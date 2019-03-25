REDD Intelligence : Announces Key Appointment

Teresa Aguilar joins REDD as VP of Business Development

Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence), a leading provider of material news and analysis of Emerging Market event-driven special situations, is delighted to announce that Teresa Aguilar has joined the company as the VP of Business Development.

Teresa is well known in Latin America financial media and brings to REDD a wealth of experience in sales. She will be in charge of new business development and will continue to drive regional and global market penetration of our Latin America platform and expand REDD’s event business in response to client demand.

“I have known Teresa for over a decade, and I am excited to have the opportunity to work together with her and with our Global Head of Sales, Flavia Cesar, to continue expanding our first-class sales team,” said Group CEO Valeria Girimonte.

Prior to joining REDD, Teresa served as Director of Strategic Growth for Sigma Ratings, an independent ratings agency that applies AI technology to quantify risk from financial crime. As a member of the core management team, she led the company’s commercial activities including brand awareness, sales and marketing, and worked closely with the engineering team to support product development.

Prior to Sigma Ratings, Teresa spent 14 years with Euromoney Institutional Investor, plc where she was Deputy Publisher/Commercial Head of their Latin America financial markets focused company, LatinFinance. Teresa was a key driver behind the brand’s elevation as the premier source for Latin American financial markets insight and exposure. As Deputy Publisher, she managed a sales team producing over 90% of overall company revenues and personally oversaw an annual multi-million-dollar book of advertising and sponsorship sales.

About REDD Intelligence: Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations. The company developed a streamlined online platform and a suite of mobile applications to deliver real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies.

REDD’s recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously report on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

REDD is a strong proponent of gender and racial diversity. Over 60% of company employees are women and almost all top management positions are held by women.

