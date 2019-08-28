Log in
'RCBD' Stock Symbol Reserved by the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) for Rosehearty

08/28/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - The CSE has advised RHX that the symbol RCBD has been reserved for a period of 90 days while RHX files its listing application with the CSE.

Rosehearty Energy Inc. ("RHX") will hold its Annual Special Meeting on September 30th. At the meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to change the name of RHX to Rosehearty CBD Inc. ("RCBD"), and to consolidate then common shares and warrants on a one new RCBD for 3 RHX.

On behalf of the board:

Robin Dow, CEO

Rosehearty Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47357


