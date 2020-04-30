RECOMMENDATION on the draft Council decision on the conclusion of the Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Belarus on the facilitation of the issuance of visas - A9-0090/2020

Background

In the context of the Eastern Partnership Summit Declaration of 7 May 2009, the Union and the partner countries expressed their political support towards liberalisation of the visa regime in a safe and secure environment and reaffirmed their intention to take gradual steps towards a visa free regime for their citizens in due course.

On that basis, the Commission presented on 12 November 2010, a recommendation to the Council with a view to obtaining directives to negotiate Agreements with the Republic of Belarus on, respectively, the facilitation of the issuance of short-stay visas, and readmission of persons residing without authorisation.

Negotiations with Belarus were officially opened in Brussels on 30 January 2014 and resulted in an agreement initialled on 17 June 2019. In the meantime, Belarus, the European Union and seven participating Member States (Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Finland

and Latvia) signed a joint declaration on a mobility partnership on 13 October 2016.

Aim and Content of the Agreement

The agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Belarus on the facilitation of the issuance of visas (hereinafter: 'the Agreement') aims to facilitate, on the basis of reciprocity, the issuance of visas for an intended stay of no more than 90 days in any 180-day period to the citizens of the Union and Belarus.

The key amendments to the agreement are as follows:

- for all visa applicants, a decision on whether or not to issue a visa must, in principle, be taken within 10 calendar days. This period may be extended to a maximum of 30 calendar days when further examination is required. In urgent cases, it may be reduced to two working days or less;

- the amount of fees charged for processing visa applications from citizens of the European Union and Belarus shall be EUR 35. These fees shall apply to all visa applicants. In addition, the following categories of persons shall be exempt from these visa fees: children under 12 years of age, persons with disabilities, close relatives, members of official delegations;

- the documents required to justify the purpose of the trip have been simplified for certain categories of applicants (e.g. close relatives, business people, members of official delegations, primary and secondary school pupils, students, persons participating in scientific, cultural and sporting events, journalists, etc.);

- simplified conditions are provided for the issue of multiple-entry visas valid from 1 to 5 years to certain categories of persons (e.g. members of governments, parliaments and courts, permanent members of official delegations, spouses and children visiting European Union citizens legally residing in the territory of Belarus, or citizens of the Republic of Belarus legally residing in a Member State, persons participating in official, scientific or cultural exchange programmes or cross-border programmes, international sports events);

- citizens of the European Union and citizens of Belarus holding a valid biometric diplomatic passport and holders of a valid EU laissez-passer are exempt from the visa requirement for short stays. However, the final assessment of Belarus system of issuance will have to be made by the Commission, in consultation with the Member States, before the conclusion of the Agreement.

The importance of the fundamental principles governing the cooperation between the Parties as well as the obligations and responsibilities, including the respect of human rights and democratic principles, stemming from the relevant international instruments to which they are bound, is underlined in a preamble to the Agreement.

The Parties may suspend the Agreement in whole or in part for any reason, including grounds for suspension such as breach or abuse of a provision of the Agreement, human rights and democracy considerations.

Observations by the rapporteur

The EU-Belarus relations have been progressing over the years, with the EU deepening its engagement with Belarus. The steps taken include, according to the Council of the EU:

 technical dialogues on specific topics

 cooperation through the multilateral track of the Eastern Partnership

 support to civil society and victims of repression

 the launch in January 2014 of negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements and the launch of negotiations on a mobility partnership in 2015

 dialogue on the reforms needed to modernise Belarus and on the potential for developing relations with the EU (including possible EU financial support)

Belarus is, therefore, engaging in improving the respect universal freedoms, the rule of law, and human rights, including the freedoms of speech, expression and of media, and labour rights. This should remain fundamental criteria for determining the EU's policy towards Belarus.

Against this backdrop, a Visa Facilitation with Belarus was recently concluded, in order to facilitate people to people contacts as an important condition for a steady development of economic, humanitarian, cultural, scientific and other ties, by facilitating the issuing of visas to citizens of the Union and Belarus on a basis of reciprocity.

The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate, on the basis of reciprocity, the issuance of visas for an intended stay of no more than 90 days in any 180-day period to the citizens of the Union and Belarus.

Short-term visa free regime for the specific categories of applicants will not change the conditions for entry and stay of Belarus citizens as laid down in the Schengen Borders Code for short stays and in Member States' national law for long stays. Furthermore, it does not mean the absence of controls of the conditions for entry and stay. Belarus citizens will have to justify the purpose and conditions of their journey.

The visa liberalisation process is also an opportunity for Belarus to continue to implement the reforms needed in the area of freedom, security and justice.

The rapporteur underlines the importance of the following aspects upon the entry into force of this agreement:

- In order to harmonise information on procedures for issuing short-stay visas and documents to be submitted when applying for short-stay visas Belarus authorities should draw up basic information for applicants on the procedures and conditions for applying for short-stay visas and on their validity;

- Belarus authorities should regularly inform the EU about the measures taken for avoiding the proliferation of travel documents, developing the technical aspects of travel document security as well as regarding the personalisation process of the issuance of travel documents;

- Belarus should inform without undue delay in case of introducing the new travel documents or changing the existing travel documents and submit the samples of these travel documents and their description;

- Acknowledging the importance of an effective implementation of this Agreement, Belarus should provide and maintain adequate consular staff levels.

The rapporteur concluded that this agreement on visa facilitation offers the opportunity for the EU and Belarus to move closer to each other and to avoid the creation of dividing lines between the EU and its neighbour.

The rapporteur proposes that, in view of these positive improvements, the European Parliament should support the consent of this agreement.