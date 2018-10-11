Log in
RCE Capital Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

10/11/2018 | 04:03pm CEST
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
Date: 11 October 2018



1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal ESOS
Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 52,000
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.4800
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 358,636,536
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,343,481.600
Listing Date 12 Oct 2018

2. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal ESOS
Details of corporate proposal Employees' Share Scheme
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 69,700
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1.3700
Par Value($$) (if applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 358,706,236
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 48,438,970.600
Listing Date 12 Oct 2018

Disclaimer

RCE Capital Bhd published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:02:01 UTC
