RCOC Road Commission for Oakland County : LANSDOWNE ROAD FROM HATCHERY ROAD TO WILLIAMS LAKE ROAD IN WATERFORD TWP. TO CLOSE AUG. 6

08/16/2018 | 10:16am EDT

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will close Lansdowne Road from Hatchery Road to Williams Lake Road in Waterford Township on Monday, Aug. 6, to perform preventative maintenance on the bridge over Williams Lake Canal.

The road is expected to reopen approximately late August (for additional work). The detour for through traffic is Hatchery Road to Airport Road to Williams Lake Road and vice versa.

Work includes removing the bridge's paved surface, waterproofing the deck and resurfacing with asphalt.

This project is part of a larger RCOC program to perform preventative maintenance on bridges in Oakland County in order to extend their lives. In addition to the Lansdowne Road bridge, preventative maintenance is planned for bridges on Manor Road in Bloomfield Township and Secord Lake Road in Addison Township.

The total cost of the three projects is $321,970, which will be paid by RCOC. Z Contractors of Shelby Township will perform the work.

RCOC - Road Commission for Oakland County published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:15:01 UTC
