds 8 75,123 75,123 71,896 71,896 Total 154,011 154,011 146,611 146,611 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost Notes and coins in circulation 25 252,041 252,041 229,850 229,850 OMO instruments 27 168,597 168,597 212,081 213,756 Liabilities to International Monetary 23 321,383 321,383 306,264 306,264 Fund Allocations of special drawing rights 22 68,342 68,342 68,297 68,297 Bankers' deposits 26 26,050 26,050 59,590 59,590 Government deposits (Foreign and Local) 20 187,503 187,503 217,906 217,906 Other deposits 21 45,041 74,356 107,922 107,922 Other liabilities less provisions 24 30,009 49,476 5,086 4,555 Total 1,098,96 1,147,748 1,206,996 1,208,140 59 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives The Group is involved in monetary policy-oriented activities and therefore its risk management framework differs from the risk management frameworks for most other financial institutions that are there to maximize shareholders' returns. The majority of the Group's financial risks arise from the foreign reserves management and domestic financial market operations. The main objective of the domestic reserves management is to ensure that the activities of the Group are in line with stipulated statutes in order to ensure that there is no conflict of interest with the monetary policy framework and regulatory function as a central bank whilst that for foreign reserves management is to ensure that there is a sufficient amount of liquid financial resources at any time to undertake interventions in order to maintain stability of the exchange rate and facilitate official transactions. These functions are undertaken by the Financial Markets Department which also manages the financial risks relating to these operations through internal risk reports that analyse exposure by degree and magnitude of risks. These risks include market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk. As a matter of policy, interest rate risk on local investments and foreign exchange risk are not actively managed. This recognises the fact that active risk management could require the Group to carry out transactions that conflict with its monetary policy stance. In the management of foreign reserves, minimising liquidity risk is one of the considerations taken to maintain an effective foreign exchange intervention capability. Capital risk management

The Group manages its capital to ensure that its principal objectives are undertaken with adequate capital cover. In accordance with Section 6(2) of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act, (Cap. 44:02 of the Laws of Malawi), the Bank's capital is, from time to time increased by such amounts as approved by the Board. With the consent of the Minister, the Government subscribes and pays up, at par, the required amount. The Government shall ensure that the Bank is kept solvent at all times. The principal elements of the Group's capital are as disclosed in the statements of changes in equity. Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of suffering financial loss, should any of the Group's clients or market counterparties fail to fulfil their contractual obligations to the Group. Credit risk arises mainly from interbank deposits, investments in debt instruments, loans and advances and can also arise from credit enhancement provided, such as derivatives (currency swaps and repurchase agreements), financial guarantees and letters of credit. Credit risk is one of the significant risks for the Group; management therefore carefully manages its exposure to credit risk. In providing liquidity through the open market operations or Malawi Inter-bank Transfer and Settlement System (MITASS), credit risk is managed by dealing with counterparties that meet appropriate credit and functional criteria, and by ensuring that exposures are fully collateralised by high-quality, marketable securities. Credit risk on investments of foreign reserves is managed by holding only high-quality securities, issued 60 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) largely by governments, government agencies and supranational organisations stipulated in the Investment Policy. The exposure on supranational organisations will not exceed a maximum of sixty percent of the reserves due to the amount of credit risk they carry. Controls are further instilled through limiting exposure to counterparties as well as monitoring changes in credit worthiness continuously. The table below shows the