RCG : Notice of full year results to the market

ASX Announcement
19 July 2019
NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS TO THE MARKET
Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.
An investor conference call will be held at 10:30am (AEST) on Friday, 23 August 2019. Dial in details are as follows:
|
•
|
Australian Dial-in Number
|
1300 264 803
|
•
|
International Dial-in Number
|
+61 3 8687 0650
For further information contact: Matthew Durbin, Chief Financial Officer, T: +61 3 9977 5213
