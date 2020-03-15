RBNZ Slashes Cash Rate, Delays Capital Increase for Banks

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The Reserve Bank of New Zealand slashed its cash rate by 75 basis points to 0.25% and delayed implementation of higher capital requirements for banks, freeing up billions of dollars for lending as the economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank said on Monday that the cash rate will remain at 0.25% for at least a year. If more stimulus is required, the bank's preference is to purchase government bonds rather than cut the cash rate again, it said.

The central bank said higher capital requirements for banks will be delayed by one year or longer, which will free up 47 billion New Zealand dollars ($29.5 billion) for lending to businesses and households.

Hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus, New Zealand's government on the weekend imposed two weeks of self-quarantine for everyone who arrives in the country.

International tourism is expected to dry up, causing a significant shock to the economy. The border restrictions will be reviewed after 16 days.