balances and advances with major banks and other institutions at the reporting date and the institutions' recent credit ratings according to either the Standard and Poor credit or Fitch rating scale. This represents the maximum credit exposure as at the reporting date for the Group. Credit limits and balances with major central and commercial banks and other institutions at 31 December 2019. Bank/other institutions Bank of England Bank of Canada Deutsche Bundesbank South African Reserve Bank Federal Reserve Bank Citibank NA Citibank London The Bank of Tokyo- MitsubishiUFJ Ltd Industrial & Commercial bank of China Mizuho Bank London Standard Chartered Bank London Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited Bank of Mauritius African Export and Import Bank FirstRand Bank Crown Agents Bank Limited Crown Agents Fund manager* World Bank RAMP* Credit limit Actual holding Location Rating as percentage Carrying as percentage of total Amount of total portfolio portfolio United Kingdom AA 20.00% 0.02% 138 Canada AAA 20.00% 0.00% 2 Germany AAA 20.00% 0.40% 2,241 South Africa BB+ 20.00% 0.06% 351 United States of America AAA No Limit 5.99% 33,165 United States of America A+ 20.00% 2.24% 12,409 United Kingdom A+ 20.00% 0.00% - Japan A+ 20.00% 0.03% 142 China A 20.00% 6.58% 36,457 United Kingdom A 20.00% 3.95% 21,874 United Kingdom A 20.00% 0.06% 348 Japan A 3.00% 6.58% 36,457 Mauritius BBB+ 20.00% 0.03% 144 Multilateral Issuer BBB 60.00% 37.35% 206,785 United Kingdom BBB- 20.00% 6.59% 36,473 United Kingdom BB 3.00% 2.15% 11,918 United Kingdom - No Limit 14.27% 78,995 United States - No Limit 13.69% 75,805 *As a percentage of the total portfolio investment with Crown Agents and World Bank Treasury of 14.27% (2018: 16.11 %) and 13.69% (2018: 15.4%l) respectively includes a diversified portfolio of investments held with government and financial institutions. 61 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Credit limits and balances with major central and commercial banks and other institutions at 31 December 2018. Credit Actual limit as holding as percentage percentage of total of total Carrying Bank/other institutions Locations Rating portfolio portfolio amount K'm Bank of England Europe AA 20% 0.02 91 Bank of Canada North America AAA 20% 0.00 2 Deutsche Bundesbank Europe AAA 20% 0.49 2,287 Reserve Bank of South Africa Africa Baa3 20% 0.07 334 Federal Reserve Bank of New York North America AA+ No limit 14.91 70,117 Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi Asia A1 20% 0.03 125 Citibank North America A+ 20% 1.23 5,807 Citibank London A+ 20 0.14 648 Standard Chartered Bank Europe A1 20% 0.15 703 Bank of Mauritius Africa Baa1 20% 0.03 139 Crown Agents Fund Managers* Europe No limit 16.11 75,768 World Bank Treasury-RAMP Fund Manager* North America No limit 15.40 72,409 Crown Agents Bank Europe BB 3% 0.00 0.00 African Export and Import Bank Africa Baa1 25% 38.87 182,800 *As a percentage of the total portfolio investment with Crown Agents and World Bank Treasury of 16.11% (2017: 15.8%) and 15.4% (2017: nil) respectively includes a diversified portfolio of investments held with government and financial institutions. Expected credit loss measurement IFRS 9 outlines a 'three-stage' model for impairment based on changes in credit quality since initial recognition as summarised below: A financial instrument that is not credit-impaired on initial recognition is classified in 'Stage 1' and has its credit risk continuously monitored by the Group.

credit-impaired on initial recognition is classified in 'Stage 1' and has its credit risk continuously monitored by the Group. If a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) since initial recognition is identified, the financial instrument is moved to 'Stage 2' but is not yet deemed to be credit-impaired.

credit-impaired. If the financial instrument is credit-impaired, the financial instrument is then moved to 'Stage 3'

credit-impaired, the financial instrument is then moved to 'Stage 3' Financial instruments in Stage 1 have their ECL measured at an amount equal to the portion of lifetime expected credit losses that result from default events possible within the next 12 62 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) months. Instruments in Stages 2 or 3 have their ECL measured based on expected credit losses on a lifetime basis. A pervasive concept in measuring ECL in accordance with IFRS 9 is that it should consider forward looking information.

Purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets are those financial assets that are credit impaired on initial recognition. Their ECL is always measured on a lifetime basis (Stage 3). The following diagram summarises the impairment requirements under IFRS 9 (other than purchased or originated credit-impaired financial assets): Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Level of credit risk No Significant Increase in Significant increase in Credit deterioration Credit Risk credit risk Impaired 12 Month Expected Credit Impairment Recognition Losses Lifetime ECL Lifetime ECL Interest Recognition Gross basis Gross basis Net basis The Group uses different criteria to determine whether credit risk has increased significantly per portfolio of assets. The criteria used are both quantitative changes in PDs as well as qualitative. The table below summarises per type of asset the range above which an increase in lifetime PD is determined to be significant, as well as some indicative qualitative indicators assessed. Increase in Lifetime PDs Qualitative Indicator Foreign Bonds 5% External Credit Ratings Interbank deposits and balances with other 5% External Credit Ratings Banks IMF Balances 5% External credit assessments Advances to Malawi Government 5% Internal Credit assessments Government Debt Instruments 5% Internal credit assessments Loans and Advances 15% Internal Credit Assessments 63 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Irrespective of the outcome of the above assessment, the Group presumes that the credit risk on a financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition when contractual payments are more than 30 days past due unless the Group has reasonable and supportable information that demonstrates otherwise. The Group has monitoring procedures in place to make sure that the criteria used to identify significant increases in credit are effective, meaning that significant increase in credit risk is identified before the exposure is defaulted or when the asset becomes 30 days past due. The Group performs periodic back-testing of its ratings to consider whether the drivers of credit risk that led to default were accurately reflected in the rating in a timely manner. The Expected Credit Loss (ECL) is measured on either a 12-month (12M) or Lifetime basis depending on whether a significant increase in credit risk has occurred since initial recognition or whether an asset is considered to be credit-impaired. Expected credit losses are the discounted product of the Probability of default (PD), Exposure at Default (EAD), and Loss Given Default (LGD), defined as follows: The PD represents the likelihood of a borrower defaulting on its financial obligation either over the next 12 months (12M PD), or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime PD) of the obligation.

EAD is based on the amounts the Group expects to be owed at the time of default, over the next 12 months (12M EAD) or over the remaining lifetime (Lifetime EAD).

Loss Given Default (LGD) represents the Group's expectation of the extent of loss on a defaulted exposure. LGD varies by type of counterparty, type and seniority of claim and availability of collateral or other credit support. LGD is expressed as a percentage loss per unit of exposure at the time of default (EAD). LGD is calculated on a 12-month or lifetime basis, where 12-month LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs in the next 12 months and Lifetime LGD is the percentage of loss expected to be made if the default occurs over the remaining expected lifetime of the loan . Forward-looking information incorporated in the ECL models The assessment of SICR and the calculation of ECL both incorporate forward-looking information. The Group has performed historical analysis and identified the key economic variables impacting credit risk and expected credit losses for each portfolio. These economic variables and their associated impact on the PD, EAD and LGD vary by financial instrument. Expert judgment has also been applied in this process. 64 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Debt Investments All investments in bonds and other receivables measured at FVOCI and Amortised cost respectively are considered to have low risk and the loss allowance recognized is based on the 12 months expected loss. Management considers Government securities issued in the local currency to be low risk. Staff loans are collaterised with high quality financial instruments as such these are considered to be low risk. However, the risk increases when a member of staff exits the Group. Credit Exposure Maximum exposure to credit risk - Financial instruments subject to impairment The following table contains an analysis of the credit risk exposure of financial instruments for which an ECL allowance is recognised. The gross carrying amount of financial assets below also represents the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk on these assets. Maximum exposure to