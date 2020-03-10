RECM and Calibre : Notification of share dealings by associates of directors of the Company

RECM and Calibre Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2009/012403/06 Preference Share Code: RACP
ISIN: ZAE000145041 ("RAC" or "the Company")
Notification of share dealings by associates of directors of the Company
In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby notified that associates of directors of the Company have acquired RAC participating preference shares. Details of the acquisitions are as follows:
|
Name of director:
|
Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen (Executive Director)
|
Name of associate:
|
Seneca Investment Company (Pty) Ltd ("SIC")
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Mr. Viljoen is a beneficial shareholder of SIC
|
Date of transaction:
|
6 March 2020
|
Price of securities:
|
1400.00 cents per share
|
Number and class of securities purchased: 262 312 participating preference shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R3 672 368.00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market acquisition
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Obtained
|
Name of director:
|
Theunis de Bruyn (Non-Executive Director)
|
Name of associate:
|
TATJ Investments (Pty) Ltd ("TATJ")
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Mr. de Bruyn is a beneficial shareholder and director
|
|
of TATJ
|
Date of transaction:
|
6 March 2020
|
Price of securities:
|
1400.00 cents per share
|
Number and class of securities purchased: 100 000 participating preference shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R1 400 000.00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market acquisition
|
Clearance to deal:
|
Obtained
Cape Town
10 March 2020
Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd
