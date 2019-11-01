Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RECM and Calibre : Investment in Astoria Investments Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:58am EDT

RECM and Calibre Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2009/012403/06 Preference Share Code: RACP

ISIN: ZAE000145041 ("RAC" or "the Company")

INVESTMENT IN ASTORIA

  1. INTRODUCTION
    Shareholders are advised that RAC, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Livingstone Investments Proprietary Limited ("Livingstone"), has acquired a further 60 300 000 shares in Astoria Investments Limited ("Astoria"), at R2.40 per share, from Hampden Capital (Pty) Ltd, Legae Peresec (Pty) Ltd and various portfolios managed by 36ONE Asset Management (Pty) Ltd, on 30 October 2019, for an aggregate cash consideration of R144 720 000 ("the Transaction").
    This Transaction increases RAC's ownership of Astoria from 29.4% to 78.45% and imposes an obligation on RAC, acting through Livingstone, to make a mandatory offer to acquire all the remaining voting shares of Astoria, not already owned by RAC, under Rule 33 of the Mauritian Securities Takeover Rules, 2010.
    A further announcement in this regard will be made by RAC in due course.
  2. OVERVIEW OF ASTORIA
    Astoria is an investment company which has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius
    ("SEM") and the Alternative Exchange ("AltX") of the JSE and a secondary listing on the main board of the Namibian Stock Exchange ("NSX").
    As at 30 September 2019, the net asset value ("NAV") per Astoria share was USD 0.174, as announced by Astoria on SENS.
    As at 30 June 2019, Astoria's funds were deployed as follows: cash: 53.8%, private equity: 34.7%
    and listed global equities: 11.5%.
    Astoria's assets are managed in accordance with its investment policy approved by its shareholders on 20 March 2019. Further information on Astoria is available in the latest Astoria annual report, which is available on Astoria's website at http://www.astoria.mu/.
  3. RATIONALE FOR THE TRANSACTION
    Prior to this transaction, RAC's ownership of Astoria was 29.4%. With a larger shareholding, RAC would be able to provide its capital allocation framework to the Astoria board of directors for implementation going forward.
  4. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ASTORIA
    In terms of the unaudited interim financial results of Astoria for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the NAV of Astoria was USD23 027 041, and Astoria generated a net loss after tax of USD464 000.
    The above unaudited historical financial information of Astoria has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

5. CHANGE OF CONTROL

As a result of the above Transaction, Astoria will become a subsidiary of RAC. The Board hereby confirms that the constitution of Astoria will not frustrate the Company in any way from compliance with its obligations in terms of the JSE Listing Requirements.

Cape Town

1 November 2019

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

RECM and Calibre Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aSOPHOS : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
06:13aCOATS : Director Declaration
PU
06:13aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - accesso Technology Group plc
PU
06:13aCHINA SILVER : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:13aCOMMON SPLENDOR INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INDUSTRY GROU : Supplemental announcement in relation to capital contribution in and acquisition of 100% equity interest in fengshuo bio medical tech and 51% equity interest in guangdong kelv bio medical tech company limited and capital contribution to obtain 28% equity interest in fengyuan huake bio tech
PU
06:13aGOLDEN WHEEL TIANDI : 01/11/2019 monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 october 2019
PU
06:13aASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Unitholder
PU
06:13aNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Strategic Transaction to Sell Assisted Living/Memory Care Portfolio
BU
06:13aFORTINET : Latest Security Processor Accelerates the Industry's Best-Selling Next-Generation Firewall
AQ
06:13aNEW SENIOR INVESTMENT : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group