credit risk - Financial instruments not subject to impairment The following table contains an analysis of the maximum credit risk exposure from financial assets subject to impairment. Consolidated/Separate Credit Risk Disclosure as at 31 December 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime ECL not Lifetime ECL 12-months credit credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Government Bonds and Treasury Bills at FVOCI Low-fair risk 520,400 - - 520,400 Loss allowance (51) - - ( 51) Carrying amount 520,349 - - 520,349 Balances with Foreign Banks measured at Amortised cost Low -Fair Risk 553,720 - - 553,720 Loss allowance (16) - - (16) Carrying amount 553,704 - - 553,704 Balance with IMF measured at Amortised cost Low -Fair risk 140,585 - - 140,585 Carrying amount 140,585 - - 140,585 65 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Maximum exposure to credit risk - Financial instruments not subject to impairment The following table contains an analysis of the maximum credit risk exposure from financial assets subject to impairment. Consolidated/Separate Credit Risk 31-Dec-18 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime 12- ECL not Lifetime months credit ECL credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Government Bonds and Treasury Bills at FVOCI Low-Fair risk 536,864 - - 536,864 Carrying amount 536,864 - - 536,864 Balances with Foreign Banks measured at Amortised cost Low -Fair Risk 470,334 - - 470,334 Loss allowance - - - - Carrying amount 470,334 - - 470,334 Balance with IMF measured at Amortised cost Low -Fair risk 149,362 - - 149,362 Loss allowance - - - - Carrying amount 149,362 - - 149,362 66 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Consolidated Credit Risk 31-Dec-19 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime ECL not Lifetime 12-months credit ECL credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Loans and Advances at Amortised cost Customers Low -Fair risk 22,899 - - 22,899 Loss (607) - - (607) 22,292 - - 22,292 Loss allowance - - - - Carrying amount 22,292 - - 22,292 Staff Low -Fair risk 6,230 - - 6,230 6,230 - - 6,230 Loss allowance - - - - Carrying amount 6,230 - - 6,230 Collateral Held Principal type of collateral Commodity stock; Corporate guarantees; Debentures and Customer mortgages Properties and Other Staff acceptable assets 67 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) The Group holds the following types of collateral within the following classes Consolidated/Separate Customers 2019 2018 K'm K'm Corporate Guarantees 14,988 19,600 Debentures 11,585 3,473 Commodity Stock 105 1,365 26,678 24,438 Staff Properties 12,361 12,146 Separate Credit Risk 31-Dec-19 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime 12- ECL not Lifetime months credit ECL credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Loans and Advances at Amortised cost Staff Low -Fair risk 10,952 - - 10,952 Doubtful - - - - Loss - - _- - 10,952 - - 10,952 Loss allowance - - - - Carrying amount 10,952 - - 10,952 Collateral Held Principal type of collateral Residential Properties and Staff Other acceptable assets 68 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Credit Risk 31-Dec-18 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime 12- ECL not Lifetime months credit ECL credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Loans and Advances at Amortised cost Customers Low -Fair risk 11,656 - - 11,656 watch list - 30 - 30 Doubtful - - 7,114 7,114 Loss - - - - 11,656 30 7,114 18,800 Loss allowance - - (7,114) (7,114) Carrying amount 11,656 30 - 11,686 Staff Low -Fair risk 8,977 - - 8,977 Doubtful - - 105 105 Loss - - _- - 8,977 - 105 9,082 Loss allowance - - (105) (105) Carrying amount 8,977 - - 8,977 Principal type of Collateral Held collateral Property and warehouse Customer receipts Residential Property and Staff Other acceptable assets 69 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Maximum exposure to credit risk - Financial instruments not subject to impairment The Group holds the following types of collateral within the following classes 2019 2018 K'm K'm Customers Corporate Guarantees 24,988 19,600 Debentures 1,585 3,473 Commodity Stock 105 1,365 26,678 24,438 Staff Properties 12,361 12,146 During the period the Bank liquidated the pensionable gratuity and all loans that were collaterised by the pensionable gratuity benefit were recovered in full. In this regard, the outstanding loan balance as at 31st December 2019 relates to loans that are adequately collaterised by residential properties whose fair values are more than the carrying amount in bank books. Management also assessed the expected credit loss for Staff loans and was deemed as negligible. 70 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Separate Credit Risk 31-Dec-18 Lifetime 12- ECL not Lifetime months credit ECL credit Credit Quality Analysis ECL impaired impaired Total K'm K'm K'm K'm Loans and Advances at Amortised cost Staff Low -Fair risk 8,977 - - 8,977 Doubtful - - 105 105 Loss - - - ____- 8,977 - 105 9,082 Loss allowance - - (105) (105) Carrying amount 8,977 - - 8,977 Principal type of Collateral Held collateral Residential Property or Staff other acceptable assets Maximum exposure to credit risk - Financial instruments not subject to impairment The following table contains an analysis of the maximum credit risk exposure from financial assets not subject to impairment (i.e. FVPL): Consolidated Separate Consolidated Separate 2019 2019 2018 2018 K'm K'm K'm K'm Funds Under Management 154,011 154,011 146,610 146,610 71 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Collateral and other credit enhancements The Group employs a range of policies and practices to mitigate credit risk. Collateral held as security for financial assets other than loans and advances depends on the nature of the instrument. Debt securities, treasury and other eligible bills are generally unsecured, For other advances or deposits, the bank obtains collateral. The policy for collateral is as follows Interbank Placings (Local) - deposits with the bank

Other loans and advances - fixed property and other acceptable assets The Group's policies regarding obtaining collateral have not significantly changed during the reporting period and there has been no significant change in the overall quality of the collateral held by the Group since the prior period. Loss allowance The loss allowance recognised in the period is impacted by a variety of factors, as described below: Transfers between Stage 1 and Stages 2 or 3 due to financial instruments experiencing significant increases (or decreases) of credit risk or becoming credit-impaired in the period, and the consequent "step up" (or "step down") between 12-month and Lifetime ECL;

credit-impaired in the period, and the consequent "step up" (or "step down") between 12-month and Lifetime ECL; Additional allowances for new financial instruments recognised during the period, as well as releases for financial instruments de-recognised in the period;

de-recognised in the period; Impact on the measurement of ECL due to changes in PDs, EADs and LGDs in the period, arising from regular refreshing of inputs to models;

Impact on the measurement of ECL due to changes made to models and assumptions;

Discount unwind within ECL due to the passage of time, as ECL is measured on a present value basis;

Foreign exchange retranslations for assets denominated in foreign currencies and other movements; and

Financial assets derecognised during the period and write-offs of allowances related to assets that were written off during the period. 72 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Consolidated Loss allowance as at 1 January 2019 Movements with P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 2 Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 1 New financial assets originated or purchased Changes in PDs/LGDs/EADs Changes to model assumptions and methodologies Modification of contractual cash flows of financial assets Unwind of discount FX and other movements Total net P&L charge during the period Other movements with no P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Financial assets derecognised during the period Loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 12 Month Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL ECL 105 - 7,114 7,219 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - (38) - (507) (545) - - (6,000) (6,000) - - - - - - - - - - - - 67 - 607 674 73 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Separate Loss allowance as at 1 January 2019 Movements with P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 2 Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 1 New financial assets originated or purchased Changes in PDs/LGDs/EADs Changes to model assumptions and methodologies Modification of contractual cash flows of financial assets Unwind of discount FX and other movements Total net P&L charge during the period Other movements with no P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Financial assets derecognised during the period Loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 12 Month Lifetime Lifetime ECL ECL ECL Total 105 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (38) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 67 - - - 74 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Consolidated Loss allowance as at 1 January 2019 Movements with P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 2 Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 1 New financial assets originated or purchased Changes in PDs/LGDs/EADs Changes to model assumptions and methodologies Modification of contractual cash flows of financial assets Unwind of discount FX and other movements Total net P&L charge during the period Other movements with no P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Financial assets derecognised during the period Loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 