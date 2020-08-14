REFILE-INSIGHT-State of collapse: Can Lebanon's troubled leadership save the country?

(Fixes typo in third bullet point)
* Catastrophic blast takes Beirut 30 years back in time
* Little hope for Lebanon's rebirth with current ruling
elite
* Lebanon is back on its knees, fabled resilience broken
* Foreign powers descend on Beirut in tussle for influence
BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Beirut's seismic explosion
propelled the scarred Lebanese capital 30 years back in time
with a violence scarcely imaginable even to a country that has
endured so many wars, invasions, occupations, air strikes, car
bombs and assassinations.
The city that took 15 years to rebuild after a devastating
1975-90 civil war lies now with its port wrecked and districts
in ruins, just like three decades ago. Then, the Lebanese could
justifiably hope for a rebirth. Now, hope is all but gone.
This old Mediterranean city picked itself up and rose from
the rubble after the war. Beirut was rebuilt as a glamorous
metropolis with much of its old splendour. Most of its highly
educated expatriates – academics, doctors, engineers,
economists, lawyers and artists – returned to take part in
rebuilding their country.
Billions of dollars poured in: from Western and Gulf Arab
countries, and from the far-flung Lebanese diaspora thought to
be at least three times the size of the population.
Beirut regularly figured in publications such as Conde Nast
Traveller as an exciting destination, a melting pot party-town,
friendly and bursting with energy, spirit, charm and diversity.
Its lures included a wild nightlife, international festivals
in Graeco-Roman and Ottoman settings such as Baalbek, with its
temples of Jupiter and Bacchus, and tempting food and wines.
Tourists strolled its waterfront, or ventured a short distance
to ski on slopes or hike in lush mountains overlooking the city.
But the cataclysm that sent up a mushroom cloud over Beirut
-- said by experts to be roughly a 10th the force of the atomic
bomb dropped on Hiroshima 75 years ago to end World War Two --
may finally have broken the fabled resilience of the Lebanese.
"The situation is such a disaster with the country down on
it knees," Jan Kubis, U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon, told
Reuters. "The country is broken and the people are broke and
broken".
The government resigned after waves of public indignation at
the negligence that led to the blast, caused when it said 2,750
tonnes of highly combustible ammonium nitrate – used in
fertiliser but also for explosives – was left unsecured at a
port which is a local byword for corruption and warlord control.
President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and a host
of officials had documents warning an explosion of the material
could destroy Beirut. Aoun and Diab insisted they had referred
the warning to the appropriate authorities.
The president announced an investigation. But diplomats who
track Lebanon's sectarian power sharing politics suspect the
probe may end up concealing more evidence than it reveals.
For traditional elites – warlords, dynastic leaders of the
main Christian and Muslim sects, and their oligarch allies – the
aftermath of the blast has been business as usual, just as it
has been during the past year of worsening economic crisis.
"Unfortunately, what I see is the political figures, leaders
still operating in the usual way," Kubis said. "Of course they
understand that perhaps the country has reached the limit, but I
don't see any changes in the behaviour".
They are already busy selecting another prime minister, who
will have to agree to follow their policies, preserve their
patronage networks and avoid reforms demanded by the IMF to
extend aid, diplomats, officials and analysts say.
When French President Emmanuel Macron visited after the
blast, he toured ground zero and walked in demolished districts,
comforting the bereaved and listening to people's fury.
Not one of Lebanon's purported rulers has shown his face at
the stricken scene. When Macron met Aoun, Diab, and parliament
speaker Nabih Berri, residents said, it spoke volumes that only
Macron wore a black tie out of respect for the dead.
RULERS' IMPUNITY
At root, Lebanon’s many crises boil down to one problem: its
rulers and their impunity, diplomats and analysts say.
At the end of the war, the militia leaders put on suits,
shook hands and – with the exception of the Iranian-backed
Shi'ite Hezbollah group – disarmed. But they remained in charge,
and mostly under foreign patronage: the Sunnis and their
Christian partners to the west and the Gulf, the Shi'ite and
their Christian allies to Syria and Iran.
Syria, which stationed troops in Lebanon in 1976 for 29
years until its army was forced out after the 2005 assassination
of prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri, deliberately preserved and
refined the confessional system to divide and rule the sects.
Israel, which occupied parts of south Lebanon for 22 years,
furnished apparent justification for Hezbollah to retain its
arms and drive out the Israeli army in 2000.
Since then, Hezbollah has become Iran’s spearhead in Lebanon
and the region and a force more powerful than the state at home.
A power structure based on sectarian barons suits Hezbollah so
long as none of them question its predominance.
"This is a country with deeply entrenched culture of
impunity, this is the most striking element of Lebanon," said
one foreign observer. "This port blast has cost 170 lives (yet)
there are no strong demands for accountability at the highest
level."
Lebanese commentator Sarkis Naoum said the former warlords
took off their military fatigues and put on suits, but still run
the country with the "militia mentality of corruption, tyranny,
of sectarianism."
"We have become a failed state," he said. "They are directly
responsible for turning this country into a dysfunctional state
because of their divisions and hatred to each other. Each one
tied himself to a foreign nation and allied himself to those
abroad."
Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East
Center in Beirut, agreed that deep reforms under the current
political class were unlikely.
"They are not ready to give up this quickly the old order,
which enables them to finance their parties and lavish
lifestyles," he said, noting that the country's dollar reserves
were drying up. "Time is running out ... There is the IMF or
there is chaos."
Ordinary Lebanese have seen the value of their savings
evaporate in local banks that shut them out of their own
accounts. Lebanon’s rulers and bankers, in contrast, continue
living comfortably.
Politics in Lebanon is so lucrative, Lebanese say, that it
is studded with billionaires. Political barons pad the payrolls
of ministries with their followers, siphon off government funds
and award themselves inflated public contracts, they say.
There is a consensus among diplomats that the outgoing
government came up with a reasonable reform plan in talks with
the IMF, but nothing happened, mainly because they had no
political support from the forces that nominated them.
"Those who stand to lose from the (IMF) deal are the pillars
of the Lebanese state. They thought they could get $10bn-20bn
from the IMF and then go back to their old tricks," said Naoum.
Amid the chaos, a new exodus of the professional classes is
under way – just like during the civil war.
"This blast has brought Lebanon back to its knees," said one
diplomat. "What Lebanon needs now is a modern system of
governance."
(Writing by Samia Nakhoul, Editing by William Maclean)