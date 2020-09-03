Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

REFILE-Trump's threat to cut cities' funding 'unconstitutional,' mayors say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Mayors of major U.S. cities on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump's threat to cut federal funding to cities facing ongoing protests as "unconstitutional" and predicted the move would be challenged in court by civil rights groups.

Trump on Wednesday instructed Attorney General William Barr to develop a list of "anarchist jurisdictions" that "permitted violence and the destruction of property ... and have refused to undertake reasonable measures" to restore order.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors said the order had no legal standing, and would make cities less safe by slashing resources for police, first responders and firefighters.

"This effort is intended only to inflame tensions and divide us. It is without merit, and it would hurt the people that a president is entrusted to protect,” said the group's CEO Tom Cochran. The mayors of Washington, Portland, Seattle and New York City - who were singled out in the Trump memo - condemned the action.

“We are confronting unprecedented challenges — fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus. Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court," they wrote in a joint statement.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The Republican president has sought to portray the protests, which sometimes ended in clashes, as fueled by left-wing agitators and made calls for "law and order" a centerpiece of his bid to win re-election on Nov. 3.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday said it would carefully monitor the outcome of a memo it described as "unfounded and irresponsible," warning that it would "stoke the flames of racism and division across this country.”

The ACLU said the Trump administration should instead end programs that provided military equipment to local police. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Sarah N. Lynch and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pEXCLUSIVE : UK trade minister reverses decision to remove think tank meetings from public register
RE
01:49pNew York pushes ahead with more reopenings as COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest
RE
01:48pFed's Evans calls for more fiscal aid, signals further monetary easing
RE
01:39pREFILE-Trump's threat to cut cities' funding 'unconstitutional,' mayors say
RE
01:31pApple to delay privacy change threatening Facebook, mobile ad market
RE
01:28pNigerian authorities cite need for more COVID-19 test sample collections
RE
01:27pU.S. CDC reports 185,092 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:26pBritons slowly returning to workplaces, statistics office says
RE
01:21pFrance targets green investment, jobs with huge stimulus plan
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group