12 Month Lifetime Lifetime ECL ECL ECL Total - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 105 - 7,114 7,219 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 105 - 7,114 7,219 75 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.2 Credit risk (continued) Separate Stage 1 12 Month ECL Stage 2 Stage 3 Lifetime Lifetime Total ECL ECL Loss allowance as at 1 January 2019 Movements with P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 2 Transfer from Stage 1 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 1 New financial assets originated or purchased Changes in PDs/LGDs/EADs Changes to model assumptions and methodologies Modification of contractual cash flows of financial assets Unwind of discount FX and other movements Total net P&L charge during the period Other movements with no P&L impact Transfers: Transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 3 Transfer from Stage 3 to Stage 2 Financial assets derecognised during the period Loss allowance as at 31 December 2019 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 105 - - 105 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 105 - - 105 76 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.3 Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the potential that an institution will be unable to meet its obligations as they fall due because of inability to liquidate assets or obtain adequate funding or that it cannot unwind or offset specific exposures without significantly affecting market prices. The Group manages its foreign exchange liquidity risk through appropriate structuring of its portfolios and investing in liquid assets and deep markets including short term deposits and bonds issued by governments of the G7 countries. Under International Monetary Fund (IMF) liabilities (note 23) the Bank agrees with the IMF monetary targets that are to be achieved for macroeconomic stability. The following tables detail the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its non-derivative financial assets and financial liabilities. The tables have been drawn up based on the contractual maturities of the financial assets and cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group can be required to pay. 77 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.3 Liquidity risk (continued) Consolidated At 31 December 2019 Up to 1 to 3 4 to 12 Over Un 12 Note 1 month months months months determined Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balance with International 9 Monetary Fund - - - 140,585 - 140,585 Equity Investments 10 - - - - 10,218 10,218 Investments in Malawi Government - treasury notes 16 - - 16,036 466,822 - 482,858 - treasury bills 16 - 959 - - - 959 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury 11 - 2,546 10,062 23,924 - 36,532 Advances to Customers 14 17,416 4,268 608 - - 22,292 Liquid assets -Balances with foreign banks 8 346,902 - 206,802 - - 553,704 -Cash and cash equivalents 7 24,778 - - - - 24,778 Other assets 15 - 6,287 - - - 6,287 Total financial and other assets 389,096 14,060 233,508 631,331 10,218 1,278,213 Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 22 - - - 68,342 - 68,342 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund 23 - - - 321,383 - 321,383 OMO instruments 27 45,918 47,208 75,471 - - 168,597 Notes and coins in circulation 25 252,041 - - - - 252,041 Bankers' deposits 26 26,050 - - - - 26,050 Other deposits 21 45,041 - - - - 45,041 Government deposits 20 187,503 - - - - 187,503 Other liabilities 24 92,747 - - - - 92,747 Total financial liabilities 649,300 47,208 75,471 389,725 - 1,161,704 78 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.3 Liquidity risk (Continued) Separate At 31 December 2019 Up to 1 to 3 4 to 12 Over Un 12 Note 1 month months months months determined Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balance with International 9 Monetary Fund - - - 140,585 - 140,585 Investment in NITEL 10 8,700 8,700 Equity Investments 10 - - - - 7,315 7,315 Investments in Malawi Government - treasury notes 16 - - 16,036 466,822 - 482,858 - treasury bills 16 - 959 - - - 959 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury 11 - 2,546 10,062 23,924 - 36,532 Liquid assets -Balances with foreign banks 8 346,902 - 206,802 - - 553,704 -Cash and cash equivalents 7 15,604 - - - - 15,604 Other assets 15 - 6,230 - - - 6,230 Total financial and other assets 362,506 9,735 232,900 631,331 16,015 1,252,487 Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 22 - - - 68,342 - 68,342 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund 23 - - - 321,383 - 321,383 OMO instruments 27 45,918 47,208 75,471 - - 168,597 Notes and coins in circulation 25 252,041 - - - - 252,041 Bankers' deposits 26 26,050 - - - - 26,050 Other deposits 21 74,356 - - - - 74,356 Government deposits 20 187,503 - - - - 187,503 Other liabilities 24 49,273 - - - - 49,273 Total financial liabilities 635,141 47,208 75,471 389,725 - 1,147,545 79 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.3 