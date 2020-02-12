REEMPLOYMENT AND ELIGIBILITY ASSESSMENT (REA) PROGRAM CUTS TIME ON UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE AND RAISES WAGES

Rockville, MD, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Labor’s Reemployment and Eligibility Assessment (REA) program cut the time people spend drawing unemployment insurance (UI) and modestly increased earnings, according to an Abt Associates study of 250,000 UI claimants. The report for the Department of Labor showed a drop in UI claimants, but only about half of the decline represented an increase in work. The other half did not receive UI, but were not working. State responses to failure to attend required REA meetings appear to be an important factor in the drop in UI weeks. REA involved a few hours of group engagement and a few hours of one-on-one counseling, generally at a cost of less than $100 per claimant. With such low costs, the program could be cost-effective with only a small impact. A review of combined data from four states—New York, Washington, Wisconsin, and Indiana—showed that the program reduced the time on unemployment insurance by 1.3 weeks. The experience of the states varied considerably, though, ranging from a drop of 0.5 weeks in Wisconsin to 1.7 weeks in Indiana. Earnings rose $465 in the first year, or two percent of the wages in the control group, and $199 the second year. The REA program has been replaced by the Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment Program (RESEA). In response to statutory changes, states are now redesigning those programs and designing evaluations of those programs. “This study’s results have important implications both for the redesign of state RESEA programs and for the design of evaluations of those programs,” said the report’s lead author, Jacob Klerman. To read the full report or related reports and briefs, see: https://www.abtassociates.com/projects/evaluating-the-reemployment-and-eligibility-assessment-program-rea. ### About Abt Associates Abt Associates uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives worldwide. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. https://www.abtassociates.com

Stan Crock Abt Associates 2404014444 stan_crock@abtassoc.com