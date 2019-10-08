Log in
REDD Intelligence : Announces Executive Appointment

10/08/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Jorge Wilmer appointed as Global Chief Operating Officer

Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence), a leading provider of material news and analysis of Emerging Market event-driven special situations, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jorge Wilmer as Global Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Wilmer brings a wealth of knowledge to REDD Intelligence as a veteran banker and an expert in emerging markets, and will take on the position of COO at an important time for the business following two years of breakneck growth. He will manage daily operations of REDD’s growing global business and will also advise management on REDD’s expansion. Mr. Wilmer will report to Group CEO Valeria Girimonte.

“Jorge will be an immense asset for the company both as a COO and as a recognized veteran banker in the emerging markets,” Girimonte said. “As COO, he will help manage the business and prepare REDD for the completion of its global expansion with the opening of Central, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa next year, all while leveraging his decades-long experience as a capital markets banker to help advise the company on strategic alternatives.”

Mr. Wilmer has over 20 years of experience as an investment banker in origination, execution and sales covering a broad array of corporates, financial institutions and institutional investors. He has been particularly active in Latin America and has extensive knowledge of the region’s issuers.

For over eight years, Wilmer led the Investment Banking International Markets Latin America team for UniCredit and more recently, was a member of UniCredit’s CIB Americas Executive Committee and the FIG Global Business Committee.

Earlier in his career, he spent time at JP Morgan, where he was a member of the Debt Capital Markets team focusing on loan syndications. He joined from UBS where he was a member of the Syndicated Finance Group and later joined Sales & Trading covering institutional investors for the US Leveraged Finance business.

Wilmer started his banking career in Frankfurt, Germany with BHF-Bank where he completed his training and spent time in the Markets and Treasury areas before joining the bank’s branch in New York.

“I am honored to take on the position of COO at REDD Intelligence,“ Mr Wilmer said. “During my years in banking, I have admired and enjoyed the high-quality product produced by REDD and am delighted to join the team to help the company manage its global growth.”

Mr. Wilmer has an MBA in International Finance from European University, Brussels and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Colorado College. He speaks English, Spanish, and German fluently.

About REDD Intelligence: Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations.

REDD’s recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously report on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

REDD is a strong proponent of gender and racial diversity. Over 60% of company employees are women.


© Business Wire 2019
