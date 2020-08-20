Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RBNZ to lead Asia-Pacific Central Banks working group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been appointed chair of an international central bank working group for the next two years.

In its virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Executives' Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP) announced that the Reserve Bank has been appointed chair of the EMEAP Working Group on Payments and Market Infrastructures (WGPMI).

EMEAP is a cooperative organisation of central banks and monetary authorities from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said the appointment is very much aligned with the Reserve Bank's expanding regulatory and operational focus on financial market infrastructures (FMIs). FMIs provide channels through which payments, securities, derivatives or other financial transactions are cleared, settled or recorded. Well-functioning and efficient FMIs play a critical role in promoting financial stability and economic growth.

"Our work on establishing a new and enhanced regulatory regime for FMIs operating in New Zealand is well advanced now. As the working group's chair, we look forward to engaging with our EMEAP colleagues and the international community in discussing how to better manage the risks and opportunities for FMIs in an increasingly interconnected and digitally enabled world," Mr Bascand said.

EMEAP's Working Group on Payments and Market Infrastructures studies the development and regulatory, supervisory, and oversight issues in domestic and cross-border payments and market infrastructures. It also provides opportunities for members to communicate regional perspectives and cooperate with other multilateral institutions and international forums on payments and market infrastructures matters. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been an active participant since the formation of the EMEAP working groups in 1996.

More information:

EMEAP Website
Financial Market Infrastructure Oversight
RBNZ Statement of Intent 2020 - 2023
Media contact:
Anne Apostol
Communications Adviser
Phone: +64 4 471 3859
Email: anne.apostol@rbnz.govt.nz

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 21:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pINX LIMITED : Announces Launch of Security Token IPO
BU
05:58pBAUDAX BIO : Appoints Arnold Baskies, M.D. and Andrew Drechsler to Board of Directors
AQ
05:57pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : Conselho de Administração - Sumário das Decisões
PU
05:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genius Brands International, Inc.- GNUS
GL
05:52pTrean Insurance Group to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, August 27, 2020
AQ
05:51pTERADYNE : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against American Electric Power Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:48pPERSPECTIVES : A Smarter Approach to Retirement
PU
05:48pAlaska LNG Project Secures Final Authorization to Export Natural Gas
PU
05:48pCENTRO DE IMAGEM DIAGNÓSTICOS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - iQMR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2020 Results
3SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
4MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : Begins Post-Market, Real-World Study of the InterStim™ Micro System
5BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group