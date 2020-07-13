Log in
READ Cased Hole and EV develop downhole video technology

07/13/2020 | 10:36am EDT

July 13, 2020

Cased hole logging specialist READ Cased Hole has announced a new collaboration in Alaska with EV, a leader in downhole visual analytics.

Working in partnership in the state, READ is now the selected operator of EV's cutting-edge downhole video technology which enables vivid, high-definition video, providing a complete 360° picture from inside the wellbore.

EV's camera technology is complementary with READ's portfolio of well integrity services, including multifinger calipers that provide accurate evaluation of a well's accessibility and structural integrity, as well as expert data analytics. READ can also deploy its calipers together with EV technology in a single run, in memory or real-time and on any conveyance, to give oilfield operators an unrivalled level of downhole insight. Read more…

Disclaimer

The UK Oil and Gas Industry Association published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 14:35:07 UTC
