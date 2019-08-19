RCG : Notice of full year results to the market – update

ASX Announcement
19 August 2019
NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS TO THE MARKET
CHANGE OF DATE
Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) previously advised that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.
This date has been changed and the announcement will now be made after market close on Thursday, 22 August 2019.
The time for the investor conference call has also changed to 9:00am (AEST) on Friday, 23 August
2019. Dial in details are as follows:
|
•
|
Australian Dial-in Number
|
1300 264 803
|
•
|
International Dial-in Number
|
+61 3 8687 0650
For further information contact: Matthew Durbin, Chief Financial Officer, T: +61 3 9977 5213
Disclaimer
