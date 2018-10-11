RCE Capital Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

|
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
ESOS
Details of corporate proposal
Employees' Share Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
52,000
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
358,636,536
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,343,481.600
Listing Date
12 Oct 2018
2. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
ESOS
Details of corporate proposal
Employees' Share Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
69,700
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.3700
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
358,706,236
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,438,970.600
Listing Date
12 Oct 2018