Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

REDD Intelligence : Announces Key Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Teresa Aguilar joins REDD as VP of Business Development

Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence), a leading provider of material news and analysis of Emerging Market event-driven special situations, is delighted to announce that Teresa Aguilar has joined the company as the VP of Business Development.

Teresa is well known in Latin America financial media and brings to REDD a wealth of experience in sales. She will be in charge of new business development and will continue to drive regional and global market penetration of our Latin America platform and expand REDD’s event business in response to client demand.

“I have known Teresa for over a decade, and I am excited to have the opportunity to work together with her and with our Global Head of Sales, Flavia Cesar, to continue expanding our first-class sales team,” said Group CEO Valeria Girimonte.

Prior to joining REDD, Teresa served as Director of Strategic Growth for Sigma Ratings, an independent ratings agency that applies AI technology to quantify risk from financial crime. As a member of the core management team, she led the company’s commercial activities including brand awareness, sales and marketing, and worked closely with the engineering team to support product development.

Prior to Sigma Ratings, Teresa spent 14 years with Euromoney Institutional Investor, plc where she was Deputy Publisher/Commercial Head of their Latin America financial markets focused company, LatinFinance. Teresa was a key driver behind the brand’s elevation as the premier source for Latin American financial markets insight and exposure. As Deputy Publisher, she managed a sales team producing over 90% of overall company revenues and personally oversaw an annual multi-million-dollar book of advertising and sponsorship sales.

About REDD Intelligence: Risk Event-Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations. The company developed a streamlined online platform and a suite of mobile applications to deliver real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies.

REDD’s recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously report on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

REDD is a strong proponent of gender and racial diversity. Over 60% of company employees are women and almost all top management positions are held by women.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aMATAS A/S : Financial Calendar 2019/20
AQ
10:13aBARRICK GOLD : Hoping to assuage investors, Newmont offers special dividend if Goldcorp deal approved
RE
10:11aAFCON : Zambia Wins but Namibia Qualified
AQ
10:11aOil prices hit by worries of sharp economic slowdown
RE
10:11aCIRCULOGENE : 's Precision Genomic Profiling Technology Featured in Three AACR 2019 Abstracts
BU
10:11aDEADLINE TODAY : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, GSM and MU
GL
10:10aSUMMER INFANT : SUMR Brands Announces Launch of New Consumer Brand born free™
PU
10:10aEXELON : Pepco & Exelon Celebrate Three Years After Merger - Newsroom - Exelo
PU
10:10aCYFROWY POLSAT : Novelty in Cyfrowy Polsat! Cable IPTV and a new EVOBOX IP set-top box! Over 150 channels, flexible use of content, service packages starting from PLN 20
PU
10:10aPODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
5INMARSAT : INMARSAT : to go private in $3.4 billion buyout deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.