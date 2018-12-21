Log in
RECALL NOTICE: Navien Tankless Water Heaters & Boilers

12/21/2018 | 08:15pm CET

...FROM THE SCS FIRE DEPT:
Navien Recalls Tankless Water Heaters and Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.

Name of product: Navien condensing tankless water heaters and combination boilers.

Hazard: A kit installed on the tankless water heaters and boilers to convert them from natural gas to propane can cause the unit to produce excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.

Remedy: Replace
Recall date: December 20, 2018
Units: About 3,400

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heaters and boilers that are using propane gas and contact Navien for a free replacement conversion kit. Consumers who continue use of the water heaters and boilers while awaiting repair, should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.
Incidents/Injuries: None
Sold At: Wholesale distributors to installers nationwide from August 2018 through October 2018 for about $1,400 to $1,700 for water heaters and $3,800 for combination boilers.

Manufacturer(s): Kyung Dong Navien Co. Ltd, South Korea
Importer(s): Navien Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
Manufactured In: South Korea
Recall number: 19-057

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Navien-Recalls-Tankless-Water-Heaters-and-Boilers-Due-to-Risk-of-Carbon-Monoxide-Poisoning

Disclaimer

City of St. Clair Shores, MI published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 19:14:07 UTC
