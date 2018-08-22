RE: IVORIAN NABBED FOR ALLEGEDLY SIPHONING OVER GHC110M FROM CALBANK
Accra, Ghana, August 21, 2018. PRESS RELEASE
We refer to a recent report circulating in the media and on social media about an
attempted fraud of over GHS110m in 2017 on CalBank. The header of the said news
report is misleading and has compelled us to correct same.
On July 4, 2017, the Bank noticed some unusual and suspicious activities on its system
of an attempt to fraudulently transfer GHS110m from the Bank. The attempt was
unsuccessful. The Bank's IT risk systems upon detecting the fraudulent acts
immediately stopped and blocked further transfers. The amount at risk was less than
GHS255,000 of which GHS130,000 has been recovered.
The Bank immediately reported the attempted fraudulent act to the Ghana Police
Service and the relevant regulatory authorities. With the help of the Cyber Crime Unit
of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service, the suspected
individuals have been arrested and over GHS130,000 of the funds fraudulently
transferred has been recovered.
CalBank assures all its customers, shareholders and stakeholders that the attempted
fraud was foiled thanks to the Bank's robust IT security system.
We continue to invest heavily in our IT Security and Risk management systems to
forestall any future fraud attempts on the Bank. In addition, the Bank has been PCIDSS
certified and is also implementing ISO 27001 certification to further enhance the
Bank's IT security environment.
CalBank further assures its customers, shareholders and stakeholders that their interest
will continuously be protected.
We are grateful to the Ghana Police Service for their support in arresting the suspects.
Signed:
Management of CalBank
Back to Headlines
Disclaimer
CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:36:06 UTC