Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RCG : Notice of full year results to the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

ASX Announcement

19 July 2019

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS TO THE MARKET

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

An investor conference call will be held at 10:30am (AEST) on Friday, 23 August 2019. Dial in details are as follows:

Australian Dial-in Number

1300 264 803

International Dial-in Number

+61 3 8687 0650

For further information contact: Matthew Durbin, Chief Financial Officer, T: +61 3 9977 5213

Disclaimer

RCG Corporation Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 02:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pAIDA ENGINEERING : Announcement Regarding Results and Completion of Repurchase of Shares and Number of Shares of Treasury Stocks to be canceled
PU
11:10pICOM INCORPORATED : IC-G86, More Distance, Louder and Clearer Audio ? Reliable Radio Communication Tool
PU
11:05pConstantine Files NI43-101 Report for Preliminary Economic Assessment on Palmer Project, Southeast Alaska
NE
11:01pAMGEN : And Allergan's MVASI™ (bevacizumab-awwb) And KANJINTI™ (trastuzumab-anns) Now Available In The United States
PR
11:00pFUJITSU : Completes Survey of Business Leaders across 9 Countries on the Global State of Digital Transformation
AQ
10:50pBANPU PCL : Fighting Global Warming and Protecting Biodiversity with "Power Green Camp 14" Banpu invites high school students to learn and explore ways to handle climate change, which affects the diversity of animals and plants, and the quality of human life
PU
10:45pCOMMSCOPE : How the Little Red Dot has become a Global Tech Leader
PU
10:45pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of intention to issue new share certificate
PU
10:40pEMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP : Files for Chapter 11
PU
10:35pPACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : Pacl nav
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : South Korea urges Japan to accept request for talks over export controls
5J C PENNEY COMPANY INC : EXCLUSIVE: J.C. Penney taps debt restructuring advisers - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About