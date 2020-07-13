REFILE-China canola oil hits 3-1/2-year high, open interest soars on supply woes

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China's canola oil futures
prices rose to its highest in nearly three-and-a-half years on
Monday, after previously charting gains for 10 out of 11 weeks,
as lower imports due to tensions with Canada spurred supply
concerns and higher trading interest.
Canola oil prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange surged to 7,957 yuan ($1,137.53) per tonne on Monday,
its strongest since February 2017. Open interest for the
contract also hit an over one-year top.
"Investors feel this is a 'hot oil'," a Shanghai-based
trader said. "Funds are driving the (price) rise, open interest
positions will also follow."
Canada and China have been locked in a trade and political
dispute since Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese
telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, was arrested in
Vancouver in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request. A
Canadian court's ruling in May might pave the way for Meng's
extradition.
"Supply-side risks have increased... Due to the May hearing,
there are not many shipments for June and July," said Haitong
Futures analyst Kong Lingqi, adding that Canadian supplies
dominated most of China's canola imports.
Domestic inventories of canola oil at coastal plants as of
early July are also down 70% from July last year, she said.
"Sino-Canadian relations may not ease for a while... The
shortage of rapeseed oil supply will be difficult to change in
the short term."
Weaker demand from China's aquaculture industry for canola
meal, made from crushing canola seed and producing oil, has also
boosted canola oil prices, said Darin Friedrichs, senior analyst
at INTL FCStone, as the meal is used as fish feed.
"Demand for rapeseed meal has been weak because of lower
demand from aquaculture, in part due to the recent flooding...
That is supportive for oil," he said, as recent floods across
southern China impact aquaculture and other agricultural
industries.
($1 = 6.9950 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)