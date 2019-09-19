Log in
REAL NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.

09/19/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) resulting from allegations that The RealReal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In June 2019, The RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.25 million shares at $20.00.

On August 13, 2019, The RealReal disclosed that its average order value for second quarter 2019 results was just $452.61, or essentially flat year-over-year, due to promotional activity by retailers. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.72, or 16%, to close at $14.28 on August 14, 2019. Since the IPO, The RealReal stock has traded as low as $12.80 per share, a significant decline from the $20 IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by The RealReal investors. If you purchased shares of The RealReal please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1678.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
