REEF KITCHENS and Barilla® Restaurants Launch Innovative Partnership to Bring Italian Delivery Options to Miami

Barilla Restaurant Concept Now Available for Delivery to Miami Residents for First Time Ever

REEF KITCHENS, a division of REEF Technology, and Casa Barilla – Pasta Kitchen, the restaurants division of Barilla®, the world’s largest producer of pasta, today announced a partnership that will bring pasta restaurants concepts to Miami area residents for the first time via REEF’s delivery-only kitchens.

Casa Barilla, Barilla’s casual restaurant concept with restaurants in New York City and California, is expanding its geographic footprint with delivery in Miami. This restaurant concept is aligned with Barilla’s mission to bring the world joyful, wholesome and honest food, inspired by the Italian lifestyle. The menu is designed to highlight classic, modern and innovative pasta recipes, as well as antipasti, salads and a dessert. Each dish is developed by Barilla’s chefs to provide great quality pasta and balanced portions.

In addition, leveraging the expertise from Casa Barilla, another delivery-concept using Barilla products will also be available: Collezione by Barilla, a new, upscale food concept with a menu that includes a selection of premium pastas, side dishes and desserts that will elevate pasta from every day to gourmet. Collezione by Barilla dishes will feature Barilla Collezione pasta, an artisanal, bronze cut pasta that perfectly holds sauces for a superior restaurant-quality pasta experience at home. Barilla Collezione is extruded through bronze dies, a process that gives the pasta a rough, porous surface, resulting in a texture similar to homemade pasta that is optimal for sauce cling.

“We are thrilled to partner with Barilla to bring Miami residents these delicious new food options,” said Alan Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer of REEF Technology. “This partnership is a perfect example of how our delivery-only kitchens can enable brands to quickly launch new offerings in fully-equipped REEF KITCHENS that prepare the food and provide it to our food delivery partners.”

“REEF Technology’s capabilities and efficient process, as well as vision on the future of food, are exactly what we are looking for to bring these delivery concepts to life, ensuring customers receive an exceptional meal,” said Talita Ramos Erickson, CEO Barilla Restaurants, Barilla Group. “Our goal is to learn from this partnership so that we can leverage those insights to adapt our restaurant concepts, menus and delivery approach to better serve our guests, as well as to learn how to best support Barilla’s food service customers.”

Casa Barilla and Collezione by Barilla are available via Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub starting October 31 and via Postmates on November 6.

With the tremendous growth of on-demand food delivery, REEF Technology created last-block, delivery-only REEF KITCHENS as a key component of their hubs. Restaurants partner with REEF KITCHENS to open and quickly expand their businesses while also providing more cuisine options and faster delivery at a lower cost to customers. State-of-the-art kitchens are housed onsite, each one able to accommodate up to five restaurant concepts. Restaurants can run operations directly or contract with REEF to staff and prepare delivery-only menu items.

Websites:

www.casabarilla.com/miami

www.barilla.com/collezione-restaurant

About Casa Barilla

To bring the world joyful, wholesome and honest food, inspired by the Italian lifestyle is the mission of Casa Barilla that believe that pasta is the one of the best ingredients for good living. They aspire for people to eat in a positive way, offering them the best Italian-inspired food in an inviting and warm environment. Casa Barilla's pasta, pizza and salads will be freshly prepared directly in front of clients and promptly served for lunch and dinner every day. For more information, please visit: www.casabarilla.com.

About Barilla

At Barilla, we only produce foods we would feed our own families. This has been our guiding principle for more than 140 years and what has driven our commitment to creating only wholesome and honest foods, inspired by the Mediterranean Lifestyle, that bring joy to people around the world. When the first shop opened in 1877, Pietro Barilla focused on making good food. Today, this has evolved into a unique way of doing business for the Barilla Group: “Good for You, Good for the Planet,” and an assurance that all our products are made with the highest quality, real ingredients, with a limited environmental impact.

About REEF Technology and REEF KITCHENS

REEF Technology is the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. By reimagining the role of parking facilities through technology-driven digital and physical platforms, REEF is creating last-block mobility and logistical hubs that serve the needs of cities, residents and businesses. Backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and MIC, REEF Technology is the largest parking network in North America, operating more than 4,800 parking facilities. For more information, visit https://reeftechnology.com/.

REEF KITCHENS, a unit of REEF Technology, enables restaurants to instantly expand their business into new markets. REEF KITCHENS helps owners seize the opportunity to transform parking real estate into delivery-only kitchens, allowing brands to quickly scale their businesses while reducing costs, cutting delivery times and maintaining high food quality. For more information, visit https://reeftechnology.com/solutions/kitchens/.

