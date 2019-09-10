Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RECKITT BENCKISER 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - RBGLY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until September 13, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGLY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between July 28, 2014 and April 9, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Reckitt and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-rbgly/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 13, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Justice Department filed a criminal indictment against the Company based on a multi-billion-dollar scheme to defraud the public and investors and stifle generic competition through the marketing and sale of Suboxone for substance addiction treatment. On this news, the price of Reckitt’s ADSs declined, damaging investors.

The case is City of Sterling Heights Police & Fire Retirement System v. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, et al., 19-cv-15382.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57pMAXIM POWER : W. Brett Wilson Makes Investment in Maxim Power Corp.
AQ
10:52pSARACEN MINERAL : Corporate Presentation
PU
10:51pRECKITT BENCKISER 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - RBGLY
BU
10:50pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Seoul to file WTO complaint over Japan's 'discriminatory' export curbs
RE
10:50pPURE MULTI FAMILY REIT LP : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Unitholders Vote For the Plan of Arrangement With Cortland
AQ
10:42pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Publication of final terms
PU
10:38pAlpek announces the start of commercial operations at Cogeneración de Altamira S.A. de C.V.
PR
10:32pCOOPER ENERGY : Presentation to RIU Good Oil Conference 2019 11 September 2019
PU
10:32pMAXIM POWER : M. Bruce Chernoff Makes Investment in Maxim Power Corp.
AQ
10:32pSTANDARD CHARTERED : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4YUMA ENERGY INC : YUMA ENERGY : Announces Third Party Purchase of Senior Secured Bank Debt
5WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group