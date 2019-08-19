Log in
RCG : Notice of full year results to the market – update

08/19/2019 | 12:47am EDT

ASX Announcement

19 August 2019

NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS TO THE MARKET

CHANGE OF DATE

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) previously advised that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

This date has been changed and the announcement will now be made after market close on Thursday, 22 August 2019.

The time for the investor conference call has also changed to 9:00am (AEST) on Friday, 23 August

2019. Dial in details are as follows:

Australian Dial-in Number

1300 264 803

International Dial-in Number

+61 3 8687 0650

For further information contact: Matthew Durbin, Chief Financial Officer, T: +61 3 9977 5213

Disclaimer

RCG Corporation Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:46:02 UTC
