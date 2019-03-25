REDD Intelligence : Announces Key Appointment

Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence), a leading
provider of material news and analysis of Emerging Market event-driven
special situations, is delighted to announce that Teresa Aguilar has
joined the company as the VP of Business Development.
Teresa is well known in Latin America financial media and brings to REDD
a wealth of experience in sales. She will be in charge of new business
development and will continue to drive regional and global market
penetration of our Latin America platform and expand REDD’s event
business in response to client demand.
“I have known Teresa for over a decade, and I am excited to have the
opportunity to work together with her and with our Global Head of Sales,
Flavia Cesar, to continue expanding our first-class sales team,” said
Group CEO Valeria Girimonte.
Prior to joining REDD, Teresa served as Director of Strategic Growth for
Sigma Ratings, an independent ratings agency that applies AI technology
to quantify risk from financial crime. As a member of the core
management team, she led the company’s commercial activities including
brand awareness, sales and marketing, and worked closely with the
engineering team to support product development.
Prior to Sigma Ratings, Teresa spent 14 years with Euromoney
Institutional Investor, plc where she was Deputy Publisher/Commercial
Head of their Latin America financial markets focused company,
LatinFinance. Teresa was a key driver behind the brand’s elevation as
the premier source for Latin American financial markets insight and
exposure. As Deputy Publisher, she managed a sales team producing over
90% of overall company revenues and personally oversaw an annual
multi-million-dollar book of advertising and sponsorship sales.
About REDD Intelligence: Risk Event-Driven Distressed
Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material
intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations. The
company developed a streamlined online platform and a suite of mobile
applications to deliver real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400
emerging market companies.
REDD’s recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously report
on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to
focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.
REDD is a strong proponent of gender and racial diversity. Over 60% of
company employees are women and almost all top management positions are
held by women.
