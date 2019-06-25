Log in
RBNZ Leaves Rates on Hold but Points to Cuts Ahead

06/25/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled that further cuts could come later this year to support the agriculture-rich economy against a deteriorating global trade outlook, and a slowdown in growth momentum locally.

The RBNZ left its official cash rate unchanged at 1.50%, as expected by economists.

Governor Adrian Orr highlighted growing risks to the global economy as tensions between China and the U.S. build over import tariffs.

"The Committee discussed whether additional monetary stimulus was necessary given continued falls in global growth and subdued domestic demand. The members agreed that more support from monetary policy was likely to be necessary," minutes of the policy meeting said.

The New Zealand dollar rose on the decision not to cut interest rates. It climbed from 66.30 US cents to 66.50 U.S. cents after the meeting.

"The weaker global economy is affecting New Zealand through a range of trade, financial, and confidence channels," Gov. Orr said. Recent economic data has suggested New Zealand's economic growth will fall below the pace forecast by the central bank in the coming quarters.

Still, the RBNZ is upbeat on the economic outlook.

"We expect low interest rates and increased government spending to support a lift in economic growth and employment. Inflation is expected to rise to the 2% midpoint of its target range, and employment to remain near its maximum sustainable level," Gov. Orr said.

The central bank had lowered its official cash rate in May, its first cut since 2016, citing growing uncertainty around the global economic and trade outlook. It had cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

