READ Cased Hole and EV develop downhole video technology

July 13, 2020

Cased hole logging specialist READ Cased Hole has announced a new collaboration in Alaska with EV, a leader in downhole visual analytics.

Working in partnership in the state, READ is now the selected operator of EV's cutting-edge downhole video technology which enables vivid, high-definition video, providing a complete 360° picture from inside the wellbore.

EV's camera technology is complementary with READ's portfolio of well integrity services, including multifinger calipers that provide accurate evaluation of a well's accessibility and structural integrity, as well as expert data analytics. READ can also deploy its calipers together with EV technology in a single run, in memory or real-time and on any conveyance, to give oilfield operators an unrivalled level of downhole insight. Read more…