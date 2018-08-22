RE: IVORIAN NABBED FOR ALLEGEDLY SIPHONING OVER GHC110M FROM CALBANK

Accra, Ghana, August 21, 2018. PRESS RELEASE

We refer to a recent report circulating in the media and on social media about an

attempted fraud of over GHS110m in 2017 on CalBank. The header of the said news

report is misleading and has compelled us to correct same.

On July 4, 2017, the Bank noticed some unusual and suspicious activities on its system

of an attempt to fraudulently transfer GHS110m from the Bank. The attempt was

unsuccessful. The Bank's IT risk systems upon detecting the fraudulent acts

immediately stopped and blocked further transfers. The amount at risk was less than

GHS255,000 of which GHS130,000 has been recovered.

The Bank immediately reported the attempted fraudulent act to the Ghana Police

Service and the relevant regulatory authorities. With the help of the Cyber Crime Unit

of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, the suspected

individuals have been arrested and over GHS130,000 of the funds fraudulently

transferred has been recovered.

CalBank assures all its customers, shareholders and stakeholders that the attempted

fraud was foiled thanks to the Bank's robust IT security system.

We continue to invest heavily in our IT Security and Risk management systems to

forestall any future fraud attempts on the Bank. In addition, the Bank has been PCIDSS

certified and is also implementing ISO 27001 certification to further enhance the

Bank's IT security environment.

CalBank further assures its customers, shareholders and stakeholders that their interest

will continuously be protected.

We are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for their support in arresting the suspects.

Signed:

Management of CalBank

