RCI Banque : Issuance of Eur 750 Million fixed notes maturing in 2024

01/03/2019 | 05:35pm CET

January 3rd, 2019

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN 2024

RCI Banque announces the issuance of € 750 m 5.5-year bond bearing a 2.00% coupon.

The deal attracted a € 1.15 billion final order book coming from 116 subscribers.

In a volatile market environment, investor's interest in this new deal demonstrates once again their confidence in the financial strength of the company as well as their capacity to support its growth.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RCI Banque via Globenewswire
