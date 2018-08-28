RCOC Road Commission for Oakland County : FLINT, MILLER AND ORION ROADS INTERSECTION TO CLOSE SEPT. 10 FOR ROUNDABOUT CONSTRUCTION

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close the intersection of Flint, Miller and Orion Roads on the Orion Township/Village of Lake Orion border for the construction of a roundabout on approximately Monday, Sept. 10. The closure is expected to last until early November.

During the closure, the detour routes will be:

Eastbound or westbound Flint/Miller Road traffic: Flint Road to Perry Street to Atwater Street to Orion Road to Conklin Road to Miller Road and vice versa.

Northbound Orion Road traffic needing to access Flint Road or Flint Road traffic needing to access southbound Orion Road: Orion Road to Atwater Street to Perry Street to Flint Road and vice versa.

Northbound Orion Road traffic needing to access Miller Road or Miller Road traffic needing to access southbound Orion Road is Orion Road to Conklin Road to Miller Road and vice versa.

The Flint, Miller and Orion Road intersection carries approximately 7,000 vehicles per day.

The contractor for this project is Commerce Construction & Landscape of Milford.