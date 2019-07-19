Log in
RECKITT BENCKISER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - RBGLY

07/19/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 13, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGLY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between July 28, 2014 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Reckitt and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-rbgly/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 13, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Reckitt and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On April 9, 2019, the U.S. Justice Department filed a criminal indictment against the Company based on a multi-billion-dollar scheme to defraud the public and investors and stifle generic competition through the marketing and sale of Suboxone for substance addiction treatment.

On this news, the price of Reckitt’s ADSs declined, damaging investors.

The case is City of Sterling Heights Police & Fire Retirement System v. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, et al., 19-cv-15382.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
