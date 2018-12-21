RECALL NOTICE: Navien Tankless Water Heaters & Boilers

...FROM THE SCS FIRE DEPT:

Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.

Name of product: Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers.

Hazard: A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Recall date: December 20, 2018

Units: About 3,400

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit. Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.

Incidents/Injuries: None

Sold At: Wholesale distributors to installers nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $1,400 to $1,700 for water heaters and $3,800 for combination boilers.

Manufacturer(s): Kyung Dong Navien Co. Ltd, South Korea

Importer(s): Navien Inc., of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In: South Korea

Recall number: 19-057

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Navien-Recalls-Tankless-Water-Heaters-and-Boilers-Due-to-Risk-of-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning