RCI Banque : Issuance of Eur 750 Million fixed notes maturing in 2024

January 3rd, 2019

RCI BANQUE: ISSUANCE OF EUR 750 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES MATURING IN 2024

RCI Banque announces the issuance of € 750 m 5.5-year bond bearing a 2.00% coupon.

The deal attracted a € 1.15 billion final order book coming from 116 subscribers.

In a volatile market environment, investor's interest in this new deal demonstrates once again their confidence in the financial strength of the company as well as their capacity to support its growth.

