RECM and Calibre : Notification of share dealings by an associate of a director of the Company

12/20/2018 | 11:00am CET

RECM and Calibre Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number 2009/012403/06

Preference Share Code: RACP

ISIN: ZAE000145041

("RAC" or "the Company")

Notification of share dealings by an associate of a director of the Company

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby notified that an associate of a director of the Company has acquired RAC participating preference shares. Details of the acquisition are as follows:

Name of Director: Type of Director: Name of Associate:

Relationship to Associate and extent of interest

Date of transaction: Nature of the transaction: Price of securities: Number of securities: Total value of securities:

Clearance to deal given in terms of paragraph 3.66:

Cape Town

19 December 2018

Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) LtdMr PG Viljoen Executive director

Seneca Investment Company (Pty) Ltd

Mr Viljoen holds an indirect beneficial interest in Seneca Investment Company (Pty) Ltd

30 November 2018

On-market acquisition R17.15 10 000 R171 500 Yes

Disclaimer

RECM and Calibre Limited published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 09:59:06 UTC
