REAL NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.
0
09/19/2019 | 03:15pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) resulting from allegations that The RealReal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
In June 2019, The RealReal completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 17.25 million shares at $20.00.
On August 13, 2019, The RealReal disclosed that its average order value for second quarter 2019 results was just $452.61, or essentially flat year-over-year, due to promotional activity by retailers. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.72, or 16%, to close at $14.28 on August 14, 2019. Since the IPO, The RealReal stock has traded as low as $12.80 per share, a significant decline from the $20 IPO price.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.