RCE Capital Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Date: 11 October 2018





1. Details of Corporate Proposal Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No Types of corporate proposal ESOS Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Scheme No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 52,000 Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4800 Par Value($$) (if applicable) Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following Units 358,636,536 Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,343,481.600 Listing Date 12 Oct 2018 2. Details of Corporate Proposal Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No Types of corporate proposal ESOS Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Scheme No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 69,700 Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.3700 Par Value($$) (if applicable) Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following Units 358,706,236 Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,438,970.600 Listing Date 12 Oct 2018 Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares