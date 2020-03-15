Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

RBNZ Slashes Cash Rate, Delays Capital Increase for Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand slashed its cash rate by 75 basis points to 0.25% and delayed implementation of higher capital requirements for banks, freeing up billions of dollars for lending as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank said on Monday that the cash rate will remain at 0.25% for at least a year. If more stimulus is required, the bank's preference is to purchase government bonds rather than cut the cash rate again, it said.

The central bank said higher capital requirements for banks will be delayed by one year or longer, which will free up 47 billion New Zealand dollars ($29.5 billion) for lending to businesses and households.

Hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus, New Zealand's government on the weekend imposed two weeks of self-quarantine for everyone who arrives in the country.

International tourism is expected to dry up, causing a significant shock to the economy. The border restrictions will be reviewed after 16 days.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pDeutsche Bank to operate globally in split teams from Monday
RE
03:46pOil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules
RE
03:31pRBNZ Slashes Cash Rate, Delays Capital Increase for Banks
DJ
03:11pFrance ready to spend tens of billions to help firms 'in distress'
RE
03:01pMnuchin says U.S. coronavirus aid bill cost should be significant, not huge
RE
02:32pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Address by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the Moldovan-Hungarian business forum
PU
02:24pDelta suspends some London, Dublin flights after new U.S. travel restrictions
RE
02:13pGasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it
RE
02:10pCoronavirus Social-Distancing Forces Painful Choices on Small Businesses -- Update
DJ
01:27pFrench power grid implements continuity plan for crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S.
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine
3American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
4APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group