Liquidity risk (Continued) Consolidated At 31 December 2018 Up to 1 to 3 4 to 12 Over 12 Un Note 1 month months months months determined Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balance with International 9 Monetary Fund - - - 149,362 - 149,362 Investments in Norsad Finance Limited 10 - - - - 1,125 1,125 Investments in NITEL 10 - - - - 57 57 Investments in Malawi Government - treasury notes 16 - - - 369,587 - 369,587 - treasury bills 16 1,244 654 106,967 - - 108,865 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury 11 - 3,814 24,356 30,241 - 58,411 Advances to Malawi Government 13 70,398 - - - - 70,398 Liquid assets -Balances with foreign banks 8 - 470,334 - - - 470,334 -Cash and cash equivalents 7 6,576 - - - - 6,576 Loans and advances to customers 14 - - 11,687 - - 11,687 Other assets 15 - 34,592 - - - 34,592 Total financial and other assets 78,218 509,394 143,010 549,190 1,182 1,280,994 Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 22 - - - 68,297 - 68,297 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund 23 - - - 306,264 - 306,264 OMO instruments 27 136,085 45,111 30,885 - - 212,081 Notes and coins in circulation 25 229,850 - - - - 229,850 Bankers' deposits 26 59,590 - - - - 59,590 Other deposits 21 107,922 - - - - 107,922 Government deposits 20 217,906 - - - - 217,906 Other liabilities 24 5,062 - - - - 5,062 Total financial liabilities 756,415 45,511 30,885 374,561 - 1,208,972 80 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.3 Liquidity risk (Continued) Separate At 31 December 2018 Up to 1 to 3 4 to 12 Over 12 Undeter- Note 1 month months months months mined Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balances with International Monetary Fund 9 - - - 149,362 - 149,362 Investments in Export Development Fund 17 - - - - 3,700 3,700 Investments in NITEL 10 - - - - 57 57 Investments in Malawi Government 70,398 - - - - 70,398 - treasury notes 16 - - - 369,587 - 369,587 - treasury bills 16 1,244 654 106,967 - - 108,865 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury - 3,814 24,356 30,241 - 58,411 Advances to Malawi Government 13 - - - - - - Liquid assets -Balances with foreign banks 8 - 470,334 - - - 470,334 -Cash and cash equivalents 7 3,919 - - - - 3,919 Other assets 15 - 31,348 - - - 31,348 Total financial and other assets 75,561 506,150 131,323 549,190 3,757 1,265,981 Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights 22 - - - 68,297 - 68,297 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund 23 - - - 306,264 - 306,264 OMO instruments 27 137,760 45,111 30,885 - - 213,756 Notes and coins in circulation 25 229,850 - - - - 229,850 Bankers' deposits 26 59,590 - - - - 59,590 Other deposits 21 107,922 - - - - 107,922 Government deposits 20 217,906 - - - - 217,906 Other liabilities 24 4,555 - - - - 4,555 Total financial liabilities 757,583 45,111 30,885 374,561 - 1,208,140 There are more liabilities in the "up to one month" category for both the Group and the Bank. The balance arose due to transactions relating to currency in circulation and deposits. The transactions were classified according to demand but as a central bank there is not much exposure. 81 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk of a change in the value of an investment as a result of a change in the absolute level of interest rates. The Group manages this risk in its foreign reserves investment by prescribing a benchmark index that has an acceptable level of risk, specifying target duration for each sub portfolio. Currently, the Group uses a composite of Merrill Lynch 1-3 Year US Government Bond Index (80%) and the Merrill Lynch 3 month US Dollar Deposit Offer Rate (20%) as its benchmark for foreign reserves being managed by external fund managers. Further, a risk budget is allocated to external fund managers, expressed in terms of acceptable level of underperformance versus the benchmark. The value of the external funds being managed by the external fund managers stood at K154,011 million as at 31 December 2019 (2018: K147,944 million). For domestic investments in securities such as treasury bills, the Group does not actively manage the related interest rate risk because these investments are largely for monetary policy purposes and the overriding concern is the monetary policy consideration and not the interest rate risk. The Group uses the existing contractual interest rates and maturity profiles for the various assets and liabilities held at year-end in preparing the interest rate risk sensitivity gap analysis. The table on the following page summarises the carrying amount of interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities and the notional amounts of financial instruments in the period in which they next reprice to market rates or mature. The sum of these reflects the interest rate sensitivity gap. 82 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Consolidated Interest rate sensitivity gap analysis On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2019 