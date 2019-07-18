RCG : Notice of full year results to the market

ASX Announcement

19 July 2019

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS TO THE MARKET

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

An investor conference call will be held at 10:30am (AEST) on Friday, 23 August 2019. Dial in details are as follows:

• Australian Dial-in Number 1300 264 803 • International Dial-in Number +61 3 8687 0650

For further information contact: Matthew Durbin, Chief Financial Officer, T: +61 3 9977 5213