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balances with International Monetary Fund - - - 140,585 - 140,585 Investments in Malawi Government: - treasury notes - - 16,036 466,822 - 482,858 - treasury bills - 959 - - - 959 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury Notes - 2,546 10,062 23,924 - 36,532 Liquid assets: - balances with foreign banks 192,102 - 206,802 - - 399,904 - investments with fund managers 154,800 - - - - 154,800 - cash and cash equivalents 24,778 - - - - 24,778 Loan and advances to customers 17,416 4,268 608 - - 22,292 Total interest-bearing assets 389,096 7,773 233,508 631,331 - 1,261,708 Non-interest-bearing assets - - - - 172,387 172,387 Total financial and other assets 389,096 7,773 233,508 631,331 172,387 1,434,095 83 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Consolidated On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2019 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights - - - 68,342 - 68,342 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund - - - 321,383 - 321,383 Other Liabilities - - - - - - OMO Instruments 45,918 47,208 75,471 - - 168,597 Total interest-bearing liabilities - - - 389,725 - 558,322 Non-interest-bearing liabilities - - - - 604,863 604,863 Shareholders' funds - - - - 270,910 270,910 Total financial liabilities 45,918 47,208 75,471 389,725 875,773 1,434,095 Interest rate sensitivity gap 343,178 (39,435) 158,037 241,606 (703,386) - Cumulative interest rate sensitivity gap 343,178 303,743 461,780 703,386 - - 84 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Separate Interest rate sensitivity gap analysis On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2019 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balances with International Monetary Fund - - - 140,585 - 140,585 Investments in Malawi Government: - treasury notes - - 16,036 466,822 - 482,858 - treasury bills - 959 - - - 959 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury Notes - 2,546 10,062 23,924 - 36,532 Advances to Malawi Government - - - - - - Liquid assets: - balances with foreign banks 192,102 - 206,802 - - 398,904 - investments with fund managers 154,800 - - - - 154,800 - cash and cash equivalents 15,604 - - - - 15,604 Loan receivables included in other assets - 6,230 - - - 6,230 Total interest-bearing assets 362,506 9,735 232,900 631,331 - 1,236,472 Non-interest-bearing assets - - - - 162,302 162,302 Total financial and other assets 362,506 9,735 232,900 631,331 162,302 1,309,774 85 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Separate On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2019 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights - - - 68,342 - 68,342 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund - - - 321,383 - 321,383 Other Liabilities - - - - - - OMO Instruments 45,918 47,208 75,471 - - 168,597 Total interest-bearing liabilities 45,918 47,208 75,471 389,725 - 558,322 Non-interest-bearing liabilities - - - - 590,703 590,703 Shareholders' funds - - - - 249,749 249,749 Total financial liabilities 45,918 47,208 75,471 389,725 840,452 1,398,774 Interest rate sensitivity gap 316,588 (37,473) 157,429 241,606 (678,150) - Cumulative interest rate sensitivity gap 316,588 279,115 436,544 678,150 - - 86 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Consolidated Interest rate sensitivity gap analysis On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2018 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial and other assets Balances with International Monetary Fund - - - 149,362 - 149,362 Investments in Malawi Government: - treasury notes - - - 369,587 - 369,587 - treasury bills - 3,814 24,356 30,241 - 108,865 Foreign Bonds-US Government Treasury Notes 1,244 654 106,967 - - 58,411 Advances to Malawi Government 70,398 - - - - 70,398 Liquid assets: - balances with foreign banks - 322,390 - - - 322,390 - investments with fund managers - 147,944 - - - 147,944 - cash and cash equivalents 6,576 - - - - 6,576 Loan and advances to customers - - 11,687 - - 11,687 Total interest-bearing assets 78,218 474,802 143,010 549,190 - 1,245,220 Non-interest-bearing assets - - - - 148,762 148,762 Total financial and other assets 78,218 474,802 143,010 549,190 148,762 1,393,982 87 Report and accounts for the year ended 31st December 2019 RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI NOTES TO THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2019 6. Risk management (continued) 6.4 Financial risk management objectives (continued) 6.4.4 Interest rate risk (continued) Consolidated On 1 - 3 4 - 12 Over 12 Non-rate 31 December 2018 demand months months months sensitive Total K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm K'm Financial liabilities Allocation of Special Drawing Rights - - - 68,297 - 68,297 Liabilities to International Monetary Fund - - - 306,264 - 306,264 OMO Instruments - - 212,081 - - 212,081 Total interest-bearing liabilities - - 212,081 374,561 - 586,642 Non-interest-bearing liabilities - - - - 645,608